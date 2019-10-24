Where to Eat After Hiking Around Clayton in the North Georgia Mountains

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat After Hiking Around Clayton in the North Georgia Mountains

It’s the perfect time of year to plan a quick trip to the north Georgia mountains for hiking, checking out the many waterfalls, exploring the area towns and restaurants, and leaf peeping later in the fall.

Clayton, Georgia, located approximately two hours northeast of Atlanta, is a mountain town trifecta of food, drinks, and local charm. While the town makes a great stop for lunch on the way to Asheville or Highlands, North Carolina, Clayton is an even better destination for Atlantans looking for a get-away involving minimal travel time.

As the county seat of Rabun County, Clayton has seen an influx of tourists drawn to the robust food scene here and the local shops. It’s a great home base to explore some of the region’s attractions. North Carolina is only 20 minutes north, with South Carolina just 30 minutes east, and the north Georgia towns of Hiawassee, Blue Ridge, and Ellijay a short drive west.

Rabun County includes the highest concentration of waterfalls in the state of Georgia, and Angel Falls is among the prettiest. This easy 1.75-mile hike leads to two different waterfalls: Angel Falls and Panther Falls (not to be confused with Panther Creek Falls.) Paid parking and clean bathrooms are available at the Lake Rabun Beach Campground. Free parking is also found at the street side trailhead.

Seeking more nearby trails? Consider this list compiled by Atlanta Trails.

4:30 p.m. Afternoon snacks at Goats on the Roof in Tiger, Georgia

This totally cheesy and family-friendly roadside attraction really does include goats on the roof. It’s also great for ice cream or to grab a sandwich at the counter inside the gift shop to bring outside to the picnic tables, porch swings, and grassy areas for outdoor dining. Feed the goats via the bicycle-powered conveyor belt. If the goats happen to be in a good mood, they may even pop down from their perch for a head rub.

Afternoon snack alternative: White Birch Provisions in downtown Clayton serves local coffee and fresh-made sweets and baked goods. Grab a pumpkin latte and a scone or visit the wine cave at the shop and enjoy a cigar.

6:00 p.m. Dinner and live music outside at Universal Joint in Clayton

While Universal Joint (or “U-Joint” to locals) has an Oakhurst location, the Clayton outpost is decidedly Rabun County. The dog-friendly patio features a large fire pit and plenty of seating. The restaurant serves burgers, sandwiches, salads, and tacos, with an array of vegetarian and gluten free options on the menu. U-Joint offers a mostly local beer menu that includes brews from Atlanta, Asheville, and Franklin, North Carolina.

Wine and small plates: Looking for a low-key happy hour or to cobble together a few small plates to share for dinner? Head to Napa South Wine Bar on Oak Crescent Circle in the heart of downtown Clayton for wines by the glass, bottle, or flight. Pair wine with charcuterie and cheese, pulled pork sliders, or nachos topped with warm blue cheese and gorgonzola sauce, bacon, and chives with a balsamic glaze.

8:00 p.m. Drive-in movie and snacks

Catch a movie at the Tiger Drive-In, open from March through October, and order snacks like cheeseburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, and popcorn and candy for the car from the grill. Here’s what’s playing.

7:15 a.m. Biscuits at Tiger Food Mart in Tiger

The early bird gets the biscuit at this roadside grocery store and sandwich counter. Located just off of Highway 441, the Tiger Food Mart features gas station-style biscuit sandwiches. Everyone in the South knows some of the best food comes from such counters at gas stations. Options here include sausage, egg, and cheese, bacon, or chicken. Only a few biscuits are made each day. Biscuits typically sell out by 8:30 a.m. Grab coffee and a seat at the picnic tables out front. Closed Sundays.

Breakfast alternative: The Rusty Bike Cafe for hearty breakfast dishes all day long. Order it to go and fuel up before hitting the trails.

8:30 a.m. Morning hike at Tallulah Falls

The two-mile long Tallulah Gorge is the stuff of legends. At nearly 1,000 feet deep, the gorge has served as a natural playground for generations of visitors, including the famous Wallenda family. Karl Wallenda traversed the gorge on a high wire in 1970, continuing a tradition of tightrope walking across the gorge, dating back to 1883. Today, visitors flock to the gorge for its hiking trails. Stay on level ground on the rim trails or get up early to obtain a permit to descend down into the gorge. Kayakers head to the gorge in the spring and fall when the dam opens and the water levels rise dramatically.

10:30 a.m. Doughnut break at The Farm House in Clayton

A morning hike calls for a fancy doughnut reward. The doughnuts here are made on demand in hot lard after ordering via a sushi-like checklist menu. Choose between large, yeast doughnuts or mini cake doughnuts. Order doughnuts covered in Fruity Pebbles cereal, slathered in peanut butter and chocolate, or the popular Girl Scout-inspired doughnut covered in coconut, chocolate, and salted caramel. There’s a small park just a few doors up from the shop with swings, tables, and benches for an outdoor doughnut break outside. The shop also serves ice cream.

11:30 a.m. Black Rock Mountain State Park in Mountain City, Georgia

Black Rock Mountain State Park is Georgia’s highest state park. Blue Ridge Overlook is the second of two roadside platforms on the winding, rising road leading up to the park entrance. Skip the first overlook and head straight for Blue Ridge overlook, located just before the official park entrance.

Hike alternative: Hike the Tennessee Rock trail (2.2 miles) or the grueling James E. Edmonds trail (7.2 miles) to the park’s summit.

12:30 p.m. Lunch at Fortify Pi in Clayton

Fortify Pi defies mountain town expectations with its pizzas and sandwiches. The all-local beer menu, which pulls from Asheville to Atlanta, is unmatched in the area. The menu includes pies like the duck bianca (a white pie with duck confit, spinach, and bacon); butternut pi with squash and Georgia olive oil; and a mushroom pizza made with mushrooms harvested from just down the road. Gluten-free and vegan options are available, too. Also worth ordering, the skye veggie burger.

Lunch alternative: Take a step back in time at Clayton Pharmacy Soda Fountain. Grab a burger, fries, and a hand-spun milkshake for lunch.

2:00 p.m. Whiskey and brandy tasting at Chattooga Belle Farm in Long Creek, South Carolina

Just 30 minutes east of Clayton, Chattooga Belle Farm offers apple, peach, berry, and scuppernong picking during the warmer months. The disc golf course, country market, and distillery are open all year. The distillery features liquor using fruit grown, fermented, and distilled on the farm, including apple-muscadine brandy, gin distilled from apples, muscadine vodka, and bourbon. A tasting flight is under $10 and can be served on the distillery’s covered porch complete with rocking chairs and great views. Closed Sundays.

Tasting alternative: Visit Georgia winery Tiger Mountain Vineyards.

3:30 p.m. Waterfall side trip at Issaqueena Falls

Right around the corner from Chattooga Belle Farm is Issaqueena Falls, a soaring 100-foot waterfall. The falls are a quick, most-abilities walk from the unpaved parking lot and picnic area ($2 fee) down to a viewing platform overhanging a steep mountain.

Waterfall alternative: Yellow Branch Falls, an out-and-back, ruddy and rough three-mile trail to a stunning, wide, shelf-style waterfall.

4:30 p.m. Shopping at Wander North Georgia in Clayton

Find camping supplies, locally-made bath and beauty products (think beard butter, soaps, and lotions,) and a vast selection of national outdoor brands at Wander North. Wander also sells local beer to go.

Other must-visit shops: Downtown Clayton is home to a number of great local shops for toys, books, and clothing, including Reeves’ Ace Hardware. People can even rent tuxedos here or register for their wedding.

6:00 p.m. Casual Italian dinner or a picnic of tacos from Mama G’s Italian or Manrique’s Mexican

Order pizza, subs, and pasta dishes like lobster ravioli or clam linguine from Mama G’s Italian on Highway 441 and sit outside on the patio. Or grab tacos and burritos from Manrique’s Mexican nearby to create a picnic spread for a pleasant evening dining in the park or to take back to the cabin rental for a relaxed evening.