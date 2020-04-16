If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Share All sharing options for: A Guide to Atlanta Farmers Markets and Local Food Producers

Atlantans are cooking at home more and more these days. Mindful of the need to support local businesses and farms, people are ordering directly from Georgia farmers, shopping regularly at weekly farmers markets, buying pantry staples and ingredients from neighborhood markets and grocers, and purchasing products from enterprising food producers and delivery services.

Atlanta and its sprawling metro area are lucky to have a bountiful assortment of food producers, farmers, independent grocers, and crafty delivery services to shop from now to help buoy the local economy. Many businesses also include EBT and SNAP options for discounts or preordering capabilities for pick up at shops and farmers market locations around town.

Eater Atlanta rounded up a few local farms, food producers, delivery services, and other local food and beverage companies to consider when shopping for household supplies or ingredients for meals at home.

Related Shop Locally From These Neighborhood Markets and Grocers Around Atlanta

LOCAL FARMERS MARKETS

Opening April 1, this Saturday morning farmers market located at the town green in Alpharetta City Center features vendors selling everything from baked goods, cookies, and salsa to fresh produce, hot dogs, and ice cream. Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The 150-acre Atlanta Farmers Market in Forest Park features a garden center, as well as wholesale and retail shopping. It is open seven days a week.

This year-round farmers market takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement. Check out the list of 2023 vendors here.

Opening April 1, Brookhaven Farmers Market on Dresden Drive takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Check online for weekly updates.

The Castleberry Market offers local produce and organic foods to the neighborhood and to food insecure communities west of downtown Atlanta. The market runs Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This farmers market recently opened at the Works complex in Underwood Hills. Taking place on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop for local produce and goods both inside and outside of the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.

Community Farmers Markets (multiple neighborhood markets around Atlanta)

Community Farmers Markets offers several markets around Atlanta: Grant Park Farmers Market; Oakhurst Farmers Market; Ponce City Farmers Markets; East Atlanta Village Farmers Market; Decatur Farmers Market; and Virginia Highland Farmers Market. There’s also the Fresh MARTA Market at select MARTA stations. SNAP benefits accepted at all markets and online.

This producer-only Saturday market in Carrolton provides a place for produce, meat, and dairy grown and produced exclusively by local farmers from the west Georgia and east Alabama area, specifically Carroll County and counties in Alabama or within a 50-mile radius of downtown Carrollton. SNAP/EBT accepted.

The is a Saturday morning farmers market at Brook Run Park. Check Facebook for weekly updates and hours. Click here for a list of market vendors.

Each week items vary, including fresh, seasonal produce, fresh breads, locally roasted coffee, baked goods, organic granola, and nut mixes, hot prepared meals, honey, and more. The market doubles SNAP benefits. Located at the Downtown Commons on East Point Street, Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The year-round market at the Carter Center features farmers and other local vendors from around Atlanta and north Georgia every Saturday. Check out the current vendor list here. Freedom Farmers Market doubles SNAP dollars. Scan EBT card at the market tent in exchange for tokens to be used as payment at booths. Open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Starting in May, this Saturday market at Lee Street Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, offers a variety of local produce and food vendors for sale.

Open Fridays from May 5 through August 25, this farmers market takes place at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. SNAP/EBT dollars accepted. Check out the vendors here.

Little Lions Farm Center at Little Ones Learning Center

It is the only hyper local farmers market in Clayton County. Held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, the Little Lion’s Farm Stand allows child at the center to shop along with their parents. EBT accepted.

This year-round Saturday market on Mill Street takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and offers over 60 vendors selling produce, flowers, and other local foodstuffs. Check out the vendor list here.

Community Farmers Markets, the nonprofit organization behind Grant Park and East Atlanta Village farmers markets, partnered with Atlanta food cooperative Urban Recipe to provide free, shelf-stable food at five MARTA pop-up market locations each week, including West End, Five Points, Bankhead, College Park, and Hamilton E. Holmes. Read more about the market here.

The year-round market in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Morningside Presbyterian Church.

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market at the Cathedral on Peachtree Road is open Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market accepts and doubles SNAP (EBT/food stamp) benefits.

The Saturday morning market is located at 12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in the park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at James Bridges Field in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, this market offers both local farm products and locally made goods on Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., from March until October.

Opening April 8, the Roswell Farmers Market at Roswell Presbyterian Church features farmers and food producers from around north Georgia on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Starting April 8, this Saturday market at City Springs takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Check out the vendors here.

Open starting in March, the Saturday market takes place at Selborne Green from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. selling local produce and local food and pantry items at its stalls. CSA boxes available.

Beginning April 6, this market takes place on Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and includes over two dozen local vendors, local produce, and food trucks. Online ordering is available for pick up.

This Thursday market located at Vinings Jubilee runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and includes an array of food vendors selling everything from fresh produce and honey to baked goods and local meats.

Look for this downtown Woodstock farmers market to begin April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

ORDERING FROM LOCAL FARMS

What: Mushrooms such as Shiitake, oyster, chestnut, and Lion’s Mane.

How:Order at Heirloom Gardens’s Store. Pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays.

What: An urban farm collective and wellness center growing and selling seasonal produce. CSAs available.

How: Join the CSA for weekly delivery and pick up.

What: Seasonal assorted berries such as mulberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

How: Order online for pick up at the farm and at Freedom Farmer’s Market.

What: Organic produce.

How: Order at Crystal Organic Farm’s Store and pick up at the Newborn, Georgia, farm on select days.

What: Beef, pork, rabbit, chicken, eggs, and more from a Veterans Crisis Agriculture Center located in Milledgeville, Georgia.

How: Shop the virtual market for delivery with a variable fee or pick up at the farm.

What: Sheep milk cheese.

How: Order on Day Spring Dairy’s virtual shop. Have it shipped or pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market or Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.

What: Certified organic and pasture-raised chicken, eggs, and broth.

How: Order on Grateful Pasture’s online store. Pick up at Morningside Farmers Market, Peachtree Road Farmers Market, Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays, or at the farm in Mansfield, Georgia. Email gratefulpastures@gmail.com for SNAP preorders.

What: Mixed produce and local products.

How: Order online for pick up at Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.

What: Local produce.

How: Email hickoryhillfarmga@gmail.com for SNAP preorders. Members can order online.

What: Certified naturally grown vegetables.

How: Sign up for a weekly list of produce and to pre-order SNAP for pick up at Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.

What: Vegetable CSAs and plants.

How: Sign up on Love is Love Farm’s website.

What: Cold pressed, non-GMO oils and flours from sunflower, pecan, peanut, sesame, walnut, and pumpkin.

How: Order online or find at various locations around Atlanta.

What: Certified naturally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, pecans, and cut flowers.

How: Order online for pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays.

What: Wide range of local organic produce, pastured meats, dairy, grains, and more.

How: Order online. Farm is a regular vendor at Freedom Farmers Market. EBT accepted.

What: Peaches and pecans.

How: Order online for home delivery. Regular vendor during the season at several Atlanta farmers markets.

What: Eggs, variety of vegetables, greens, and herbs.

How: Order online for pick up Saturdays at Peachtree Road Farmers Market and Marietta Square Farmers Market starting April 22.

What: Organic produce, stew hens, and eggs.

How: Order online for pick up at various metro Atlanta locations. Email info@risenshineorganicfarm.com for SNAP preorders.

What: Berkshire pork, grass-fed beef, special cuts, vegetables, and corn products.

How: Order online for delivery. Subscribe to the meat and/or vegetable CSA.

What: Certified organic assorted fruits and vegetables.

How: Order online. Pick up at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays or at the farm in Douglasville.

What: Local cheeses.

How: Order online for delivery, or order from the cheese shop for pick up at the Thomasville dairy farm

What: Sustainable pasture-raised pork.

How: Order online for shipping or to pick up at the farm shop in Dixie, Georgia.

What: Georgia grown USDA, certified organic beef.

How: Order at Thousand Hills Cattle’s Store for pick up at Morningside Farmers Market on Saturdays, or have it shipped direct.

What: Certified naturally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and other products. CSA available.

How: Order CSA online. SNAP accepted. A monthly farmers market begins in April at the farm at the intersection of Westview and Lawton in Atlanta.

What: Certified organic plant nursery with vegetable seedlings.

How: Order online for pick up. Delivery available within 15 miles of the farm.

What: Asparagus, strawberries, and peaches.

How: Order online for delivery.

What: Woodland Gardens provides pre-made and pre-paid vegetable boxes and flowers at the Freedom Farmers Market.

How: Order online.

What: Beef, chicken, lamb, and more.

How: Order online for shipping or for pick up at various Atlanta locations.

Related More Local and Georgia Farms From Georgia Organics

LOCAL GROCERY DELIVERY

Free grocery delivery for those unable to leave their residence or in need. Place a request for free grocery delivery at Atlanta Survival Program. Donate food and materials here. Donate funds here.

A family-owned business from the people behind The Turnip Truck providing an easy, inexpensive, and convenient way to get seasonal fruits and vegetables delivered to homes. Order online via Bag’d Atlanta.

Local grocery delivery for essentials and fresh produce from Black-owned farmers and grocery stores. Produce boxes available. Order online.

A direct home delivery service for high-quality meat, seafood, produce, eggs, dairy, and other products. Order online.

An online farmers market delivery service for local produce, meat, milk, and eggs. Order online.

The Atlanta-based meal kit service now includes groceries and produce from local farms. Meal kits and groceries are delivered for a small fee via cooler to homes. Delivery fees vary by zip code. Order online for groceries or meal kits.

An Atlanta-based online marketplace for Persian ingredients, prepared meals, and other household items. Much of the goods sold on the site come directly from Iran. Free domestic shipping on order $60 or more. Order online.

While not a grocery service, this is a prepared meal service offering dishes by local home cooks, most of whom are women of color, spanning a range of cuisines from Indian to Korean to Venezuelan.

Buy a curated box of household staples, like fresh produce, frozen proteins, grains, and coffee and snacks. Order online.

LOCAL FOOD PRODUCERS, COFFEE, BREAD SUBSCRIPTIONS

What: Homemade and homespun cookie cakes, tarts, hand pies, and more.

How: Contact via Instagram.

What: Homemade pan dulce from an Atlanta micro-bakery.

How: Follow on Instagram for pop-up updates.

What: Ormewood Park-based bespoke cake artist specializing in unique flavors and whimsical designs.

How: Order online.

What: Salts, sprinkles, and more.

How: Order online. Also available at various grocers around Atlanta.

What: Handcrafted, small-batch fruit syrups, toppings, preserves, and salsas.

How: Order online.

What: From-scratch vegan layer cakes, cupcakes, pies, and cookies.

How: Order online for pick up.

Related An Atlanta Baker Creates Delectable Pan Dulce Straight From the Heart

Bread is Good soon to be Colette Bread in Poncey-Highland

What: Bread subscription and delivery service from Atlanta baker Sarah Dodge.

How: Order online for delivery or pick up on select days. Also available at a variety of cafes and coffee shops around Atlanta.

What: Hand-blended chai from small-scale farmers in Kerala, India, as well as spices and gift sets.

How: Order online.

What: Edgewood neighborhood butcher shop and market.

How: Order online for pick up.

What: Locally milled flours.

How: Order online for delivery, or opt for pick up.

What: Atlanta-based specialty coffee roaster.

How: Order online.

What: Vegan, Black-owned coffee company.

How: Order beans and coffee syrups online.

What: Georgia Grown grits in various sizes.

How: Order online.

What: Premium nut butters.

How: Order online for shipping.

What: Hemp and CBD foods, beverages, wellness products, pet treats and supplies.

How: Order online or visit the Sandy Springs store.

What: Handcrafted, small-batch ice cream, gelato, sorbetto, and novelty items made in Marietta.

How: Available at select stores and order online for delivery.

What: Southern-inspired gelato pints and cookie and brownie gelato sandwiches.

How: Order online for pick up at the White Street location in West End or shipping.

What: Hand-painted chocolates.

How: Order online for pick up or shipping.

What: Owned by Atlanta residents and brothers Reza and Rehan Bhiwandiwalla, this local ice cream company ships its Indian-inspired ice creams in single or variety 27-cup packs or a 35-serving tub.

How: Order online. Also found at a variety of local grocers and markets.

What: Custom cookies, cupcakes, whoopie pies, and cakes made with buttercream frosting.

How: Email Kathi Dangler at kathi@my-sweet-things.com to order or for delivery.

What: Artisan breads from Atlanta micro-bakery.

How: At Grant Park Farmers Market on Sundays.

What: European-style smoked meats and special cuts.

How: Shop online for shipping or in-store pickup.

What: Black-owned roastery with coffee subscriptions.

How: Order online for shipping.

What: Spices and rubs from Chai Pani chef Meherwan Irani.

How: Order online for delivery.

What: Handmade sausages and charcuterie.

How: Shop in store or order online for pick up or delivery.

What: Asian-American-owned coffee company in Atlanta.

How: Order beans online for delivery.

What: Filipino baked goods and sweets.

How: Follow on Instagram for pop-ups and ordering details.

What: Small batch snacking, drinking, and cooking chocolates.

How: Order online for shipping or pickup at Krog Street Market.

LIQUOR, WINE, ZERO-PROOF SPIRITS DELIVERY/PICK UP

What: Glenwood Park wine shop.

How: Order online for pick up or delivery.

What: Growlers and bottle shop

How: Order online for pick up.

What: Beer, wine, liquor from local package stores.

How: Order online for home delivery.

What: Small batch spirits, beer, and wine.

How: Order online for pick up or local delivery.

Related 13 Wonderful Wine Shops to Check Out Around Atlanta

What: Wine, beer, and spirits.

How: Order online for pick up or delivery.

What: Small shop carrying wine, beer, and spirits.

How: Call 404-841-4070 to inquire about what’s in stock and to preorder for pick up.

What: Beer and wine.

How: Order online for pick up or local delivery.

What: Beer, wine, and liquor from local package stores.

How: Order online for home delivery.

What: Beer, wine, and spirits retailer in Grant Park.

How: Order online for pick up.

What: Howell Mill Road wine shop.

How: Order online for pick up or delivery.

What: Wine, beer, spirits, cigars, and accessories.

How: Order online for pickup in Marietta or Kennesaw. Buckhead open for in-store service.

What: Wine delivery and subscriptions.

How: Order online.

What: Non-alcoholic bottle shop for zero-proof wines, spirits, and mixers.

How: Order online for home delivery.