The Atlanta Guide to Outdoor Dining

North Georgia’s temperate climate means Atlantans can enjoy living life outdoors for most of the year. It also means Atlanta and its sprawling metropolitan area offer a robust outdoor dining scene with a lengthy patio season which often lasts from March until early December.

Eater compiled this handy guide to outdoor dining that includes everything from relaxing patios and al fresco dining destinations with the dog to takeout windows, outdoor road trips to plan, and where to grab picnic supplies and wine for an afternoon or evening in the park.

Perfect patio dining and beer gardens

Relaxing Patios at Atlanta Restaurants

Rooftop Patios With Serious Views

Covered Patios at Atlanta Restaurants

Brilliant Beer Gardens to Visit in Atlanta

Atlanta Restaurants for Outdoor Fireside Dining

Dog-Friendly Patios in Atlanta

Where to Lounge and Dine Poolside

Takeout windows and picnic supplies

Atlanta Takeout Windows to Grab Food While on the Go

Atlanta Restaurants and Markets for Picnic Provisions

Neighborhood and Locally Owned Markets Around Atlanta

Wonderful Atlanta Wine Shops

Ice cream and gelato

Atlanta Shops for Ice Cream and Gelato

Where to Treat Yourself to Soft Serve Ice Cream

Outdoor road trips

Atlanta Gas Stations to Fill Up on Biscuits, Wings, and Tacos

Where to Eat After Hiking Around Clayton in the North Georgia Mountains

It’s Peach Season Again in Georgia

Apple Picking in the North Georgia Mountains