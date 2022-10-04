Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During Atlanta Pride 2023

The Southeast’s largest Pride celebration is back October 13 through October 15 with a number of planned marches, parties, and other festive events, including the always jubilant Pride parade Sunday afternoon down Atlanta’s most famous thoroughfare: Peachtree Street.
While a schedule of official parties and festival activities is found on the Atlanta Pride website, people heading to the city for the weekend still need to eat between various celebratory activities. Eater’s guide offers restaurant maps with suggestions on everything from the city’s best LGBTQ bars and where to eat and drink around Midtown (the heart of Atlanta Pride weekend) to ATL restaurants for enjoying a meal on a patio and where to partake in brunch. There’s even a few Pride parties and events to consider checking out this weekend taking place at restaurants and bars throughout Atlanta.
Happy Pride, y’all!
Pride Events at Atlanta Restaurants and Bars
Noni’s
Pride week events; 357 Edgewood Avenue, Old Fourth Ward/Sweet Auburn
The Italian restaurant and bar dubbed itself the “second gayest bar on Edgewood” during Pride (first place goes to Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium aka Church). Throughout the week, Noni’s is hosting several Pride events, including comedy nights and drag performances. Keep an eye on Noni’s Instagram for updates. Sadly, Noni’s is closing at the end of October, so make sure to stop by the Edgewood restaurant and bar during Pride to say goodbye.
Atlanta Eagle
Pride weekend events; 1492 Piedmont Avenue, Midtown
The legendary gay and leather bar at Ansley Square is hosting a number of Pride events and happenings all weekend long. Follow on Instagram for updates.
MSR My Sisters Room
Pride weekend events; 1104 Crescent Avenue, Midtown
The Atlanta lesbian bar is hosting a number of Pride events throughout the weekend. Follow on Instagram to keep updated.
Elsewhere Brewing
Drag bingo and other Pride events; 1039 Grant Street, Grant Park
The Grant Park brewpub frequently hosts drag brunches on the weekends, and Pride week in Atlanta is no exception. A special drag bingo night takes place October 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to raise money for local LGBTQ+ organizations. Check Instagram for event updates and more Pride events this weekend.
Mary’s
Queer Bait Kink Pride Party; 1287 Glenwood Avenue, East Atlanta
There’s always something going on at Mary’s in East Atlanta Village, from drag shows and DJs to the Queer Bait Kink Pride Party on Friday, October 13. Check Instagram for updates. Cover charge.
Long Snake Wine Bar
Friday night Pride party; 420 Edgewood Avenue, Old Fourth Ward
The forthcoming wine bar from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer landed a longterm residency in the Georgia Beer Garden space. Named for the PJ Harvey song “Long Snake Moan”, Fryer brings together his love of music, natural wine, and food in dishes like grilled quail with a muscadine-sage gastrique, smashed summer salad dressed with orange blossom vinaigrette, and whole roasted Virginia croaker served with a creamy watercress salad. On Friday, October 13, the wine bar is hosting a Stroke pride kick-off party, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. with DJ Kai Alce.
Colony Square
Pride kick-off party; 1197 Peachtree Street, Midtown
A Pride kick-off party takes place, Friday, October 13, at Colony Square’s central gathering space. The event begins at 6 p.m. with musical drag performances, dancing, and plenty of food and drinks from the development’s restaurants and food hall. Free to attend.
Finca to Filter
Grand opening celebration during Pride; 652 Angier Avenue, Old Fourth Ward
The queer-owned Atlanta coffee bar just opened a new location in the Old Fourth Ward near the Eastside Beltline and is celebrating with a grand opening event on Saturday, October 14, with drink specials, raffles with prizes, giveaways, free cake, and plenty of drag queens.
5Church Midtown and Virtue Rooftop
Pride specials and Pride party; 1197 Peachtree Street, Colony Square, Midtown
The Midtown restaurant and rooftop bar will be serving a rainbow cardamom chiffon cake with white chocolate Swiss meringue and a Pride cocktail made with vodka, lychee liqueur, hibiscus, lemon juice, prosecco, and hints strawberry throughout Pride weekend. On Saturday, October 14, the rooftop bar overlooking Peachtree Street is throwing a big Pride party, starting at 12 p.m., with DJs and food and drink specials. No cover. 21+. Dress code.
The Big Atlanta Sasha Colby Drag Brunch
Drag brunch; Southern Exchange Ballrooms, 200 Peachtree Street, Downtown
On Sunday, October 15, drag performer Sasha Colby (winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), along with Brigitte Bidet, Drew Friday, JayBella Banks, Michael Robinson, and Stella Pearl Fontaine, will host a big drag brunch blowout in downtown Atlanta. The event includes a full brunch buffet and drag performances. Doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets start at $25 per person.
Park Tavern
The Big Gay Brunch; 500 10th Street, Midtown
One of Pride’s most popular brunch events is back at Park Tavern, located on the edge of Piedmont Park. Bottomless mimosas, brunch bites, and dancing are on tap for this “hair of the dog” event with DJ Ree de La Vega and hosted by Destiny Brooks. $30 to $60 per person.
Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium
Sunday Service dance party; 466 Edgewood Avenue, Old Fourth Ward
Sunday night sees dancing to DJs like Vicki Powell during the weekly “Sunday Services” at Church. Keep an eye on Instagram for updates and other Pride events this weekend. Free to attend.
Check back for Pride event restaurant updates through Friday, October 13.