These Atlanta Restaurants Closed in June

It’s never easy for a restaurant or bar owner to decide to close their business. Rising rents, overzealous developers, poor location, and lack of solid funding often factor into this decision. For some owners, it’s simply time to retire and move on to new adventures. However, high food prices, labor issues, and financial troubles stemming from the pandemic continue to impact the industry in major ways, leaving many restaurant and bar owners with little choice but to close their establishments permanently.

Know of a recent or impending restaurant closure not listed below. Send the details to atlanta@eater.com. All tips and information received remain anonymous.

AUGUST 2023

Little Trouble cocktail bar is closing Saturday, August 19, after eight years at Westside Provisions District.

JUNE 2023

Salaryman closes Saturday, June 24, after four years at the Hosea and 2nd development in East Lake.

Doc Chey’s Noodle House closes on Memorial Drive, Friday, June 30, after 15 years in Grant Park. The space transforms into American-Chinese restaurant Chef Wang’s the week of July 8.

Georgia Beer Garden closed after nearly seven years on Edgewood Avenue in the historic Sweet Auburn District. But the space may not stay empty for long.

Second Self Beer Co. closed after nine years on Logan Circle in Underwood Hills.

Storico Vino after two years at Buckhead Village and is being replacing by Mexican restaurant Pachengo’s at the end of July.

Cold Brew Coffee Bar closed June 15 at Atlanta Dairies in Reynoldstown.

King and Duke, the wood-fired dishes restaurant from Ford Fry after ten years at One Buckhead Plaza on Peachtree Road.

MAY 2023

Tupelo Honey Cafe closed at the Chastain Market complex (formerly Gateway Chastain) on Roswell Road. The restaurant is relocating more than 50 miles north to Gainesville, Georgia, where it will reopen in 2024.

Feedel Bistro, which served Ethiopian and Eritrean vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian dishes, closed on Briarcliff Road. However, owners and siblings Tamar Telahun and Simon Gebru may reopen another restaurant in the space.

Dorian Gray, the Buckhead restaurant named for the hedonistic main character from Oscar Wilde’s novel “A Picture of Dorian Gray”, suddenly closed last week after just five months.

Chick-fil-A at Greenbriar Mall closed after nearly 56 years there. It was the first official location of Chick-fil-A, which opened at Greenbriar Mall in 1967.

APRIL 2023

Gyro Gyro is now closed at Southern Feed Store food hall in East Atlanta Village and will be replaced with a location of Butaco this spring. Gyro Gyro is currently located on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody.

Scoville Hot Chicken on Shallowford Road in Marietta is now closed. All other locations around Atlanta remain open.

Orpheus Brewing and its taproom closed on Dutch Valley Road in Midtown. The brewery should eventually relocate to a smaller space in Atlanta. A partnership with beverage maker Bevana will continue brewing and distributing Orpheus’ beers.

MARCH 2023

Hot Chickpeas, a Middle Eastern restaurant at Prep Kitchen on Presidential Parkway, is temporarily closed ahead of a relocation.

Empire State South, owned by Top Chef Hugh Acheson, is now closed in Midtown after 13 years there.

Grand Lux Cafe, the restaurant backed by Cheesecake Factory, is now closed at Phipps Plaza.

The Original El Taco closed in Virginia-Highland but is set to be replaced by a brand new restaurant from Fifth Group Restaurants this summer.

Henri’s Bakery closed its outpost at Marietta Square Market food hall after just two years there

Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro, Parkside Kitchen and Cocktails (formerly Zoo Bar), and bakery cafe Baker Dude are now closed at the Beacon in Grant Park, according to the AJC.

FEBRUARY 2023

Paces and Vine closed February 28 and is being replaced by another location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern this summer.

Old 4th Distillery was sold to Norcross-based Shortbarrel Bourbon and the Edgewood Avenue tasting room is now closed, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Dash and Chutney, the vegan Indian food stall at Chattahoochee Food Works owned by celebrity chef Palak Patel, is now closed. Palak closed the food stall to work on her first cookbook.

Woodward and Park closed after three years at Larkin on Memorial. The closure of Woodward and Park follows the closure of neighboring restaurant Full Commission in January.

Serenidad, the Latin soul food restaurant from chef Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours), closed just shy of five months after opening in Cascade Heights. But VanTrece, who owns Oreatha’s at the Point nearby, plans to replace it with a new restaurant she will lead later this spring.

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken closes at Ponce City Market February 28, a little over a year after opening at the central food hall.

Revival, the Southern restaurant owned by Kevin Gillespie, closed after eight years on Church Street in Decatur. But Gillespie hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location some time in the next year.

Redbird, the restaurant from chef Zeb Stevenson where vegetables take center stage, close after three years at the Howell Mill Road complex.

JANUARY 2023

10th and Piedmont and G’s Midtown closed and are combining into one restaurant soon called Casa Almenara: Tulum Cuisine and Craft Bar.

Full Commission closed for good over the weekend after four years on Memorial Drive, leaving five pop-ups in residence looking for new restaurant space.

The Lawrence closes Monday, January 30, after nearly 11 years on Juniper Street in Midtown. However, owners Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins plan to replace it with a new restaurant later this year.

Bar Mercado closed after five years at Krog Street Market.

La Fonda Latina is now permanently closed on Howell Mill Road ahead of its relocation to East Lake this spring.

Guac y Margys closed earlier this week in Midtown, a little over a year after opening at the Amsterdam Walk complex on the edge of Piedmont Park.

Juniper Cafe closed at Westside Village, but chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips plan to eventually relocate the Vietnamese restaurant and bakery further into in-town Atlanta.

Ann’s Snack Bar, home to the “world famous Ghetto Burger”, is now permanently closed in Kirkwood.

Hello Chicken, the popular Korean fried chicken restaurant next to Mozart Bakery on Buford Highway, closed January 2 after five years there.

The Greater Good Barbecue closed on Roswell Road in Buckhead.