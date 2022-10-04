Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During Atlanta Pride 2023

The Southeast’s largest Pride celebration is back October 13 through October 15 with a number of planned marches, parties, and other festive events, including the always jubilant Pride parade Sunday afternoon down Atlanta’s most famous thoroughfare: Peachtree Street.

While a schedule of official parties and festival activities is found on the Atlanta Pride website, people heading to the city for the weekend still need to eat between various celebratory activities. Eater’s guide offers restaurant maps with suggestions on everything from the city’s best LGBTQ bars and where to eat and drink around Midtown (the heart of Atlanta Pride weekend) to ATL restaurants for enjoying a meal on a patio and where to partake in brunch. There’s even a few Pride parties and events to consider checking out this weekend taking place at restaurants and bars throughout Atlanta.

Happy Pride, y’all!

Where to Eat and Drink Around Midtown and Atlanta

An Eater’s Guide to Dining and Drinking Around Atlanta

Best LGBTQ Bars and Restaurants in Atlanta

Where to Eat and Drink in Midtown Atlanta

Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Atlanta

These Atlanta Hotel Bars Aren’t Just for Tourists

20 Restaurants for Great Late-Night Eats in Atlanta

12 Restaurants Around Atlanta Open 24 Hours

Essential Atlanta Patios

Atlanta’s Essential Coffee Shops

Atlanta Restaurants Serving All-Day Brunch

Pride Events at Atlanta Restaurants and Bars

Pride week events; 357 Edgewood Avenue, Old Fourth Ward/Sweet Auburn

The Italian restaurant and bar dubbed itself the “second gayest bar on Edgewood” during Pride (first place goes to Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium aka Church). Throughout the week, Noni’s is hosting several Pride events, including comedy nights and drag performances. Keep an eye on Noni’s Instagram for updates. Sadly, Noni’s is closing at the end of October, so make sure to stop by the Edgewood restaurant and bar during Pride to say goodbye.

Pride weekend events; 1492 Piedmont Avenue, Midtown

The legendary gay and leather bar at Ansley Square is hosting a number of Pride events and happenings all weekend long. Follow on Instagram for updates.

Pride weekend events; 1104 Crescent Avenue, Midtown

The Atlanta lesbian bar is hosting a number of Pride events throughout the weekend. Follow on Instagram to keep updated.

Drag bingo and other Pride events; 1039 Grant Street, Grant Park

The Grant Park brewpub frequently hosts drag brunches on the weekends, and Pride week in Atlanta is no exception. A special drag bingo night takes place October 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to raise money for local LGBTQ+ organizations. Check Instagram for event updates and more Pride events this weekend.

Queer Bait Kink Pride Party; 1287 Glenwood Avenue, East Atlanta

There’s always something going on at Mary’s in East Atlanta Village, from drag shows and DJs to the Queer Bait Kink Pride Party on Friday, October 13. Check Instagram for updates. Cover charge.

Friday night Pride party; 420 Edgewood Avenue, Old Fourth Ward

The forthcoming wine bar from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer landed a longterm residency in the Georgia Beer Garden space. Named for the PJ Harvey song “Long Snake Moan”, Fryer brings together his love of music, natural wine, and food in dishes like grilled quail with a muscadine-sage gastrique, smashed summer salad dressed with orange blossom vinaigrette, and whole roasted Virginia croaker served with a creamy watercress salad. On Friday, October 13, the wine bar is hosting a Stroke pride kick-off party, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. with DJ Kai Alce.

Pride kick-off party; 1197 Peachtree Street, Midtown

A Pride kick-off party takes place, Friday, October 13, at Colony Square’s central gathering space. The event begins at 6 p.m. with musical drag performances, dancing, and plenty of food and drinks from the development’s restaurants and food hall. Free to attend.

Grand opening celebration during Pride; 652 Angier Avenue, Old Fourth Ward

The queer-owned Atlanta coffee bar just opened a new location in the Old Fourth Ward near the Eastside Beltline and is celebrating with a grand opening event on Saturday, October 14, with drink specials, raffles with prizes, giveaways, free cake, and plenty of drag queens.

Pride specials and Pride party; 1197 Peachtree Street, Colony Square, Midtown

The Midtown restaurant and rooftop bar will be serving a rainbow cardamom chiffon cake with white chocolate Swiss meringue and a Pride cocktail made with vodka, lychee liqueur, hibiscus, lemon juice, prosecco, and hints strawberry throughout Pride weekend. On Saturday, October 14, the rooftop bar overlooking Peachtree Street is throwing a big Pride party, starting at 12 p.m., with DJs and food and drink specials. No cover. 21+. Dress code.

Drag brunch; Southern Exchange Ballrooms, 200 Peachtree Street, Downtown

On Sunday, October 15, drag performer Sasha Colby (winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), along with Brigitte Bidet, Drew Friday, JayBella Banks, Michael Robinson, and Stella Pearl Fontaine, will host a big drag brunch blowout in downtown Atlanta. The event includes a full brunch buffet and drag performances. Doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets start at $25 per person.

The Big Gay Brunch; 500 10th Street, Midtown

One of Pride’s most popular brunch events is back at Park Tavern, located on the edge of Piedmont Park. Bottomless mimosas, brunch bites, and dancing are on tap for this “hair of the dog” event with DJ Ree de La Vega and hosted by Destiny Brooks. $30 to $60 per person.

Sunday Service dance party; 466 Edgewood Avenue, Old Fourth Ward

Sunday night sees dancing to DJs like Vicki Powell during the weekly “Sunday Services” at Church. Keep an eye on Instagram for updates and other Pride events this weekend. Free to attend.

Check back for Pride event restaurant updates through Friday, October 13.