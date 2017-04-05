Where to Eat at Truist Park, Home of the Atlanta Braves

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat at Truist Park, Home of the Atlanta Braves

It’s finally baseball season again at Braves Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park) located at Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. After clinching the world championship in 2021 and strong runs in 2022 and 2023, the Braves are poised for another great year.

Despite the stadium rebranding prior to the pandemic in 2020, the biggest names in local food on the roster of concessions found at Truist Park remain, including H&F Burger, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, and Athens-based Terrapin Beer Co.

But it’s outside the ballpark at the Battery where folks attending Braves games or concerts can partake in a few local restaurants found on the Atlanta food scene, like Latin restaurant and bar El Super Pan from Hector Santiago, and mini food hall and bar Ph’east.

Order and pay for food and drinks from your seat through the MLB Ballpark app.

Best local food bets inside Truist Park

There’s much more than just hot dogs and peanuts at this ballpark, including great beer, pizza, tacos, ice cream, and kettle corn. While the pandemic caused a bit of a shakeup in concessions at the stadium with several stalls and kiosks closing, there’s still plenty to eat and drink when taking in a game or concert at Truist Park.

A longtime Braves hot spot for fans hoping to pound some brews during the game, the Chop House features two large patios overlooking right field. There’s also a “Below the Chop” section, which hosts private events and allows fans to view the action through the outfield fence.

It’s fitting that the most popular smokehouse in Atlanta would be included as part of the Braves stadium. Jonathan and Justin Fox are serving up their celebrated Texas-style barbecue at the Terrapin Taproom in the ballpark.

Athens-based Terrapin Beer Co., a subsidiary of MillerCoors, has a taproom and “brew lab” accessible from inside Truist Park on game days and outside on non-game or event days. Thirsty baseball fans will find Terrapin staples and new brews concocted at the adjacent lab, and Fox Bros. provides smoked meats for snacking.

The Terrapin Taproom Concourse Bar is located at the ballpark entrance to the taproom and allows people to easily order beer and barbecue to go throughout games.

The beefy creation that made Atlanta fall in love with the double-stack cheeseburger isn’t as hard to come by as it used to be, but it’s still delicious. For those who opt to skip C. Ellet’s, the Truist Park-adjacent steakhouse from Linton Hopkins at Battery Atlanta, the chef’s burger and fries are located in a stand next to the lawn, directly across from C. Ellet’s. The restaurant, open year-round, can be accessed from inside the ballpark on game days or via a door outside on the lawn. The much larger H&F Burger includes seating inside and on the patio, and two walk-up windows.

This freestanding kiosk in section 130 by the third base gate has a pared-down menu of the vegan burger restaurant featuring meat-free bratwursts, fries, and chicken strips.

Keep an eye out for this roving popsicle stand, especially on hot Georgia days (and nights). King of Pops sources locally and uses all-natural ingredients for its frozen treats.

New food and concession locations at Truist Park

The 2024 season brings a few new food options to the ballpark, including a hot chicken sandwich on a pretzel bun, an all-beef meatball sub with house-made marinara sauce, and a two-foot-long nacho platter.

The Big “Queso”

One pound of grilled chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa, and cilantro on sourdough, grilled and slathered with spicy queso. Serves two people. Available at the Taco Factory near section 152.

Grand Slam Nacho

Two winding feet of tricolor tortilla chips covered in jalapeno queso, chicken tinga, green and red salsas, black bean and corn salsa, and lime crema. Serves six to eight people. Available at the Taco Factory near section 152.

Uncle Charlie’s Chicken

Ultra-crunchy hot chicken with bread and butter pickles on a pretzel bun. Available at Coop’s Championship Chicken near sections 138 & 320.

Pitcher’s Mound

A pile of waffle fries topped nacho-style with smoked brisket, spicy cheese sauce, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and lime crema. Serves two to four people. Available at 1871 Grill near section 113.

4 Bagger

Part burger, part barbecue, all delicious: four burgers topped with a pound of brisket, dressed with jalapenos, cheddar, and reaper pepper mayo, served on a quadrilateral toasted sesame seed bun that’s topped with onion rings. Serves four people. Available at 1871 Grill near section 113.

The Dinger

An all-beef meatball sub featuring Executive Chef Louis Martorano’s signature marinara, melted mozzarella, and a dusting of oregano all inside an Italian roll. Available at Slice near section 112.

Perimeter Dog

A foot-long, half-pound hot dog over sweet bacon jam, peppers, and diced Vidalia onions, topped with lemon-pepper Dijonaise. Available at 1871 Grill near section 141.

Fielder’s Catch

A massive seafood sandwich loaded with lobster tails, fried oysters, sweet potato fries, candied bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy peach remoulade. Available at the Coors Light Chophouse.

New premium food and concession locations at Truist Park

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

Melted Sweet Grass Dairy Gouda, fresh mozzarella, seared thick-cut pork belly, and caramelized onions between toasted sourdough. Available in the Xfinity Club.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

10 ounces of dry-aged Ribeye, melted provolone, and caramelized onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie. Available in the Xfinity Club.

French Toast Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken coated in hot honey, deep-fried pickles, and a pecan mayonnaise between two slices of brioche French toast. Available in the Xfinity Club.

Sushi Platter

Assorted sushi rolls prepared by the sushi chef team at the Xfinity Club’s Daseki. Available rolls include California, crab & avocado, inside-out spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and cucumber and avocado. Available in the Suites.

Crunchified Pork Wings

Slow-cooked pork ribs rubbed in cornmeal, then deep-fried and then topped with Coca-Cola barbecue sauce and matchstick potatoes. Serves two to four people. Available in the Suites.

Spicy Southern Chicken Slider

Hot chicken, but in miniature. Spicy, crispy chicken, Doux South pickle slices, and ghost pepper aioli on a potato roll. Available in the Suites.

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Wonton chips, Ahi tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, tomatoes, and diced mango drizzled with yum-yum and a sweet soy sauce. Serves four people. Available in the Suites.

Go the Distance Italian Sub

Three feet of Genoa salami, prosciutto, spicy capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and Italian vinaigrette in a sesame seed Italian loaf. Serves four to six people. Available in the Suites.

New Self-Checkout Kiosks at Truist Park

Truist Park converted two stands, Slice at Section 112 and Center Field Market at Section 149, to self-checkout and added a grab-and go location at the Blue Moon Beer Garden, giving the vicinity a total of eight self-checkout locations.

Best local food bets at Battery Atlanta

Dining and drink options abound just outside the stadium gates at Battery Atlanta, with local restaurants serving everything from Tex-Mex, oysters, and prime cuts of steak to Cuban sandwiches, Thai food, ramen, and pizza. The Battery is an open-container complex, which means many spots here offer to-go drinks. Below are some of the best bets for local dining at the Battery, before and after a Braves game or concert at Truist Park.

Owned by Atlanta chef Hector Santiago, this full-service location of El Super Pan brings Latin American fare to the Battery, including Cuban sandwiches, pastelitos, mofongo, ceviches, and coconut shrimp pasta. Order a frozen margarita, caipirinha, or a beer on draft and relax in the breezy dining room or on the patio.

This steakhouse and oyster bar from chef Linton Hopkins (Holeman and Finch, H&F Burger, Hops Chicken) includes a patio and walk-up window for drinks and snacks located right outside the ballpark gates. Expect steaks here like a bone-in, dry-aged Kansas City strip weighing in at 20 ounces to smaller cuts of eight-ounce flat irons as well as lobster steamed to order. Pair with cocktails, wine, and beer. There’s also a jazz brunch on the weekends. Reservations encouraged.

The all-day restaurant and cocktail bar takes its name from the Southern lifestyle magazine. A cocktail bar greets people as they enter Garden and Gun Club, which focuses on bourbon and whiskey and classic brown spirit drinks, like the Old Fashioned. Expect food here to lean Southern, with pimento cheese and buttermilk crackers, smoked fish dip, fried chicken, and fish and grits. Reservations encouraged.

This mini food hall includes five food and drink stalls, including Lifting Noodles Ramen, 26 Thai Kitchen, Kung Fu Tea, and Fan t’asia Cantonese from the owners of BoBo Garden Chinese on Buford Highway. Order from multiple stalls and then grab beer and cocktails from Taps at Ph’east before finding a seat at one of the communal tables.

For folks who didn’t get tickets to the game, but still want to be close to the Braves baseball action, this two-story sports bar just outside the stadium isn’t lacking in ways to watch games on one of its many giant screens. That includes a 30-foot, high-definition LED screen. Beyond the pub grub and drinks here, people can play skee-ball, table tennis, and air hockey.

Related Where to Dine Locally Near the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Giovanni DiPalma’s popular Home Park pizzeria expanded to the Battery in 2018 offering Braves fans and concert goers a chance to partake in his wood-fried, Neapolitan pizzas without the drive into town.

A Battery location of the popular Atlanta whiskey distillery opened at the complex in 2020 at the corner of Legends Place and Battery Avenue. It includes a tasting room and still house production facility. ASW distills vodka and gin from its Battery outpost, but whiskey products are also available here.

Live music venue Park Bench moved from Buckhead to the Battery in 2019 and continues to provide acoustic music throughout the afternoon and its dueling piano act in the early evening, followed by local and national bands at night. Grab a pizza from the slice bar at Antico nearby, then order drinks and enjoy some music. Make sure to reserve a showtime. Open until 2:30 a.m.

Battle and Brew

Sandy Springs gaming and e-sports restaurant Battle and Brew has arrived at The Battery with a location adjacent to Ph’east. The new location features immersive gaming lounge that fit up to 25 people, more than 40 gaming stations, a PC battle arena, more than 55 TVs, and a premium VIP gamer lounge.

New Restaurants Coming Soon

Cultivate Food and Coffee

Local breakfast and brunch spot Cultivate Food and Coffee will open a location at The Battery ATL below OrthoAtlanta in April.