June Is Turning Out to Be a Big Month for Atlanta Restaurant Openings

It seems like new restaurants are opening every week now in Atlanta and in cities throughout the metropolitan area. It’s often hard to keep track. Below is a running list of the latest openings to know by month, updated with new additions as more restaurants and bars debut around Atlanta.

JULY 2023

Midtown: Cafe Agora is expected to reopen in July after a renovation which sees the Turkish, Greek, and Mediterranean restaurant expand into the old Arden’s Garden space on Peachtree Place.

JUNE 2023

Alpharetta: Petite FSE Parisian market and cafe is now open inside Foundation Social Eatery on Roswell Street.

Alpharetta: Yumbii opened in the former Bezoria space at the Atwater shopping center across from Avalon on Old Milton Parkway for Korean-Mexican tacos and burritos.

Avondale Estates: Wonderful World Coffee and Tea opened at Olive and Pine next door to Leftie Lee’s bakery and sandwich shop.

Avondale Estates: Leftie Lee’s, a sandwich shop and bakery owned by baker Vivian Lee, is now open at Olive and Pine.

Buckhead: Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse opens June 23 in the former Restaurant Eugene space, and it serves a wagyu steak omakase.

Buckhead: D.B.A. BBQ with a scaled-down menu of D.B.A. Barbecue is now open in the former Greater Good BBQ space near Chastain Park.

Cascade Heights: Barrio ATL, a Mexican soul food restaurant, is now open on Cascade Road for birria tacos and ramen and cocktails.

Duluth: Bread Connection Taiwanese bakery and cafe is now open on Peachtree Industrial for pastries, sandwiches and street foods, and coffee and tea drinks.

Duluth: Kang’s Kitchen Korean barbecue opened on Pleasant Hill Drive

East Atlanta Village: Butaco opened inside Southern Feedstore, joining sister stall Brazilian coffee and cocktail bar Buteco at the mini food hall. The taco and Mexican street food stall is also open late nights on the weekends.

Grant Park: Grant Park Coffee House is now open in the C.L. Chosewood building at the corner of Grant Street and Georgia Avenue.

Midtown: Alta Toro opened in the former Babalu Tapas and Tacos space for skillets of seafood paella, ceviches, and lechon asado paired with cocktails and salsa dancing

Midtown: Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles opens in June in the former the Federal on Crescent Avenue.

Midtown: Wicked Wolf, a highly stylized sports bar meets night club, is now open in the former RA Sushi space on Peachtree.

Norcross: Wow Banh Mi and Pho opened at the Oakbrook Square Shopping Center on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Peachtree Corners: Shah’s Halal restaurant opened for halal lamb and chicken rice dishes, pitas, sandwiches, and gyros, and falafel plates.

Pratt Pullman District: AlcoHall (pun intended), a drinking hall similar to a food hall, opens June 10 in building one on the property featuring seven alcohol brands offering tastes, cocktails, and flights. Non-alcoholic drinks will be available and brands will rotate seasonally.

Riverside: Frazie’s Meat and Market is now open on Main Street for sandwiches, meat, and other pantry items.

Summerhill: Southern National, the restaurant owned by former One Flew South chef Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington, opens June 29, and the bar and cocktails are overseen by Ticonderoga Club owners Greg Best and Paul Calvert.

Underwood Hills: Forum Cocktail Co. bar opened at the Works with the main bar serving classic cocktails and snacks and a hidden cocktail lounge that’s reservation only.

MAY 2023

Alpharetta: Delbar, the Persian restaurant owned by chef Fares Kargar, opened on Old Milton Parkway for adas polo, gheimeh bademjoon, and Chilean sea bass spiced with saffron.

Battery Atlanta: National Anthem, owned by Dallas chef Nick Badovinus, opened inside the Omni Hotel, just steps from Atlanta Braves stadium Truist Park.

Bolton: Gezzo’s Coastal Cantina and tiki lounge, owned by the team behind Sweet Auburn BBQ, is now open in the former Juniper Cafe space at Westside Village.

Buckhead: The Salty opens May 26, taking over the former Your Pie space on West Paces Ferry Road.

Buckhead: Carmel, a restaurant from Tal Baum serving food inspired by coastal communities from around world, opened at Buckhead Village for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Buckhead: PizzaForno, an automated pizza vending machine, is now open at the Arco gas station on Roswell Road. Two other locations should open soon; one in Brookhaven at Savi Provisions and the other possibly near Star Metals on Howell Mill Road.

Buford: Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is now open at the Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford.

Cascade Heights: La Panarda, from chef Deborah VanTrece, opened in the former Serenidad space in Cascade Heights and offers a complimentary Aperol spritz and bruschetta before each meal.

Cumming: Whataburger is now open on Lakeland Plaza, joining locations in Kennesaw and Woodstock.

Dunwoody: The Hall at Ashford Lane, a food hall featuring nine restaurant stalls serving everything from Japanese street food to Caribbean fare and a central bar, opens May 26 at Ashford Lane.

East Lake: La Fonda Latina opened in the former Lake and Oak BBQ space at the Hosea and 2nd development, home to Poor Hendrix, Salaryman, Hippin Hops Brewery, and Perc Coffee.

Emory Village: Sankranti, a fast-casual Indian restaurant, is now open on North Decatur Road, joining a location in Dunwoody.

Forest Park: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is now open on Jonesboro Road.

Home Park: Toast on Lenox, the popular all-day brunch spot in Buckhead, is now open in the former Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que space on 14th Street.

Home Park: Pelicana Korean fried chicken is now open on 14th Street near Tannour Mediterranean Grill and Sugar Shanes.

Inman Park: Ticonderoga Club is back open after shuttering at Krog Street Market in December for repairs following a burst water pipe. It includes an expanded menu of food and drinks.

Lindbergh: Chow a la Carte, a year-long chefs residency program operated by supper club Chow Club Atlanta, opens at Uptown Test Kitchen at Uptown Atlanta serving food from countries like Nigeria, Colombia, and the Philippines.

Midtown: Bar of Thailand opened on Piedmont Avenue at Azure on the Park, the same building as Triple Jay’s Pizza. The restaurant is owned by Adidsara Weerasin, co-owner of Yao in Dunwoody and Tum Pok Pok in Chamblee, the AJC reports.

Midtown: The Waiting Room, a cocktail lounge oozy sexy 1970s vibes offering live music and DJs, is now open above Bon Ton on Myrtle Street.

Midtown: Divan, the longtime Buckhead Persian restaurant, relocated to “the Castle” near the High Museum of Art.

Norcross: Influence Restaurant and Lounge, owned by Burkina Faso native Alexi Anin, opened on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, serving a menu of Afro-Latino dishes like red snapper with coconut milk and vegetables and rabo encendido, an Afro-Cuban plate of braised oxtails over yucca, mashed sweet plantains, and asparagus.

North Druid Hills: Chi Chi Vegan, a Reynoldstown vegan taco and Mexican food restaurant, opened a second location at the Village at Druid Hills on Briarcliff Road.

Peachtree Corners: Capitol Tacos, a Tex-Mex chain, is now open on Peachtree Parkway.

Roswell: Kabul Kabob, a restaurant serving an Afghan menu of kebabs and dishes like borani banjan (fried eggplant simmer in spiced tomato sauce), uzbeki pulao, and zamarod pulao, opened on Holcomb Bridge Road.

South Fulton: Gocha’s Tapas Bar, from celebrity hairstylist and owner of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar Gocha Hawkins, is open on Campbellton Road at the Publix Shopping Center at Sandtown Crossing.

West End: Solar Bar, a new solar-powered outdoor bar from Monday Night Brewing and ASW Distillery, opened at the Lee and White complex.

Woodstock: Inked Tacos opened on Parkway 575.

APRIL 2023

Avondale Estates: Common Roots Farmers Market, a neighborhood grocery with a dog-friendly patio and plant nursery, opened on Covington Highway.

Battery Atlanta: Slutty Vegan opened inside Truist Park Braves baseball stadium for vegan bratwursts and fries.

Bolton: Bellwood Coffee cafe reopened on Bolton Road after two years, now encompassing the entire space it once shared with restaurant Jim Adams Farm and Table. This is the flagship roastery location and cafe.

Buckhead: Citizens Food Hall opens April 27 with eight restaurant stalls offering everything from sushi and burgers to fried chicken sandwiches and tacos from chefs like Dani Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto of Iron Chef fame, and Shimi Aaron and Italian chef and master butcher Dario Cecchini.

Doraville: Amealco Mexican Kitchen opened at the Global Forum Shopping Center.

Downtown Atlanta: TydeTate Kitchen Thai restaurant opened along historic Hotel Row. It features an expanded food menu from that of the stall at Chattahoochee Food Works and serve cocktails. Read more.

Downtown Atlanta: Binky’s Soul Food Eatery, a mostly takeout restaurant backed by Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams (chef to rappers Migos, Lil Baby, and Kendrick Lamar,) opened across from the Five Points MARTA station in the Five Points Plaza along Broad Street.

Duluth: Paris Banh Mi opened on Satellite Boulevard.

Dunwoody: Valor Coffee cafe is now open at Dunwoody Village serving coffee and coffee drinks as well as pastries and overnight oats. Expect the food menu to continue expanding.

Dunwoody: Hawkers Asian Street Fare opened at Ashford Lane, the same complex as Brown Bag Seafood, Superica, and forthcoming food hall The Hall. The Beltline location should reopen by the end of 2023.

Emory Village: Sankranti Indian Kitchen opens in mid-April for kathi rolls, pulao, samosas, and DIY curry bowls. A location is also open in Dunwoody.

Home Park: Spring Bar, a cafe and cocktail bar adjacent Nick’s Westside on Brady Avenue opened for evening drinks and food. The bar’s name, menu, and decor changes with each season (i.e. Summer Bar, Fall Bar, Winter Bar).

Little Five Points: Moonlight Pizza is now open until 4 a.m. in the former Little 5 Pizza space serving pizzas, wings, pastas, and calzones.

Westside Paper: Boxcar Betty’s fried chicken sandwich restaurant opens at the complex along West Marietta Street on April 12.

MARCH 2023

Cumming: Shipley Do-Nuts is now open on Keith Bridge Road.

Downtown: R3 Rosendale Concepts, an incubator restaurant and craft cocktail bar owned by chef Rich Rosendale, is open at 200 Peachtree.

Dunwoody: The Halal Guys is now open at Park Center.

Fayetteville: Hero Doughnuts is now open at Trilith’s Town Centre.

Home Park: Hookah & Wash, formerly Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies, is now open on Northside Drive.

Howell Mill/Westside: Superica opens March 6 beside the Optimist on Howell Mill Road in March.

Inman Park: The Daily opened in the former Proof Bakeshop space on Hurt Street for coffee, breakfast burritos and bowls, and pita sandwiches.

Joyland: Nourish Botanica cafe and pop-up restaurant incubator is now open at the corner of Pryor Road and Thornton Street, a half mile south of the Southside Beltline trail.

Norcross: Vicina Pizza and Salad, from the owner of Pho Ga Tony Tony, is open at the Carter Oak Crossing shopping complex.

Old Fourth Ward: Marcus Bar & Grille, owned by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, is now open on Edgewood Avenue.

Ponce City Market: Sugar Shane’s, a gourmet cookie shop, is now open in the central food hall.

Poncey-Highland: Best Sandwiches ATL and Wurst Beer Hall, from chef Shaun Doty of Bantam and Biddy, are now open on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the former Moe’s space.

Toco Hills: Mobay Spice Jamaican opens March 3 at the Toco Hill Shopping Center on North Druid Hills Road.

FEBRUARY 2023

Alpharetta: Slurpin’ Ramen Bar and Japanese restaurant opened on Haynes Bridge Road.

Alpharetta: Viva Chicken, serving Peruvian rotisserie chicken, opened on Haynes Bridge Road.

Atlantic Station: Day and Night Cereal Bar is now open at Atlantic Station.

AUC/Morehouse College: Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria opens February 13 on the Morehouse campus.

Berkeley Park: Monday Night Brewing launches its pizza truck at the original brewery location on Trabert Avenue. Pizza available Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buckhead: Snap Thai Fish House, from the owners of Bangkok Thai, is now open at the Modera Prominence on Lenox Road. Reservations recommended.

Buckhead: Yeppa and Co. opened at Buckhead Village, bringing the luxury retail complex a restaurant where fans of Formula One racing can dine on focaccia pizzas, meaty pastas and Italian seafood dishes, and drink in a secret bar all under one lively roof.

Buckhead: The James Room cocktail lounge opens in the former Regent Cocktail Club space at Buckhead Village.

Chamblee: Oaxaca, from the owners of Midtown Mexican restaurant El Valle, opened on Peachtree Boulevard for tlayudas, gorditas, tacos, and tetelas.

Downtown: Dolo’s Pizza, owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, is open on Lower Alabama at Underground Atlanta.

Downtown: Daiquiriville, a bar centered on frozen cocktails and Colombian food, is now open at Underground Atlanta.

Dunwoody: Superica opens Monday, February 20, at Ashford Lane, a multi-million dollar revamp of the previously named Perimeter Place.

Edgewood: Bona Fide Deluxe, a sandwich shop and cocktail bar from the owners of Banshee, opens February 14 adjacent the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station.

Georgia Tech: Slutty Vegan is now open in the John Lewis Student Center on Ferst Drive.

Grant Park: Kupcakerie bakery and cafe is now open for cupcakes, pastries, and sandwiches on Memorial Drive.

Fayetteville: Fairway Social, a golf-themed entertainment center and restaurant, opens February 16 at Town at Trilith near Trilith Studios.

Midtown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is now open at Midtown Promenade.

Midtown: Casa Almenara: Tulum Cuisine and Craft Bar opens at 10th and Piedmont for coastal Mexican fare and bottomless mimosa brunches all through the week.

Midtown: Holeman and Finch Public House is now open at Colony Square.

Morrow: Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast and lunch spot, opened for pancakes, benedicts, shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, hash and eggs, and a variety of other egg dishes on Mount Zion Road.

Peachtree Corners: Peche seafood restaurant and raw bar opened in the former Grace 17.20 at the Forum.

Peoplestown: People’s Town Coffee Bar is open on Milton Avenue. Expect pastries and toasts in the morning, with grilled cheese sandwiches and other small bites paired with wine, beer, and cocktails in the afternoon and evening.

Roswell: Bask Steakhouse, owned by team behind From the Earth Brewing, opens February 2, on Holcomb Bridge Road. Located next door to the brewery the “upscale steakhouse” features a menu of prime cuts of meat and classic side dishes.

Stonecrest: Dope Coffee roastery, cafe, and event space, owned by Michael and Michelle Loyd, opens in its permanent location on Snapfinger Woods Drive February 18.

Toco Hills: Salaryman Japanese-Korean restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner at the Toco Hill Shopping Center on North Druid Hills Road.

Tucker: Perc Coffee opened its fourth location on Main Street, adding made-to-order waffles, bagel sandwiches, and pastries to the food menu in Tucker.

Underwood Hills: LOL Burger is now open in former Ssam Burger space on Collier Road.

Vinings: D’juan’s New Orleans Bistro opens February 21 on Cobb Parkway for dirty rice with catfish, hot sausage, po’boys, crab cake egg rolls, and crawfish and shrimp etouffee.

JANUARY 2023

Atlantic Station: Rose Bistro and Champagne Bar opened on 19th Street at the Midtown development.

Decatur: Opo Coffee shop and training center, from the owner of Taproom Coffee, is now open across from Kimball House.

Decatur: Souper Jenny expanded into the former Nuts and Berries health food market and will host dinner pop-ups in the evenings.

The Interlock: Humble Pie, a restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas and a variety of dessert pies, opens January 18, at the Interlock on Howell Mill Road.

Marietta Street Artery: Postino Wine Cafe opens its second Atlanta location in the Brickworks complex across from Emmy Squared pizza.

Midtown: Alici, an Italian seafood and oyster bar from Bastone and Grana chef Pat Pascarella, is now open at Midtown Promenade.

Milton: Lagarde American Eatery is now open at Crabapple Market. This is the second location of the Southern-Cajun restaurant owned by chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura.

Reynoldstown: Whoopsie’s, a cocktail lounge from Tim Faulkner and Hudson Rouse, is now open for drinks and food at One Moreland, Thursday through Monday evenings.

Reynoldstown: La Semilla, a vegan restaurant serving Latin American fare, opened at Modera Reynoldstown on Memorial Drive.

Star Metals: Hayakawa, the omakase restaurant owned by chef Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa, is now relocated from Buford Highway and open at Star Metals.

Star Metals: Flight Club, a restaurant and bar dedicated to playing darts, opens January 11 at the Howell Mill Road complex.

Underwood Hills: Taste Wine Bar, a self-service wine bar and market, is now open at the Works complex off of Chattahoochee Avenue.

Woodstock: Whataburger is now open on Highway 92, the second location to open in metro Atlanta.

DECEMBER 2022

Alpharetta: Foundation Social Eatery reopened in its new location in downtown Alpharetta.

Buckhead: Zakia, the latest restaurant from Ryan and Jonathan Akly and chef Ian Winslade (Mission and Market, Tre Vele), is now open on Lenox Road.

Buckhead: Isla and Co. opened opens at the Andrews Square complex on East Andrews Drive.

Buckhead: Dorian Gray, named for the hedonistic character from Oscar Wilde’s novel “A Picture of Dorian Gray”, is open in the former Yebo Beach Haus space for coastal European and south of France vibes paired with food, drinks, and house music.

Chamblee: Rreal Tacos, owned by Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez, opened a third location of their Midtown Mexican street food restaurant on Peachtree Industrial.

Downtown: Polaris reopens (and is rotating again) above the Hyatt Regency hotel after being closed since March 2020.

Downtown: Wild Leap brewery and distillery opens at Centennial Yards in late December in a circa 1912 building formerly home to Norfolk Southern Railroad on Ted Turner Drive.

Dunwoody: Morty’s Meat and Supply brought its twist on Southern barbecue and sides and deli sandwiches to Dunwoody in December.

East Atlanta Village: TKO Korean street food stall is now open at Southern Feedstore food hall.

Moores Mill: Yumbii is now at the Publix-anchored Moores Mill Center in northwest Atlanta.

Old Fourth Ward: Ranger Station is a new cocktail bar open above Ladybird on the Beltline. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Ponce City Market: Pizza Jeans is back open in a new location on the first floor for whole pies, giant mall slices, and cocktails.

Poncey-Highland: The Zero Co. opened along North Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits.

Reynoldstown: Salt Factory, the gastropub from the restaurant group behind Little Alley Steak, is now at Madison Yards.

Sandy Springs: Yalda, a Persian restaurant, opens December 27 at Aria Village for dinner and dine-in service. The restaurant is currently open for takeout.

Virginia-Highland: Dad’s is now dialing up the nostalgia on the menu and in its design in the former Diesel Filling Station space.

Westside Provisions District: Shake Shack opened in the Former Yeah Burger space.