There Are Still So Many Atlanta Restaurants to Look Forward to Opening in 2023

Share All sharing options for: There Are Still So Many Atlanta Restaurants to Look Forward to Opening in 2023

Last year saw a record number of restaurants open all over Atlanta and the metropolitan area. That trend doesn’t appear to shows signs of slowing down in 2023. Eater is tracking the restaurants, bars, food halls, and coffee shops set to open this year around Atlanta below, broken down by neighborhood and city. Continue to check back for updates.

Know of a local restaurant or bar not listed here and slated to open this year? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.

Atlanta

Sunshine Alchemy, a vegetarian and vegan food truck turned cafe, is opening on Presidential Parkway as part of the growing collection of Prep Atlanta incubator restaurants.

Atlanta University Center

Faux Real Burger Grill, a vegan fast food truck, is opening as a restaurant with a drive-thru in a former McDonalds on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. This will be the flagship location of what is to be a franchise of vegan burger restaurants.

Rosie’s Coffee Cafe opens its fourth Atlanta location on Student Movement Boulevard this spring, according to What Now Atlanta.

Armour

Painted Pickle, a bar and restaurant focused on the game of pickleball, will open later this year. A second location could also open near the Perimeter.

Victory Brands, the group behind Victory Sandwich Bar, LLoyd’s, and Little Trouble, plans to open a new restaurant concept at the recently opened Indie Studios complex on Ottley Drive.

Battery Atlanta

Battle and Brew, gaming bar and restaurant, is opening at the Battery Atlanta in Cobb County in 2023.

Cultivate Food and Coffee is opening below OrthoAtlanta at the Battery.

Beltline

Nourish + Bloom Market, a grocery store using artificial intelligence and delivery robots owned by Jamie and Jilea Hemmings, could open along the Beltline.

Berkeley Park

Kyuramen Japanese and ramen restaurant is opening at District at Howell Mill shopping center, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Blandtown

Flour and Time, a vegan bakery pop-up and farmers market stall, is opening a permanent location at the Apex West apartment complex on Huff Road this summer, according to What’s Now Atlanta.

Boulevard Heights

Finca to Filter coffee and frozen dessert bar and wine bar Side Saddle Wine Saloon open this summer in Boulevard Heights on the Southside Beltline trail.

Brookhaven

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q opens a third location in the former Hudson FC International Sports Pub space at Brookhaven Station in 2023.

Lobster Banh Mi is opening a second location on Clairmont Road in the same complex as Greek Gyros and Pizza and seafood market and cafe Kathleen’s Catch,

Buckhead

Brush Sushi reopens this summer, taking over the former American Cut space at Buckhead Village.

Delbar Middle Eastern is opening in the former King and Duke space on Peachtree.

Little Rey, owned by Ford Fry, opens in a new portion of the Northcreek Office Park complex on Northside Parkway.

Lucy’s Market is opening a second, smaller location at Corso Atlanta on Howell Mill Road near West Paces and Northside Drive.

Pachengo’s, a Mexican restaurant from the team behind Storico Fresco, opens in the former Storico Vino space this summer.

Planta Queen vegan restaurant is opening this summer at Buckhead Village.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. opens in 2024 at the Oxton entertainment district, part of a renovation currently underway at the Piedmont Center office park.

Sinbad Mediterranean Grill is opening in the former Bún Mì Vietnamese Grill space on Peachtree.

The Daily, the Charleston-based coffee shop and cafe owned by Michael and Melody Shemtov, opens in a new portion of the Northcreek Office Park complex on Northside Parkway in 2023.

Capitol View

A Mano opens in 2023 on Sylvan Road. First reported. Opened in 2017 at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Glen Iris Drive, owner George DeMeglio hopes to begin construction on the restaurant this summer.

Cascade Heights

Aiskrimu Ice Cream shop is opening at the Point near Orethea’s and Serenidad on Cascade Road.

Chamblee

Chamblee Tap and Market opens in historic downtown Chamblee, featuring a taproom with 20 taps serving beer and wine, four food stalls, and a coffee shop.

Clarkston

D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ, from the owner of D.B.A. Barbecue, opens in a former home Taco Bell and KFC and will serve smoked meat tacos and feature a drive-thru.

College Park

Moonlight Pizza is opening on Old National Highway.

Conyers

The Breakfast Boys is opening a second location in the former Tin Plate space on Commercial Street this summer.

Cumberland

KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot is opening in the Cumberland Mall district.

Cumming

Rock ‘N’ Taco opens this fall at the Cumming City Center mixed-use development.

Decatur

Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery is opening beside Inner Voice Brewing in 2023 in a former Christian Science Reading Room.

Mothers Best fried chicken restaurant is opening later this fall, taking over the Calle Latina space on Church Street and serving buckets of fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, and frozen cocktails.

Muchacho taco and coffee bar opens a second location in 2023 behind Leon’s Full Service.

Doraville

Java Saga Taiwanese hot chicken restaurant and coffee shop relocates this spring to the former Master Bakery space on Buford Highway.

Downtown

Atlanta Brewing Company will reopen at Underground Atlanta.

Betty Sue’s breakfast and brunch restaurant is opening near Five Points MARTA station.

Butter and Scotch, owned by Che Butter Jonez owners Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan, is opening at 110 Mitchell at the Origin Atlanta hotel.

Flavor Rich, a Southern food truck and restaurant, opens this summer at the Byron on Peachtree, What Now Atlanta reports.

Mochinut mochi doughnut shop is opening at the Reflection apartment tower on John Wesley Dobbs in 2023.

Skol Brewing Company and Valhalla Social gaming venue will open in 2024 and 2025 in the historic 200 Peachtree building.

Slice Pizza is opening on Edgewood near Georgia State University.

Tim Hortons, a popular Canadian-based coffee and sandwich chain, is planning an in-town ATL location and it appears it could be across from the Varsity at the corner of Spring Street and North Avenue, the Atlanta Business Chronicle is now reporting.

Yet-named restaurants from the team behind Red Phone Booth cocktail bar will open in 2023 at the Department Building.

Duluth

Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ expands to Duluth this year.

Dunwoody-Perimeter

Cuddlefish and South Florida Mexican restaurant Agave Bandido open in 2024 at the High Street development near Perimeter Center.

Grana, from chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella, opens this year next door to Taco Mac in Perimeter Center.

Message in a Bottle, a beachy seafood restaurant from the team behind Morty’s Meat and Supply and Barn Booze and Bites, opens this fall at the Village Dunwoody complex.

NFA Burger opens in a new space in 2023 beside its current location at the Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. (project may be on hold)

Omakase by Yun, a pop-up run by chef Jonathan Yun, is opening as a restaurant at Ashford Lane this year.

Puttshack opens its second Atlanta-area location by 2023, this time at the forthcoming High Street development.

The Hampton Social, a sprawling two-story restaurant dedicated to rose, opens at the emerging High Street development in 2024.

Slice Pizza is opening on Edgewood Avenue later this year.

East Cobb

Peach State Pizza and Press Waffle Co. join Drift Fish House at the East Cobb retail complex later this year.

Related Atlanta Is in the Middle of a Food Hall Boom

East Point

Cultured South Fermentation Company is opening a farm-brewery serving kombucha, cocktails, beer, food and wine on R.N. Martin Street. Expect food trucks, too.

Eat My Biscuits, a breakfast and brunch restaurant owned by restaurateur Vanetta Roy, opens this year on Main Street.

Exurbs — outer metro Atlanta

Mochibees doughnut shop is opening in the northern Atlanta city of Suwanee.

Fayetteville

Fairway Social is headed to Town at Trilith (formerly Pinewood Forest) near Trilith Studios.

Grant Park

Birdcage, a Latin food restaurant from the owner of Firepit Pizza Tavern, opens at the Larkin on Memorial complex by the end of 2023.

Supremo Taco relocates to a building behind its current restaurant on Memorial Drive this year and will offer indoor dining, a full bar, and serve new dishes.

Grove Park

Bankhead Seafood, backed by Atlanta rappers Killer Mike and T.I., opens as a 130-seat, two-story restaurant in 2023 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Hapeville

Junior’s Pizza, owned by Alex and Jennifer Aton, is opening this summer in a new development on North Central Avenue.

Moonlight Pizza is opening on South Central Avenue.

Inman Park

Painted Park is taking over the Brasserie and Neighborhood Cafe at Parish space on North Highland Avenue and will serve food and drinks with expanded outdoor seating and lawn games along the Beltline.

Johns Creek

The Medley complex will eventually include locations of Little Rey, Cru Wine Bar, Lily Sushi Bar, Fado Irish Pub, Knuckies Hoagies, Cookie Fix, Lucciano’s Gelato, and Summit Coffee when it opens in 2024.

Knights Park/Howell Station

Elsewhere Brewing is opening at the Westside Paper development along West Marietta Street.

Glide Pizza, all-day breakfast restaurant Pancake Social and seafood restaurant Girl Diver at at Westside Paper in 2023. The first Georgia location of Boxcar Betty’s is now open there.

King of Pops walk-up bar and taqueria El Santo Gallo are both opening at Westside Paper in 2023. Ancestral Bottle Shop and Market is also opening at Westside Paper.

Krog Street Market

Planta vegan restaurant is opening this spring in the former Watchman’s Seafood and Spirits space.

Lindbergh

El Gordo, from the owners behind Birria El Gordo, opens in 2023 at Uptown Atlanta across the street from 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar and the Lindbergh MARTA station.

Bene Korean Steakhouse from chef Vincent Jung and the owners of Korean barbecue restaurant Miss Gogi opens at Uptown Atlanta this year.

Windmill Bakery and Cafe and J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen open in 2023 at Uptown Atlanta, a 47-acre development anchored by the Lindbergh MARTA Station

Little Five Points

Pizza Verdura Sincera, a vegan pizzeria, is taking over the Little Five Points location of Zesto.

Marietta Street Artery

Culinary Dropout, an Arizona-based restaurant chain featuring live music and games, is opening at the Brickworks in 2023.

Midtown

Angry Crab Shack replaces the Pig and the Pearl at Atlantic Station this year.

Atlanta Breakfast Club is opening at Atlantic Station.

Boqueria Tapas Bar and Restaurant opens in 2024 in building 500 at Colony Square.

Krispy Kreme reopens after two years and two fires this summer at its original location on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Lazy Betty is relocating from Candler Park and taking over the former Empire State South space. Expect the same curated, multi-course tasting menus from owners and chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, along with a new bar menu offering a la carte dishes and drinks.

PMA Coffee opens on Piedmont Avenue as part of a collaborative space called 12th and Everything. Previously announced new restaurant from Das BBQ may be on hold there.

Taste Bar and Kitchen, a popular Houston all-day brunch hot spot, now includes a ghost kitchen at Forrest Eatery in Atlanta’s Berkeley Park neighborhood and opens a full-service location in 2023 nearby at the Atlantic building.

Three Peaches, the dairy-free gelato shop at Sweet Auburn Curb Market, is opening a second location on Monroe Drive this year in the former Highland Dreamery space, Atlanta magazine reports.

Yumbii and the Queso Shop are opening at Midtown Promenade.

Milton

Community Burger will open in the Crabapple district in 2023.

Norcross

South End Norcross on South Peachtree Street will include a mini food hall and barbecue restaurant serving smoked brisket by 2024.

Northlake

Dugan’s, a popular Poncey-Highland sports bar known for its wings, is now closed on Ponce ahead of its relocation to what was formerly Northlake Mall.

Old Fourth Ward

3 Parks Wine Shop, the Glenwood Park wine shop owned by Sarah Pierre, is expanding to a second location along the Eastside Beltline this summer with more outdoor seating and daily wine flights.

Burle’s Bar, a cocktail bar from the Victorian plant shop, opens this year on North Angier Avenue.

Boon Development opens a restaurant and market on Decatur Street near Fetch dog park and bar.

Duke’s Hideaway tiki bar is opening this summer above the Baxter on the rooftop of what was chef Kevin Gillespie’s Cold Beer on the Eastside Beltline, the AJC reports.

Emerald City Bagels opens this summer as part of a new phase of development at the Studioplex complex currently under construction along Edgewood Avenue.

Overline Hotel at the New City development along the Eastside Trail is slated to include two restaurants on the ground floor on near the pool on the fourth floor, as well as a rooftop bar, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Seabird Oyster Bar opens in 2023 along the Eastside Beltline trail with a menu centered around raw bar selections and other seafood dishes paired with cocktails and sparkling wine.

The Baxter, from McCray’s Tavern co-owner Scott Kern, takes over the former Cold Beer and Slabtown Public House space on the Eastside Beltline.

The Salty Donut is opening at 124 Krog Street in 2023.

Peachtree City

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is opening at the Avenue Peachtree City development.

Peachtree Corners

Capitol Tacos, a Tex-Mex chain, is opening this spring on Peachtree Parkway.

Giulia, a pasticceria and Italian bakery-cafe, is opening at the Forum on Forum Drive, according to a press release. It will sell and serve pastries, cakes, croissants, and sandwiches.

Peoplestown

Switchman Hall food hall takes over one of two former warehouse spaces on Ridge Avenue at Terminal South and will feature 14 restaurant stalls with a terrace for outdoor seating on what was a loading dock. Vegan restaurant Life Bistro is one of the stalls opening at the food hall.

Piedmont Heights

Toranj Middle Eastern Kitchen opens this summer in the former Atmosphere French Bistro space on Piedmont Avenue.

Poncey-Highland

Colette Bread, from baker Sarah Dodge, is opening in the small retail strip next door to the former Highland Inn.

Illy Caffe is slated to open in 2023 at the Ford Factory Lofts on Ponce.

Sea Legs, a wine bar serving a cafe menu in the evenings, opens later this year alongside East Pole Coffee at the Plaza on Ponce complex.

Sip, a cocktail bar and restaurant from the one of the owners of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles, is opening in the former Babette’s Cafe space.

Reynoldstown

Breaker Breaker from the team behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers is opening at the redeveloped Stein Steel and Supply Co. plant along the Eastside Beltline trail early this summer.

El Malo (“The Bad Guy”), a rum bar backed by one of the restaurateurs behind Supremo Taco is opening at the Atlanta Dairies complex on Memorial Drive this fall.

Pretty Little Tacos opens at 45 Moreland this year, home to Neighborhood Wraps and Smoothies and forthcoming Caribbean restaurant and rum bar Wylie and Rum.

Spina Pizza, from Anthony Spina Jr., and Small Fry, from 8ARM and Fishmonger owners Skip Engelbrecht and chef Nhan Le, are opening at Atlanta Dairies on Memorial in 2023.

Riverside

Bryan Furman BBQ, a new restaurant owned by pitmaster Bryan Furman opening in the next year, will be a celebration of Black barbecue traditions. The existing house on the Bolton Road property will be torn down to make way for a new building and smokehouse. Read the full story here.

Roswell

Grana, known for its Neopolitan pizzas and classic Italian dishes from Chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella, is opening at the Southern Post mixed-use development by the end of 2023.

Sandy Springs

Baraonda closed after 21 years at the corner of Peachtree and 3rd streets in Midtown, but is relocating to the Adley City Springs apartment complex on Roswell Road this year.

Fresh One Kitchen is opening a second location in the Parkside Shops on Roswell Road.

South Downtown

Common Grounds Coffee Collective, from the owner of Black Coffee ATL, is opening on Upper Alabama at Underground Atlanta in 2023.

Liz and Leon’s and Sweet Gigi’s bar, owned by chef Bella Jones, open this fall along historic Hotel Row on Mitchell Street.

Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor cocktail bar are opening are opening at the historic Hotel Row redevelopment on Mitchell Street. How Crispy was slated to open here, but is currently no longer part of the project. However, a representative tells Eater How Crispy could come back in at a later redevelopment phase.

Pins Mechanical Company, Ohio-based arcade and game bar, will open at the historic 222 Mitchell building across from Hotel Row.

Spiller Park is opening a location in Historic Hotel Row this fall.

A yet-named rooftop diner and cocktail bar from Slater Hospitality (Nine Mile Station, Skyline Park) opens in 2023 at 222 Mitchell.

Stonecrest

Yet-named food hall with 13 stalls from Atlanta Breakfast Club, the Original Hot Dog Factory, and Dope Coffee is opening in the former Sears building at Mall at Stonecrest in 2024, according to the AJC.

Summerhill

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen is opening at the 565 Hank apartment building on Hank Aaron Drive, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Redacted Basement Drink Parlor, the Summerhill conspiracy theory-themed bar, finally plans to open along Georgia Avenue in 2023 after multiple delays.

Toco Hills

Wild Heaven Beer and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q are teaming up at the Toco Hill shopping center and bringing the neighborhood a brewery and smokehouse rolled into one in 2024.

Underwood Hills

Chattahoochee Food Works sees the first restaurant stalls now open at the 31-stall food hall. The food hall includes a location of popular Cuban sandwich shop Cubanos ATL. Several more stalls are expected to open over the coming year.

Chicheria MX Kitchen opens in 2023 at the Works complex along Chattahoochee Avenue.

Waffle Experience, a California-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, is still planning to open at the Works development along Chattahoochee Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

Damsel, a cabaret-style tapas restaurant backed by the Select co-owner Dave Green is opening at the Works this fall.

Vinings

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is taking over the former Paces and Vine space at Vinings Jubilee this summer.

Virginia-Highland

Ash Coffee Shop, from the owners of the Junkman’s Daughter, is opening on Virginia Avenue in 2023 and include dessert and drinks like Vietnamese egg coffee, What Now Atlanta reports.

Motorboat, from the owners of Bantam Pub, will apparently take over the former 8ARM space on Ponce until the property is redeveloped, What Now Atlanta reports.

West End

Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery is opening just down the street from the Window and La Bodega at the Met on Murphy Avenue.

Lake and Oak Neighborhood Barbecue, owned by chefs Todd Richards and Josh Lee, opens later this year at the Lee and White complex.

Portrait Coffee, an Atlanta-based roastery, opens this year at the Lottie Watkins Building on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, one block north of the historic Wrens Nest House Museum.

Yet-named food hall joins restaurants, breweries, offices, and retail shops open at the Lee and White complex along the Westside Beltline.

Westside-Howell Mill Road/Brady Avenue

Culinary Dropout, a restaurant offering live music and games, is opening at the Brickworks along Marietta Street.

Delbar Middle Eastern restaurant is apparently opening at the Star Metals complex in 2024, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Fishmonger takes over the former La Fonda and will relocate to Star Metals in two years.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, along Five Guys burgers and Starbucks, opens in 2024 as part of phase two of the Interlock on Howell Mill.

Lucky Star, from the team behind Brush Sushi, opens at Star Metals this winter with a casual cafe and bar serving cocktails on tap in front, with an intimate bar pouring drinks all evening in back.

Pinky Promise champagne bar is opening in 2024 as part of phase two of the Interlock on Howell Mill offering live entertainment and a menu of dishes like smoked salmon tarts, avocado BLT croissants, and caviar.

The Salty Donut is opening at the Sentral West Midtown complex at Star Metals on Howell Mill Road in 2023.

The X Pot hot pot and Japanese restaurant opens in 2024 as part of phase two of the Interlock on Howell Mill. The restaurant includes locations in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Yalda, a Persian-Mediterranean restaurant, opens this year at the Osprey complex on the corner of Howell Mill Road and 10th Street.

Yet-Named restaurant from Momonoki and Brush Sushi owners chef Jason Liang and John Chen is opening at Star Metals in 2024, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, and will feature matcha and coffee drinks, a small food menu, and cocktails.

Knuckies Hoagies is opening at the Interlock.

Little Sparrow, a neighborhood restaurant serving classic bistro fare, and upstairs bar Bar Blanc, both from Ford Fry, open in 2023 in the former JCT Kitchen and Bar space at Westside Provisions District.

Patina, a rooftop bar and lounge from the team behind the Painted Duck, opens atop Star Metals in 2023.

SMR Tap bar is opening at Star Metals complex on Howell Mill Road.

Woodland Hills

Halidom Eatery, an 11-stall food hall with a bar, opens by the end of 2023 at IST Management Services on Moreland Avenue, according to the AJC.

Woodstock

Jekyll Brewing is opening a second location on Main Street in downtown Woodstock.

Atlanta Location TBD

Amar Bien was to open at the Westside Village complex on Marietta Boulevard. Those plans were scraped while owners Howard and Anita Hsu scout new locations for the restaurant.

Bocado closed on Howell Mill Road, but owner Brian Lewis could reopen the restaurant in the city. Lewis rebranded Bocado Burger at Avalon to Bocado.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a 24-hour automat, will open five Atlanta-area locations.

Dear Friend Bagels, owned by Dale Donchey of Spiller Park Coffee, will open as a bagel shop and delicatessen in Atlanta. Donchey tells Eater he’s eyeing space in downtown Atlanta.

Flip Burger closed on Howell Mill, but owner Joseph Hsiao is currently seeking a new location for the restaurant in Midtown.

Graffiti Breakfast closed at Chattahoochee Food Works and plans to reopen in a new Atlanta location.

Long Snake, a wine bar owned by former 8ARM bartender Joshua Fryer, is expected to open in city of Atlanta by the end of 2023.

Zilch Market, a non-alcoholic bottle shop and cocktail bar, is opening in city of Atlanta.