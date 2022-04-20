7 Not-So-Traditional Pizzas to Try Around Atlanta

It’s estimated Americans consume nearly three billion pizzas a year. That’s a lot of pizza, y’all. Atlanta is no exception. And just who makes the best pizza in Atlanta, or which style is considered superior to all others, is always up for debate. Sure, there’s the well-known pizza styles like New York, Jersey, Chicago, Detroit, Greek, Neapolitan, and even New Haven, but what about Turkish, Brazilian, Indian, Mexican, and Korean?

Eater rounded up seven pizzas Atlantans should consider trying, beyond the typical styles often found here, including pies topped with chili paneer and turkey kebabs to those dressed with Calabresa sausage and Catupiry cheese and pizza crusts stuffed with sweet potato mousse.

800 Forrest Street, Forrest Eatery, Berkeley Park

Owned by Thiago Machado and Nicollie Conovalow, Brasiliana Pizza is available for takeout and delivery from Forrest Eatery ghost kitchen in Berkeley Park. These pizzas are meant to be consumed using a knife and fork, and come loaded with toppings, blending Brazilian and Italian ingredients and flavors together to create a unique style that is savory, sometimes subtly sweet, and often bringing a bit of heat. With a long-fermented crust, the move here for meat lovers is the Calabresa, which comes topped with a generous layer of Brazilian sausage and sliced onions. There’s also the Frango Catupiry topped with shredded chicken, bacon bits, squeezes of creamy Catupiry cheese, and lots of oregano. Like chocolate? Order the Brigadeiros pizza, a dessert pie boasting a thick layer of gooey chocolate fudge and chocolate sprinkles, based on the Brazilian truffle of the same name. Take heed, this pizza is messy and super rich.

197 Peachtree Street, Colony Square, Midtown

Founded by Bhojanic chef Archna Becker, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. at Politan Row food hall in Midtown specializes in tandoori-style pizzas served on a naan crust. The naan offers a thin but sturdy foundation for these pizzas, which come sauced in chutney marinara with a layer of mozzarella cheese and then topped with everything from turkey kebabs, red onions, and bell peppers to crumbly paneer, jalapenos, garlic, onions, and tomatoes drizzled in mango chili sauce.

Various locations Atlanta

For a very Atlanta take on pizza, try the lemon pepper wet pizza from Phew’s Pies. Founded by Matthew “Phew” Foster, the pizza is topped with butter sauce, chopped chicken, and mozzarella cheese. Lemon pepper wet wings crown the center of this pie, which can come drizzled in hot sauce. Try the oxtail and ricotta pizza, too, with an oxtail gravy base. It’s then topped with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, oxtails, stewed carrots, butter beans, green and yellow onions, and Scotch Bonnet for heat. Order online. Location provided upon ordering. Follow on Instagram for menu updates and pop-up locations.

842 North Highland Avenue, Virginia-Highland

Lahmacun is a super thin, cheeseless flatbread topped with either a layer of spiced minced lamb meat or beef mixed with herbs, chili peppers, and onions. This Turkish-style flatbread is then garnished with chunks of tomatoes, onions, and fresh parsley or shredded greens, before being folded into a wrap and eaten. Truva Turkish Kitchen in Virginia-Highland features a mini version of lamb lahmacun on the menu, which comes served as two flatbreads (each the size of an unfolded taco) and accompanied by shredded greens and tomatoes for topping.

605 Mount Zion Road, Jonesboro

Owned by chef Rosalia Ruiz, La Oaxaquena Taqueria has been a longtime favorite for tacos and other great Mexican fare in south metro Atlanta. Come here for a taste of Oaxaca, too, which includes the extremely popular tlayuda — a pizza-like Oaxacan dish consisting of toasted tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, meat, and lettuce. This is a dish people from all around metro Atlanta travel to Jonesboro for just to eat.

10820 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek

Located in the same complex as the Super H Mart, this is the spot for lovers of Korean fried chicken and pizza. While the restaurant serves classic pies on the menu, including pepperoni and cheese, skip those and order the cheesy Korean sweet potato pizza topped with green peppers, corn, chunks of ham and sausage, and cubes of sweet potatoes and pineapples. It can even come with a crust stuffed with sweet potato mousse — a delightful way to consume pizza bones. The yellow Japanese sweet potato gives a subtle sweetness to this otherwise savory pie. Try the marinated Korean steak pizza, too. There’s also a pizza topped with shrimp, crab meat, smoked ham, and pineapple here.

3980 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake

Owner-operated Rice and Pie in Gwinnett County serves a fusion of Indian and Hydrabadi dishes on its menu, including pizzas like the Chatpata Chat with chaat flavors, a chile pizza with curry leaves, and other pizzas like a corn and spinach pie, only available to order via mobile app. The restaurant also offers a small selection of biryani. Add a shake as a treat, such as the chikoo or sapote (a type of mamey fruit), mixed with milk, honey, and ice cream, or the Stramba Smoothie made with strawberry, mango, and bananas.

Know of a pizza style in Atlanta not listed here, beyond the traditional pizza styles (i.e. New York, Neapolitan, Detroit, Chicago)? Send details to atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.