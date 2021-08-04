 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Atlanta Guide to Outdoor Dining

Perfect patios, takeout windows, outdoor road trips, and where to buy picnic supplies

Canoe
Part of The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Eating in Atlanta

North Georgia’s temperate climate means Atlantans can enjoy living life outdoors for most of the year. It also means Atlanta and its sprawling metropolitan area offer a robust outdoor dining scene with a lengthy patio season which often lasts from March until early December.

Eater compiled this handy guide to outdoor dining that includes everything from relaxing patios and al fresco dining destinations with the dog to takeout windows, outdoor road trips to plan, and where to grab picnic supplies and wine for an afternoon or evening in the park.

Perfect patio dining and beer gardens

A sunny day filled with people enjoying beers from Halfway Crooks Beer biergarten in Summerhill Atlanta.
Halfway Crooks Beer.
Andrew Hetherington

Relaxing Patios at Atlanta Restaurants

Rooftop Patios With Serious Views

Covered Patios at Atlanta Restaurants

Brilliant Beer Gardens to Visit in Atlanta

Atlanta Restaurants for Outdoor Fireside Dining

Dog-Friendly Patios in Atlanta

Where to Lounge and Dine Poolside

Takeout windows and picnic supplies

A man in a green shirt and khaki shorts picking up to-go food at Little Bird takeout window at Whiskey Bird in Morningside
Whiskey Bird includes a takeout window side business called Little Bird in Morningside.
Ryan Fleisher

Atlanta Takeout Windows to Grab Food While on the Go

Atlanta Restaurants and Markets for Picnic Provisions

Neighborhood and Locally Owned Markets Around Atlanta

Wonderful Atlanta Wine Shops

Ice cream and gelato

A row of 4 glass cups each containing a scoop of ice cream Queen of Cream

Atlanta Shops for Ice Cream and Gelato

Where to Treat Yourself to Soft Serve Ice Cream

Outdoor road trips

A observation deck at overlooking the Black Rock mountains beyond in the North Georgia mountains
The observation deck overlooking the Black Rock mountains in North Georgia
Robbie Medwed

Atlanta Gas Stations to Fill Up on Biscuits, Wings, and Tacos

Where to Eat After Hiking Around Clayton in the North Georgia Mountains

It’s Peach Season Again in Georgia

Apple Picking in the North Georgia Mountains

The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Eating in Atlanta