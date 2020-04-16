A Guide to Atlanta Farmers Markets and Local Food Producers

Atlantans are cooking at home more and more these days. Mindful of the need to support local businesses and farms, people are ordering directly from Georgia farmers, shopping regularly at weekly farmers markets, buying pantry staples and ingredients from neighborhood markets and grocers, and purchasing products from enterprising food producers and delivery services.
Atlanta and its sprawling metro area are lucky to have a bountiful assortment of food producers, farmers, independent grocers, and crafty delivery services to shop from now to help buoy the local economy. Many businesses also include EBT and SNAP options for discounts or preordering capabilities for pick up at shops and farmers market locations around town.
Eater Atlanta rounded up a few local farms, food producers, delivery services, and other local food and beverage companies to consider when shopping for household supplies or ingredients for meals at home.
LOCAL FARMERS MARKETS
Alpharetta Farmers Market
Opening April 1, this Saturday morning farmers market located at the town green in Alpharetta City Center features vendors selling everything from baked goods, cookies, and salsa to fresh produce, hot dogs, and ice cream. Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta State Farmers Market
The 150-acre Atlanta Farmers Market in Forest Park features a garden center, as well as wholesale and retail shopping. It is open seven days a week.
Avondale Estates Farmers Market
This year-round farmers market takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement. Check out the list of 2023 vendors here.
Brookhaven Farmers Market
Opening April 1, Brookhaven Farmers Market on Dresden Drive takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Check online for weekly updates.
Castleberry Market
The Castleberry Market offers local produce and organic foods to the neighborhood and to food insecure communities west of downtown Atlanta. The market runs Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Chattahoochee Food Works Market
This farmers market recently opened at the Works complex in Underwood Hills. Taking place on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop for local produce and goods both inside and outside of the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.
Community Farmers Markets (multiple neighborhood markets around Atlanta)
Community Farmers Markets offers several markets around Atlanta: Grant Park Farmers Market; Oakhurst Farmers Market; Ponce City Farmers Markets; East Atlanta Village Farmers Market; Decatur Farmers Market; and Virginia Highland Farmers Market. There’s also the Fresh MARTA Market at select MARTA stations. SNAP benefits accepted at all markets and online.
Cotton Mill Farmer Market
This producer-only Saturday market in Carrolton provides a place for produce, meat, and dairy grown and produced exclusively by local farmers from the west Georgia and east Alabama area, specifically Carroll County and counties in Alabama or within a 50-mile radius of downtown Carrollton. SNAP/EBT accepted.
Dunwoody DHA Farmers Market
The is a Saturday morning farmers market at Brook Run Park. Check Facebook for weekly updates and hours. Click here for a list of market vendors.
East Point Farmers Market
Each week items vary, including fresh, seasonal produce, fresh breads, locally roasted coffee, baked goods, organic granola, and nut mixes, hot prepared meals, honey, and more. The market doubles SNAP benefits. Located at the Downtown Commons on East Point Street, Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Freedom Farmers Market
The year-round market at the Carter Center features farmers and other local vendors from around Atlanta and north Georgia every Saturday. Check out the current vendor list here. Freedom Farmers Market doubles SNAP dollars. Scan EBT card at the market tent in exchange for tokens to be used as payment at booths. Open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jonesboro Farmers Market
Starting in May, this Saturday market at Lee Street Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, offers a variety of local produce and food vendors for sale.
Lilburn Farmers Market
Open Fridays from May 5 through August 25, this farmers market takes place at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. SNAP/EBT dollars accepted. Check out the vendors here.
Little Lions Farm Center at Little Ones Learning Center
It is the only hyper local farmers market in Clayton County. Held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, the Little Lion’s Farm Stand allows child at the center to shop along with their parents. EBT accepted.
Marietta Square Farmers Market
This year-round Saturday market on Mill Street takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and offers over 60 vendors selling produce, flowers, and other local foodstuffs. Check out the vendor list here.
MARTA Farmers Markets
Community Farmers Markets, the nonprofit organization behind Grant Park and East Atlanta Village farmers markets, partnered with Atlanta food cooperative Urban Recipe to provide free, shelf-stable food at five MARTA pop-up market locations each week, including West End, Five Points, Bankhead, College Park, and Hamilton E. Holmes. Read more about the market here.
Morningside Market
The year-round market in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Morningside Presbyterian Church.
Peachtree Road Farmers Market
The Peachtree Road Farmers Market at the Cathedral on Peachtree Road is open Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market accepts and doubles SNAP (EBT/food stamp) benefits.
Piedmont Park Green Market
The Saturday morning market is located at 12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in the park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Community Market
Located at James Bridges Field in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, this market offers both local farm products and locally made goods on Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., from March until October.
Roswell Farmers Market
Opening April 8, the Roswell Farmers Market at Roswell Presbyterian Church features farmers and food producers from around north Georgia on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sandy Springs Farmers Market
Starting April 8, this Saturday market at City Springs takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Check out the vendors here.
Serenbe Farmers Market
Open starting in March, the Saturday market takes place at Selborne Green from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. selling local produce and local food and pantry items at its stalls. CSA boxes available.
Tucker Farmers Market
Beginning April 6, this market takes place on Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and includes over two dozen local vendors, local produce, and food trucks. Online ordering is available for pick up.
Vinings Jubilee Farmers Market
This Thursday market located at Vinings Jubilee runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and includes an array of food vendors selling everything from fresh produce and honey to baked goods and local meats.
Woodstock Farm Fresh Market
Look for this downtown Woodstock farmers market to begin April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
ORDERING FROM LOCAL FARMS
Appalachia Mushrooms
What: Mushrooms such as Shiitake, oyster, chestnut, and Lion’s Mane.
How:Order at Heirloom Gardens’s Store. Pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Atlanta Harvest
What: An urban farm collective and wellness center growing and selling seasonal produce. CSAs available.
How: Join the CSA for weekly delivery and pick up.
Buffalo Creek Berry Farm
What: Seasonal assorted berries such as mulberries, blackberries, and blueberries.
How: Order online for pick up at the farm and at Freedom Farmer’s Market.
Crystal Organic Farm
What: Organic produce.
How: Order at Crystal Organic Farm’s Store and pick up at the Newborn, Georgia, farm on select days.
Comfort Farms
What: Beef, pork, rabbit, chicken, eggs, and more from a Veterans Crisis Agriculture Center located in Milledgeville, Georgia.
How: Shop the virtual market for delivery with a variable fee or pick up at the farm.
Day Spring Dairy
What: Sheep milk cheese.
How: Order on Day Spring Dairy’s virtual shop. Have it shipped or pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market or Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Grateful Pastures
What: Certified organic and pasture-raised chicken, eggs, and broth.
How: Order on Grateful Pasture’s online store. Pick up at Morningside Farmers Market, Peachtree Road Farmers Market, Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays, or at the farm in Mansfield, Georgia. Email gratefulpastures@gmail.com for SNAP preorders.
Grow Where You Are
What: Mixed produce and local products.
How: Order online for pick up at Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Hickory Hill Organic Farm
What: Local produce.
How: Email hickoryhillfarmga@gmail.com for SNAP preorders. Members can order online.
Little Fox Farm
What: Certified naturally grown vegetables.
How: Sign up for a weekly list of produce and to pre-order SNAP for pick up at Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Love is Love Farm
What: Vegetable CSAs and plants.
How: Sign up on Love is Love Farm’s website.
Oliver Farm
What: Cold pressed, non-GMO oils and flours from sunflower, pecan, peanut, sesame, walnut, and pumpkin.
How: Order online or find at various locations around Atlanta.
McMullan Family Farm
What: Certified naturally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, pecans, and cut flowers.
How: Order online for pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Moore Farms and Friends
What: Wide range of local organic produce, pastured meats, dairy, grains, and more.
How: Order online. Farm is a regular vendor at Freedom Farmers Market. EBT accepted.
Pearson Farms
What: Peaches and pecans.
How: Order online for home delivery. Regular vendor during the season at several Atlanta farmers markets.
Pinewood Springs Farm
What: Eggs, variety of vegetables, greens, and herbs.
How: Order online for pick up Saturdays at Peachtree Road Farmers Market and Marietta Square Farmers Market starting April 22.
Rise N Shine Organic Farm
What: Organic produce, stew hens, and eggs.
How: Order online for pick up at various metro Atlanta locations. Email info@risenshineorganicfarm.com for SNAP preorders.
Riverview Farms
What: Berkshire pork, grass-fed beef, special cuts, vegetables, and corn products.
How: Order online for delivery. Subscribe to the meat and/or vegetable CSA.
Rodgers Greens and Roots
What: Certified organic assorted fruits and vegetables.
How: Order online. Pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays or at the farm in Douglasville.
Sweet Grass Dairy
What: Local cheeses.
How: Order online for delivery, or order from the cheese shop for pick up at the Thomasville dairy farm
Thompson Farms
What: Sustainable pasture-raised pork.
How: Order online for shipping or to pick up at the farm shop in Dixie, Georgia.
Thousand Hills Cattle
What: Georgia grown USDA, certified organic beef.
How: Order at Thousand Hills Cattle’s Store for pick up at Morningside Farmers Market on Saturdays, or have it shipped direct.
Truly Living Well
What: Certified naturally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and other products. CSA available.
How: Order CSA online. SNAP accepted. A monthly farmers market begins in April at the farm at the intersection of Westview and Lawton in Atlanta.
Urban Sprout
What: Certified organic plant nursery with vegetable seedlings.
How: Order online for pick up. Delivery available within 15 miles of the farm.
Watsonia Organic Farms
What: Asparagus, strawberries, and peaches.
How: Order online for delivery.
Woodland Gardens
What: Woodland Gardens provides pre-made and pre-paid vegetable boxes and flowers at the Freedom Farmers Market.
How: Order online.
White Oak Pastures
What: Beef, chicken, lamb, and more.
How: Order online for shipping or for pick up at various Atlanta locations.
LOCAL GROCERY DELIVERY
Atlanta Survival Program
Free grocery delivery for those unable to leave their residence or in need. Place a request for free grocery delivery at Atlanta Survival Program. Donate food and materials here. Donate funds here.
Bag’d
A family-owned business from the people behind The Turnip Truck providing an easy, inexpensive, and convenient way to get seasonal fruits and vegetables delivered to homes. Order online via Bag’d Atlanta.
Better Buggy
Local grocery delivery for essentials and fresh produce from Black-owned farmers and grocery stores. Produce boxes available. Order online.
Farmers and Fisherman
A direct home delivery service for high-quality meat, seafood, produce, eggs, dairy, and other products. Order online.
Fresh Harvest
An online farmers market delivery service for local produce, meat, milk, and eggs. Order online.
Garnish and Gather
The Atlanta-based meal kit service now includes groceries and produce from local farms. Meal kits and groceries are delivered for a small fee via cooler to homes. Delivery fees vary by zip code. Order online for groceries or meal kits.
Persian Basket
An Atlanta-based online marketplace for Persian ingredients, prepared meals, and other household items. Much of the goods sold on the site come directly from Iran. Free domestic shipping on order $60 or more. Order online.
Shef
While not a grocery service, this is a prepared meal service offering dishes by local home cooks, most of whom are women of color, spanning a range of cuisines from Indian to Korean to Venezuelan.
Sifted Provisions
Buy a curated box of household staples, like fresh produce, frozen proteins, grains, and coffee and snacks. Order online.
LOCAL FOOD PRODUCERS, COFFEE, BREAD SUBSCRIPTIONS
Ashley Sue Baked Goods
What: Homemade and homespun cookie cakes, tarts, hand pies, and more.
How: Contact via Instagram.
At Heart Panaderia
What: Homemade pan dulce from an Atlanta micro-bakery.
How: Follow on Instagram for pop-up updates.
Bakey Bakes
What: Ormewood Park-based bespoke cake artist specializing in unique flavors and whimsical designs.
How: Order online.
Beautiful Briny Sea
What: Salts, sprinkles, and more.
How: Order online. Also available at various grocers around Atlanta.
Blackberry Patch
What: Handcrafted, small-batch fruit syrups, toppings, preserves, and salsas.
How: Order online.
Blackest Berry Bakery
What: From-scratch vegan layer cakes, cupcakes, pies, and cookies.
How: Order online for pick up.
Bread is Good soon to be Colette Bread in Poncey-Highland
What: Bread subscription and delivery service from Atlanta baker Sarah Dodge.
How: Order online for delivery or pick up on select days. Also available at a variety of cafes and coffee shops around Atlanta.
The Chai Box
What: Hand-blended chai from small-scale farmers in Kerala, India, as well as spices and gift sets.
How: Order online.
Chop Shop
What: Edgewood neighborhood butcher shop and market.
How: Order online for pick up.
Dayspring Flour
What: Locally milled flours.
How: Order online for delivery, or opt for pick up.
Docent Coffee
What: Atlanta-based specialty coffee roaster.
How: Order online.
Dope Coffee
What: Vegan, Black-owned coffee company.
How: Order beans and coffee syrups online.
Gayla’s Grits
What: Georgia Grown grits in various sizes.
How: Order online.
Georgia Grinders
What: Premium nut butters.
How: Order online for shipping.
Georgia Hemp Company
What: Hemp and CBD foods, beverages, wellness products, pet treats and supplies.
How: Order online or visit the Sandy Springs store.
High Road Craft
What: Handcrafted, small-batch ice cream, gelato, sorbetto, and novelty items made in Marietta.
How: Available at select stores and order online for delivery.
Honeysuckle Gelato
What: Southern-inspired gelato pints and cookie and brownie gelato sandwiches.
How: Order online for pick up at the White Street location in West End or shipping.
Jardi Chocolates
What: Hand-painted chocolates.
How: Order online for pick up or shipping.
Icecream Walla
What: Owned by Atlanta residents and brothers Reza and Rehan Bhiwandiwalla, this local ice cream company ships its Indian-inspired ice creams in single or variety 27-cup packs or a 35-serving tub.
How: Order online. Also found at a variety of local grocers and markets.
My Sweet Things
What: Custom cookies, cupcakes, whoopie pies, and cakes made with buttercream frosting.
How: Email Kathi Dangler at kathi@my-sweet-things.com to order or for delivery.
Osono Bread
What: Artisan breads from Atlanta micro-bakery.
How: At Grant Park Farmers Market on Sundays.
Patak Meats
What: European-style smoked meats and special cuts.
How: Shop online for shipping or in-store pickup.
Portrait Coffee
What: Black-owned roastery with coffee subscriptions.
How: Order online for shipping.
SpiceWalla
What: Spices and rubs from Chai Pani chef Meherwan Irani.
How: Order online for delivery.
Spotted Trotter
What: Handmade sausages and charcuterie.
How: Shop in store or order online for pick up or delivery.
Tanbrown Coffee
What: Asian-American-owned coffee company in Atlanta.
How: Order beans online for delivery.
Three Lola’s Bakeshop
What: Filipino baked goods and sweets.
How: Follow on Instagram for pop-ups and ordering details.
Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate
What: Small batch snacking, drinking, and cooking chocolates.
How: Order online for shipping or pickup at Krog Street Market.
LIQUOR, WINE, ZERO-PROOF SPIRITS DELIVERY/PICK UP
3 Parks Wine Shop
What: Glenwood Park wine shop.
How: Order online for pick up or delivery.
Beer Girl
What: Growlers and bottle shop
How: Order online for pick up.
Drizly
What: Beer, wine, liquor from local package stores.
How: Order online for home delivery.
Elemental Spirits
What: Small batch spirits, beer, and wine.
How: Order online for pick up or local delivery.
Green’s
What: Wine, beer, and spirits.
How: Order online for pick up or delivery.
H&F Bottle Shop
What: Small shop carrying wine, beer, and spirits.
How: Call 404-841-4070 to inquire about what’s in stock and to preorder for pick up.
Hop City Beer and Wine
What: Beer and wine.
How: Order online for pick up or local delivery.
Minibar
What: Beer, wine, and liquor from local package stores.
How: Order online for home delivery.
My Friend’s Bottle Shop
What: Beer, wine, and spirits retailer in Grant Park.
How: Order online for pick up.
Perrine’s
What: Howell Mill Road wine shop.
How: Order online for pick up or delivery.
Sherlock’s
What: Wine, beer, spirits, cigars, and accessories.
How: Order online for pickup in Marietta or Kennesaw. Buckhead open for in-store service.
Starbright Wine
What: Wine delivery and subscriptions.
How: Order online.
The Zero Co.
What: Non-alcoholic bottle shop for zero-proof wines, spirits, and mixers.
How: Order online for home delivery.