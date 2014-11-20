Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

With the winter holiday travel season underway, it’s highly likely at some point people will travel out of, to, or through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the world’s busiest airport.

As Delta Air Lines in Atlanta blossomed in the 1960s and more businesses set up shop in the area, the populations of the city and its sprawling metropolitan region have boomed. Likewise, people travel to Atlanta from across the United States and the world for work or to attend various conferences and events, with Hartsfield-Jackson often being the first place welcoming visitors to ATL.

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps an updated list online of restaurants, markets, and food kiosks open in its domestic terminal and seven concourses. And, thanks to fine dining options such as One Flew South and Ecco and an influx of local Atlanta restaurants-turned-concourse outposts (plus, Shake Shack and Bobby’s Burger Palace), the increasingly diverse food options found at the Atlanta airport are better than ever. The airport will eventually be home to a food hall in 2025, when a pared-down version of Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza opens on Concourse F (international terminal) between terminals F10 and F12.

Check out where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, from travelers running late and in need of a quick bite to those who want to sit down and enjoy a leisurely meal with a glass of wine or a cocktail before a long-haul flight.

Local Restaurants to Know

Atlanta Chophouse: This steakhouse in the airport’s atrium serves steaks and beer, but it also has meeting rooms available for business travelers to rent and, apparently, an excellent reuben sandwich. [Atrium]

Bantam and Biddy: This Southern restaurant on Concourse C from Atlanta chef Shaun Doty serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a menu centered around chicken and meat-and-three plates. [Concourse C]

Chicken + Beer: The restaurant from Chris Bridges — better known as superstar Atlanta rapper Ludacris — resides near D5. Fried chicken is on the menu, obviously, but diners will also find stout-braised beef cheeks, crawfish and corn fritters, rosemary-garlic tater tots, and more modern Southern dishes. [Concourse D]

Grindhouse Killer Burgers: A full-service Grindhouse outpost is open at D30. Get build-your-own burgers, shakes, fries, and drinks. Look for the robot mural. Fans of the restaurant’s intown and Athens locations will recognize it instantly. A second location resides in T Gate near north security with its own seating and large projector screen. Both are good places to post up pre-flight. [Concourse D]

Ecco: This outpost of the popular Midtown restaurant is a great option for those who wish to relax with a glass of wine and a nice meal before a flight — or on an unexpectedly long layover. [Concourse F]

Krispy Kreme: The super popular North Carolina-based doughnut chain brings its hot glazed doughnuts and coffee to the food court in the atrium of Concourse C. [Concourse C]

Last Cast Bar and Grill: SweetWater Brewing’s restaurant is open on Concourse B. The food at Last Cast is designed for beer pairing so, expect a lot of burgers, fries, pretzel bites with mustard, and tacos on the menu here. Breakfast as well as grab-and-go food is also offered. [Concourse B]

One Flew South: Ranked consistently as one of the best airport restaurants in the world since opening in 2008, Southern restaurant and sushi bar One Flew South is Hartsfield-Jackson’s first upscale establishment, and it delivers. The One Flew South team continues to provide excellent food, service, and solid cocktails to make the airport experience as easy as possible. International ticket not required to access. A standalone location opened along the Eastside Beltline in Atlanta, too. [Concourse E]

The Original El Taco: The VaHi restaurant has an outpost in the international terminal and Concourse C and is serving up items such as fried chicken tacos to hungry travelers. [Concourse C, Concourse F]

Paschal’s Southern Cuisine: This Atlanta institution has served since 1947 as the meeting place for notables like Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Andrew Young, Maynard Jackson (yes, that Jackson), Martin Luther King, Jr., and Al Gore. The restaurant opened at Hartsfield-Jackson in 1979 — serving people coming in and out of the ATL their famous fried chicken and catfish, country-fried steak, mac ‘n’ cheese, or Southern vegetable plates. A tip for morning travelers, Paschal’s serves a great cafeteria-style breakfast, which includes a chicken biscuit on the menu. [Concourse B]

Popeyes: While not necessarily local to Atlanta, the fried chicken and chicken sandwiches are getting a lot of hype these days thanks to emerging fast-casual brands and Nashville’s hot chicken trend. But, sometimes, nothing beats the simple pleasures of Popeye’s fried chicken. [Concourse B, Concourse D]

Concourse-by-Concourse

The Atlanta airport keeps an updated list online of restaurants and food stalls open in the domestic terminal and seven concourses. Days and times for individual restaurants and food stalls are subject to change without warning. Click each concourse below for the most up-to-date listing.

Atlanta Chophouse, Atrium NE.

Auntie Anne’s, Atrium NE.

Burger King, Atrium SE.

IHOP, Atrium SW.

Popeyes, Atrium SE.

Starbucks, Atrium NE.

TGI Friday’s, Atrium NW.

TJ’s Craft Sandwiches, Atrium SW.

We Juice It, Atrium NE.

Atlanta Stillhouse, T14.

Auntie Anne’s, T15.

Bojangles, T7.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, T6.

Goldberg’s Bagel Company, T12, closed Sat/Su.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers, T11.

Harvest and Grounds, T11.

Jamba Juice, T3.

Papi’s Caribbean Cafe, T8.

Subway, T6.

TGI Friday’s, T4.

Uncle Maddio’s, T10.

Asian Chao, A3.

Atlanta Bread & Bar, A12.

Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill, A34.

Beercode Kitchen and Bar, A3.

Boar's Head Deli, A Centerpoint.

Boar's Head Kiosk, A Centerpoint, A4, A15, A21, A28.

Boardwalk Fresh Burgers & Fries, A Centerpoint.

Brioche Doree, A Centerpoint.

Caribou Coffee, A2.

Cat Cora's Kitchen, A25.

Chick-fil-A, A Centerpoint, closed Sun.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, A12.

Dunkin Donuts, A28

Freshëns, A25.

Goldberg's Bagels Deli, A16.

Gordon Biersch, A Centerpoint (upper level).

Great Wraps, A Centerpoint.

Low Country New Southern Cuisine, A Centerpoint.

McDonald's, A11.

P.F. Chang's, A Centerpoint (upper level).

Piece of Cake, A Centerpoint.

Pinkberry, A9.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, A Centerpoint.

Shake Shack, near gate A28

Varasano's Pizzeria, A Centerpoint.

Asian Chao, Centerpoint.

Atlanta Bread Company Kiosk, B7.

Auntie Anne’s, B23

Blue Moon Brewhouse, B11.

Bobby Flay’s Burger Palace, B26.

Coffee Beanery/Purple Leaf Cafe, B3.

Dunkin' Donuts, B26.

Fresh 2 Order, B Centerpoint.

Freshëns, B9.

Paschal's, B Centerpoint.

Popeyes, B13.

Proof of the Pudding Kiosk, B10, B24.

Roast Coffeehouse, B Centerpoint.

Samuel Adams Bar, B Centerpoint.

Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, B Centerpoint.

Savi Provisions, B Centerpoint.

Sweetwater Last Cast Bar and Grill, B31.

TGI Friday's, B Centerpoint.

TGI Friday's To Go, B8.

Wendy’s, Centerpoint.

Willy's Mexican Grill, B Centerpoint.

Atlanta Bread Company, C30.

Auntie Anne’s, C17.

Baja Fresh Express, C44

Bantam and Biddy, C Centerpoint.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, C Centerpoint.

Charley's Philly Steaks, C12.

Chick-Fil-A, C21. Closed Sun.

El Taco, C14.

Famous Famiglia Pizza, C12.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, C41.

Fresh Healthy Cafe, C45.

Great Wraps, Centerpoint.

Jersey Mike's Subs, C14.

Krispy Kreme, C Centerpoint.

La Madeleine, C7, C40.

Leeann Chin, C Centerpoint.

Links Grill, C30.

Longhorn Steakhouse, C13.

Salad Works, C Centerpoint.

Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, C Centerpoint.

Sbarros, C42.

Starbucks, C 16, C37.

Sweet Georgia Juke Joint, C42.

The Original El Taco, C14.

The Pecan Bar, C6.

The Varsity, C21.

Umaizushi Bistro Bar, C Centerpoint.

40/40 Club, D Centerpoint.

Asian Chao, D7.

Atlanta Braves All Star Grill, D8.

Aunt Annie’s, D23.

Buffalo Wild Wings, D Upper Level.

Chicken + Beer, D5.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, D29.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, D30.

Einstein Bros. Bagels, D Centerpoint.

Fab Yo, D7.

Famous Famiglia, D Centerpoint.

Freshëns, D Centerpoint.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill, D Centerpoint.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers, D30.

Harvest + Grounds, D9.

Mustard Seed BBQ, D23.

Phillips Seafood, D Centerpoint.

Popeyes, D8.

Terrapin Brewery, D Upper Level.

The Market by Food and Wine, D Centerpoint.

Wolfgang Puck Grab & Go Kiosk, D7, D33, closed Sat/Sun.

Arby’s, E Centerpoint.

Boar’s Head Kiosk, E26.

Caribou Coffee, E Centerpoint.

Freshëns, E Centerpoint.

McDonald’s, E Centerpoint.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, E Centerpoint.

Nature’s Table, E Centerpoint.

One Flew South, E Centerpoint. Closed Sat.

Panda Express, E Centerpoint.

Piano Bar, E Centerpoint.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, E Centerpoint.

Subway, E Centerpoint.

TGI Friday’s, E Centerpoint.

Villa Pizza Fresh Italian Kitchen, E Centerpoint.

Ecco, F Mezzanine.

Jekyll Island Seafood Company, F9.

Lorena Garcia Tapas Atlanta, F Mezzanine.

Maison Mathis Belgium Beer Cafe, F Mezzanine.

The Pecan Bistro, F Mezzanine.

Pei Wei Asian Diner, F Mezzanine.

Starbucks, F Arrivals, F Mezzanine.

Sweet Auburn Market, F Ticketing.

The Original El Taco, F Mezzanine.

The Varsity, F Mezzanine.