Where to Order a Thanksgiving Feast This Year in Atlanta

It’s hard to believe it’s almost time for Thanksgiving again. And restaurants, markets, catering companies, and bakeries across Atlanta, a metropolitan area which now occupies the traditional homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee peoples, are offering fully prepared holiday dinners, side dishes, breads, and pies for dessert to celebrate gathering together at home with loved ones.

Eater compiled a guide to ordering turkey and other holiday meats, fully prepared family meals to feed a crowd, just the sides and breads, and desserts from restaurants and bakeries around Atlanta. Check back for updates through November 16. Thanksgiving is November 23.

Turkeys and Full Turkey Dinners

Betty Box ATL

This meal kit business is offering a Thanksgiving feast that includes appetizers, Cajun fried turkey, collards, mac and cheese, and Cajun rice dressing. There’s sweet potato pie for dessert. Order online.

Castellucci Hospitality Group

The restaurant group behind The Iberian Pig, Cooks & Soldiers, Mujo, and Sugo is offering a variety of Thanksgiving food options this year, including just the sides or a fully prepared turkey dinner feast. Order wine pairings from Starbright Wines. Order here.

Chop Shop

Edgewood butcher shop and market Chop Shop is back again this year with a variety of holiday offerings, including turkeys, rib roasts, ham, and traditional side dishes to prepare at home. Order online.

Daily Chew

The Liddell Drive restaurant from Julia Kesler Imerman is offering whole rotisserie chickens and sliced turkey breast, sides of pumpkin soup, green bean salad, schmalzy potatoes, and sourdough stuffing, and desserts for Thanksgiving. Daily Chew can also cater pre- and post-Thanksgiving breakfast. Order online.

El Super Pan

This year, chef Hector Santiago and his team are offering a special Puerto Rican (Festin Boricua) holiday meal that feeds up to 12 people. One dinner package features Pavachon turkey, yuca stuffing, green bean encebolladas, cranberry guava sauce, and pumpkin passion cheesecake, while the other includes Puerto Rican pork shoulder, arroz con gandules, guineitos escabeche, pasteles, and tembleque. Email catering@elsuperpan.com to order.

Farmers and Fisherman

Order turkey, ham, goose, and duck for the holidays for home delivery. Make sure to peruse the From the Chefs and Procurement offerings, which includes baked goods. Order online for delivery.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

The popular Atlanta barbecue restaurant offers its annual takeout Thanksgiving feasts again this year. Turkey and ham dinners include smoked meats, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, and a choice of apple or chocolate pecan pie for dessert. For those who just want the bird or ham, Fox Bros. is also selling whole smoked turkeys and hams, along with pans of green bean or sweet potato casserole and cornbread dressing. Order online to pick up at the catering facility on Ottley Drive.

JenChan’s

Order whole Thanksgiving feasts, holiday dim sum spreads, and vegan meals from this Cabbagetown restaurant. Check out the menu options and order online.

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

The pop-up and catering company is offering turkey, brisket, rack of lamb, or a combination of brisket and jerk ribs along with sides like crispy Brussels sprouts, sauteed green beans, bake macaroni and cheese, and herb roasted potatoes for Thanksgiving. Order online.

Kinship Butchery and Sundry

The Virginia-Highland butcher and sundry shop offers hams, turkeys, and dry-aged rib roast for the holidays. Order online.

Local Three

The Buckhead-based restaurant is offering a la carte turkey and traditional Southern and holiday sides as well as full feasts for Thanksgiving this year. Order online.

Lucy’s Market

The Buckhead market is offering a variety of options to create a Thanksgiving family feast this year, including breakfast dishes, whole turkeys and traditional sides, and desserts. Order online.

Mission and Market

The Buckhead restaurant is offering Thanksgiving meals feeding up to four people with whole turkeys already broken down into pieces and sides like brioche and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes, and green bean and asparagus casserole with pecan pie for dessert. Email info@missionandmarketatl.com to order.

South City Kitchen

All locations of South City Kitchen are preparing a Thanksgiving takeout meal for two that includes buttermilk biscuits and corn muffins, salad, oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, collards, and mashed potatoes. Reserve online.

Star Provisions Market and Cafe

Order a la carte Thanksgiving dishes to-go from the Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard market and cafe, including a turkey, sweet potato puree, sage and apple dressing, green beans, Brussels sprouts, and mac and cheese. There’s apple crumble, pecan, or pumpkin pie for dessert. Order here.

Sweet Auburn BBQ

The Poncey-Highland barbecue restaurant offers smoked turkeys and turkey feasts this year for Thanksgiving. Purchase just the smoked bird or a turkey with all the trimmings, including cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, jerk collards, and wok-fried green beans. Order online.

Table and Main

The Roswell Southern restaurant is once again offering Thanksgiving family meals feeding up to six people featuring smoked turkey and sides like squash and zucchini casserole and an autumn salad. There’s apple-cranberry crumble for dessert. Wine pairings available for an additional charge. Order online.

The Buttery ATL

Bakery and market the Buttery ATL offers an array of Thanksgiving sides, breads, seasonal soups, desserts, and turkeys this year. There’s even a Thanksgiving plate for one and vegan options available. Order online.

The Spotted Trotter

Put down a $50 deposit to reserve a turkey from this east side Atlanta butcher shop. Then order all the Thanksgiving sides to pair with the bird for a full feast. Order online.

Tio Lucho’s

This Poncey-Highland Peruvian restaurant is offering a family feast feeding up to six people featuring spatchcocked turkey with sides like tamales, sweet potato puree, and frijoles de casa (canary beans and sofrito). There’s pumpkin bread pudding for dessert and drink packages available. Email info@tioluchos.com to order.

Tre Vele

The Sandy Springs Italian restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving feast feeding up to six people. The meal includes a mista salad, roasted sage rubbed turkey, four cheese mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, and focaccia Italian sausage stuffing and pumpkin pie and tiramisu for dessert. Call 404-303-8423 to order.

Wahoo Grill

The Decatur restaurant offers both a three-course Thanksgiving meal feeding up to four people as well as the option to purchase just traditional side dishes. There’s also the option to purchase a meal for a neighbor in need. Order online.

White Oak Pastures

There are still turkeys for sale from this Bluffton, Georgia sustainable farm, but orders are filling up fast. Order online for shipping.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Order a la carte dishes, including a whole smoked turkey, or a full Thanksgiving feast for up to eight people from the Summerhill barbecue restaurant. Sides include cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato soufflé, and bourbon chocolate pecan, apple, or brown butter pumpkin pie for dessert. Order online.

Ziegler’s BBQ and Catering

The Acworth-based barbecue restaurants is offering its annual takeout holiday menu for Thanksgiving, which includes a choice of turkey or ham and sides like sweet potato casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and seasoned green beans. The options on this Thanksgiving menu are vast. Call 770-529-5227 to order.

Just Offering Sides, Breads, and Desserts

Alon’s Bakery

The Atlanta bakery and market is offering a number of Thanksgiving turkey dinner options, side dishes, platters, breads, and desserts for takeout this year. Order online.

Evergreen Butcher and Baker

The Kirkwood butcher shop and bakery isn’t selling turkeys this year, but plans to focus on its pies, fresh breads, dinner rolls, and sides of mac and cheese and stuffing for Thanksgiving. Email info@evergreenbutcherandbaker.com to inquire about what’s on offer.

Leftie Lee’s

The Avondale Estates bakery and sandwich shop is offering a variety of pies and rolls for Thanksgiving this year, including Korean sweet potato pie, milk bread stuffing, and milk bread dinner rolls. For dessert, there’s bourbon pecan pie and proof and bake cinnamon rolls. Order online.

Humble Pie

The Interlock restaurant plans to offer a variety of pies for sale this year for Thanksgiving. Order online.

Souper Jenny

The a la carte Thanksgiving menu from Souper Jenny this year features everything but the turkey, so expect all the fixings for the holiday feast, including soups, traditional sides, and desserts. Order online.