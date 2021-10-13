7 Atlanta Restaurants Perfect for Group Dining

Welcome to Ask Eater Atlanta, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers on everything from specifics on the ATL dining scene to where to find a particular dish at restaurants around town. Have a question? Send questions to atlanta@eater.com.

“We have a group of friends (total of 10) who love to get together once a quarter to do really nice dinners. We typically do Marcel or Kevin Rathbun Steak, but are looking to expand to fun, new unique spots. Any suggestions of great places that can accommodate groups this size?”

SK

Most full-service restaurants can accommodate groups between six and 12 people with enough advanced warning. That means making a reservation is key, which may require someone from the party actually calling the restaurant and providing pertinent details, including if the group is celebrating something special or a person attending has a serious food allergy the kitchen should be aware of to help staff prepare. Some restaurants may require a deposit up front to hold a group reservation, and most will add at least 20-percent gratuity to the final bill for parties of six or more people. It’s also highly advised (and just good restaurant etiquette) to have one person within the group designated to pay the bill and then work out who pays how much and to whom later or to tell the server upon their arrival at the table how the check will be split at the end of the meal.

Atlanta includes dozens upon dozens of great restaurants, ranging from laidback and casual to super fancy with access to a sommelier, that can accommodate large groups in the evenings. Here are six Atlanta restaurants (and one supper club experience) to consider for a nice evening out with a group of friends, some with chefs tables or semi-private and private dining areas.

Atlas — Buckhead

For a true fine dining experience in Atlanta, few restaurants rival the sophistication (and food) found at Atlas inside the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead. Dress to impress here and choose from the tasting menu with wine pairings or select dishes to share with the table from the a la carte menu. Atlas can accommodate smaller groups of 10 to 12 people in semi-private dining areas throughout the restaurant with prix fixe menus, including in the library and the dining room. Groups seeking extra special attention should reserve the chef’s table near the kitchen. Reservations required. Dress code. Valet parking.

Le Bon Nosh — Buckhead

Just down the street from Atlas, all-day French cafe Le Bon Nosh offers both semi-private and private dining experiences for groups of ten or more people. In the evenings, the cafe becomes an intimate bistro and wine bar serving fresh takes on in-season vegetables, pasta dishes, and whole-roasted fish of the day. Wine leans decidedly French, with bottles ranging from toasty champagnes and plucky chenin blancs to balanced cabernet francs and bold Bordeaux blends. Le Bon Nosh features a communal table near the kitchen perfect for a group of friends looking for a casual evening gathering. A dining room upstairs is available for larger private affairs. Reservations required.

Nakato — Morningside/Lenox Park

This family-owned Japanese restaurant turned 50 years old in 2022, but it continues to be a popular spot for folks in Atlanta to gather for a meal, whether that be sushi at the bar, groups partaking in teppanyaki dishes at one of the grill tables, or a reserved private dining experience in the traditional tatami room. Nakato’s commitment to “omotenashi,” a Japanese word loosely translating to hospitality, remains a core tenet of the restaurant, seamlessly showcased in the food and customer service. No detail is too small or left unattended at Nakato. Reservations required.

Ticonderoga Club — Inman Park

Located inside Krog Street Market, this New England-style, colonial-inspired tavern features a semi-private dining space in its loft perfect for up to 12 people. Reserve the Captain’s Table at this jovial restaurant and bar and order up a Chuckwagon or two for the group. The Chuckwagon dinner comes with a 48-ounce black Angus chuck roast served with horseradish, wort, and parsley-red onion salad and a choice of two sides. The Club also serves some of the best cocktails in town and includes a wine list of mostly biodynamic and natural wines. Reservations required.

Kimball House — Decatur

The award-winning restaurant housed in the former Decatur train depot is an ode to elegant dining and drinking all experienced in a laidback dining room. Kimball House also happens to be one of the best restaurants in the Atlanta area for sustainably farmed oysters, champagne, and cocktails. Kick off dinner here with an oyster tower, and maybe some beef tartare and caviar and middlins, too. Then move on to the entrees, which includes everything from whole fish preparations to steak dinners. End the night with a cocktail or after-dinner sherry or madeira. In addition to the dining room, Kimball House features a private dining space called Bonanza accommodating between 10 to 20 people. Reservations required.

Related 7 Secret Bars and Restaurants Hiding Across Atlanta

Dish Korean Cuisine — Chamblee

Dish Korean has held its own for years now against its bustling restaurant neighbor Food Terminal next door, offering both traditional and original takes on Korean cuisine. Snack on banchan before diving into seafood pancakes, spicy short rib or stir-fried squid bokkeum, and kimchi fried rice with spam or noodles tossed in broth with clams. Try the dduck galbhi, a burger made with short rib topped with kimchi and house mayo. Dish features two private dining rooms for groups of ten or more people. Call 470-299-8886 to reserve.

This is a unique opportunity to dine and learn together in Atlanta, while also supporting an artisan ceramics business. People who have been following the culinary adventures of Zach Meloy since his supper club days with PushStart Kitchen at the Goat Farm, and then his restaurant Better Half in Home Park, are already familiar with the chef’s prowess in the kitchen. After closing the restaurant in 2018, Meloy opened a small artist studio back on the westside where he shares both his love for making ceramics and for cooking. It’s also where Meloy hosts yet another underground supper club called Mug of the Month. For $185 per person, groups of 16 friends and strangers assemble at the studio for a cocktail reception and behind-the-scenes tour and ceramics demonstration, followed by a five-course meal with wine pairings prepared by Meloy. People attending the dinner and studio tour walk away with a ceramic keepsake from Meloy, too, in a handmade mug, presented at the beginning of the experience filled with a welcome cocktail. Reservations required.