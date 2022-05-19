The Ultimate Guide to Atlanta’s Pop-Up Food Scene

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Atlanta’s pop-up food scene is stronger than ever these days, with chefs and culinary entrepreneurs blending their cooking talents and cultural backgrounds together to create dishes, then harnessing the power of Instagram to market their events. People will often find these traveling kitchens taking over Atlanta restaurants on days establishments are closed, stationed in the parking lots or taprooms at area breweries, and even keeping a dining room full while the regular restaurant staff is on vacation.

With new pop-ups hitting the dining scene nearly every month, these roving restaurants and chefs continue to infuse the culinary landscape of Atlanta with wildly creative and innovative food people simply shouldn’t miss.

Below, Eater compiled a guide to the latest food and drink pop-ups to know in Atlanta, broken down by cuisine. Each pop-up listed includes a link to its Instagram account to easily follow for menu and location updates. Follow Punk Foodie on Instagram and online, too, for the latest weekly pop-up schedule broken down by OTP region and Atlanta neighborhood.

Know of a pop-up not listed? Send details to atlanta@eater.com.

Afro-Caribbean/Afro-Latin/Afro-Asian

Founded by chef Demetrius Brown, this pop-up dinner series explores the diverse ingredients, dishes, and culinary traditions found in Caribbean, Afro-Latin, and Afro-American cuisine.

Located at the corner of Pryor Road and Thornton Street, Nourish Botanica Cafe hosts mostly vegan and vegetarian food pop-ups, chefs, and bartenders experimenting with sustainable food and drinks centered on Caribbean and Southern flavors.

Owned and operated by chef India Johnson, this Caribbean sauce and seasoning company also pops up at breweries like Monday Night Garage serving patties stuffed with wagyu beef and cheese as well as other Caribbean dishes and sandwiches.

Run by Carrie and Michael DeMessa, this Chinese-Jamaican pop-up offers dishes like ackee and saltfish egg rolls, mango chow and tostones, and coconut curry shrimp.

Asian

The dishes from this Asian-Dominican pop-up range from pork belly skewers and stir-fried rice noodles to beef empanadas and Dominican breakfast plates.

Run by Dave Mouche, expect a blend of Southeast Asian and American comfort foods, including beef bulgogi tacos, chicken katsu fingers, ma po tofu chili dogs, Thai fried chicken, and Cajun fries.

Baked Goods and Sweets

Sweet and savory pies, made to order, including sweet potato, choco pecan, apple dulce de leche, pineapple strawberry, and quiches. Vegan options available.

A pop-up bakery offering a variety of personal-sized cheesecakes in flavors like banana bread, caramel apple pie, and strawberry. Vegan options available.

A pop-up bakery serving decadent choux pastries, including eclairs and puff pastries.

Cottage bakery offering a variety of doughnut flavors, sweet buns, pastries, cakes, and cookies.

Handmade Rice Krispie treats in flavors like matcha black sesame s’mores, Thin Mint, Biscoff cookie, and strawberry.

Expect chocolate pecan fudge, strawberry matcha Rice Krispy treats, caramels, and other baked good and sweets from this pop-up often found at Atlanta restaurants.

This bakery pop-up offers cakes and pastries, like strawberry lemon meringue pie, Medivnyk coffee cake, and Thai-spiced peanut butter cookies. Keep an eye out for Sugar Loaf’s burger and breakfast biscuits pop-ups.

Filipino-American bakery pop-up selling pan de sal, ube cupcakes, crinkle cookies, and maple bacon cinnamon rolls.

Filipina pop-up bakery from Jen Almanza selling ube blondies, ube brioche doughnuts, Sans Rival cake, and pastries like spam, egg, and cheese pillows.

Breads and Bagels

An Atlanta micro-bakery owned by Teresa Finney selling creatively flavored conchas and other pan dulce.

Filipino cottage bakery selling a variety of pan de sal and breads, like ube swirl and pull-apart coco jam bread. Vegan options available.

Owned by Niki Hetchkop, this food cart typically serves New York-style bagels and schmear on Fridays and Sundays near the Eastside Beltline in Inman Park.

Bread is Good by Sarah Dodge (soon to be Colette Bread and Bakery)

Baker Sarah Dodge sells loaves of sourdough, sourdough bagels, and bready pastries at pop-ups and farmers markets and offers a weekly bread subscription. Dodge moves into a permanent location soon on North Highland Avenue to open bakery Colette Bread.

Tiina D’Souza sells Estonian-style baked goods, including a rye-based sourdough breads, at farmers markets and pop-ups around Atlanta.

Persian micro-bakery from Niki Gavahi offering breads and baked goods based on family recipes at in-town farmers markets.

A micro-bakery from Betsy Gonzalez, look for buckwheat loaves, oat porridge bread, focaccia, tordu twisted baguettes, and the popular “sourdoughnuts” at weekly farmers markets in Atlanta. Osono also features a bread subscription.

Traditional and Filipino-inspired breads and pastries from baker Anthony Fisher. Often at Grant Park Filipino restaurant Estrellita on the weekends.

Barbecue

Popping up on occasion at Kimball House in Decatur, catch Gene’s slinging smoked brisket and pork plates and baby back ribs with sides of smoked cream corn, poblano mac and cheese, spiced curly fries, and burnt end beans.

Pitmaster Brian Keenan’s wood-fired pit barbecue pop-up offers deliveries and can often be found at breweries around Roswell.

Small batch, Texas-style barbecue pop-up serving plates and sandwiches of pastrami, pork belly burnt ends, Spanish manchego links, and beef ribs smoked over oak and pecan wood at Atlanta and metro Atlanta breweries.

Located in a parking lot at 850 James Jackson Parkway and Hightower Place, Stan’s serves racks of smoked ribs and rib sandwiches, smoked turkey legs, and wings paired with mac and cheese, dirty rice, sweet potato cobbler, and fried corn.

Belgian

This pop-up serves sweet and savory liège waffles at breweries and beer gardens throughout Atlanta.

Bosnian

Look for Bosnian(ish) dishes from this pop-up run by chef Adi Komic, offering everything from cevapi (Serbian sausages) and pileca (chicken) sandwiches to a Balkan Burger with a pljeskavica patty (spiced meat mixture of pork, beef and lamb) and fries.

Comfort Food

Based in Decatur, and often popping up at breweries around Atlanta, expect “hardcore” hot dogs and burgers from Gödtoh, like a sloppy pimento burger and a burger topped with mushrooms and tangy Swiss cheese. Keep an eye out for the shrimp po’boy burger.

Chef Carla Fears serves up lamb patty melts topped with marsala herb goat cheese, sweet potato fritters, and Southern yardbird loaded baked potatoes at this Atlanta pop-up often found at Wild Heaven Brewery in Avondale Estates.

Chef Justin Dixon’s Atlanta-centric pop-up serves meaty and mighty sandwiches. Currently at Collective at Coda in Midtown. Dixon pops up elsewhere regularly in Atlanta, too, including at Georgia Beer Garden and Mambo Zombi on Edgewood Avenue.

Operated by chef Steven Lingenfelter and Laurie Dominguez, this pop-up features its coveted Hank burger, along with Vietnamese grilled eggplant and the Uncle Mala’s fried chicken sandwich.

Run by Jimmie Jackson, this pop-up serves jerk dishes, like smoked jerk wings and jerk pastrami sandwiches, as well as oxtail empanadas and fried fish sandwiches from breweries and restaurants around Atlanta.

Smash burger, chicken sandwiches and other meaty sandwiches often found at Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue.

This pop-up is often found at area breweries and dedicates much of its menu to quesadillas, like the Philly cheesesteak and chicken bánh mì.

A pop-up and online restaurant offering classic Canadian poutine — fries covered in beef or mushroom gravy and topped with cheese curds.

A pop-up serving fresh cut fries with toppings like lemon pepper chicken bites and ranch drizzles. Order online for delivery in Atlanta.

Comfort food pop-up serving from-scratch pasta dishes, French onion soup, smash burgers, and street foods.

Chicago native Tony Kerr slings the Windy City’s most famous sandwich — the Italian beef — at breweries, farmers markets, and pop-ups all over Atlanta. Think thinly sliced roasted meat dressed with ingredients like sweet peppers and melted cheese on a French roll that’s been submerged in jus.

Founded by Amy and David Gabbard, this pop-up serves Southern and smoked comfort food dishes, like brisket tacos, burgers, and pimento cheese quesadillas.

Drinks: Coffee, Cocktails, Wine, Zero-Proof

A mobile cocktail bar and Mexican food pop-up. Look for tacos and snacks like birria bruschetta on the food menu with margaritas and rum Old Fashioneds.

A coffee roastery based in Milton, Georgia, owned by Murilo and Christine Santos, offering coffee from Murilo’s family coffee farm in Brazil, Fazenda Sant’ana.

Run by Atlanta sommelier Tim Willard, Dive Wine pops up at restaurants like Poor Hendrix, Larakin, Bread and Butterfly, and Staplehouse regularly showcasing a variety of wines from around the world by the glass and as tastings.

An Atlanta coffee pop-up serving drinks using beans from Portland, Oregan coffee company Heart Roasters. Opening permanent location soon in Inman Park.

Look for this cocktail pop-up pouring drinks like Suze and Soda, a peach martini, and the classic Aviation cocktail at Atlanta restaurants like Poor Hendrix.

A mobile coffee bar operated by Taneisha Patrick serving coffee, espresso, and lattes like salted caramel and lavender and Biscoff cookie butter.

Wine, food, music: that’s the premise behind bartender Josh Fryer’s (So So Fed/8ARM) pop-up and forthcoming wine bar Long Snake. Popping up Thursday - Saturday in the former Georgia Beer Garden space on Edgewood.

Latina-owned specialty vegan coffee shop and roaster offering coffee and espresso drinks using ingredients that are vegan as well as organic, non-gmo, and local. Owner Olivia Velazquez-Alarconolivia known as Ova is currently fundraising to launch a mobile coffee shop.

Coffee pop-up lifting up immigrant stories from people living and working in the South through coffee, espresso, and seasonal coffee drinks.

This Asian-American-owned coffee company and pop-up hopes to shine the spotlight on the variety of Asian coffees found throughout the world.

Owned by Monica Sunny, this pop-up and tea company sells hand-blended chai from farmers in Kerala, India, as well as spices and gift sets.

A non-alcoholic cocktail pop-up and bottle shop founded by sober bartenders Savannah Rainey and Lissa Eubanks.

Dumplings

Candy Hom hosts dumpling pop-ups and offers batches of handmade frozen dumplings for sale at markets and online.

Filipino

Mike Pimentel offers Filipino dishes and comfort foods at his pop-ups throughout Atlanta.

This pop-up specializes in steamed buns stuffed with ube pork belly adobo, matcha Thai basil chicken, and apple hard cider barbecue pork.

Run by Gabriel Tungol, this pop-up serves dishes representing a variety of regional cuisines found throughout the Philippines, along with many Filipino-American dishes. Expect dishes like chicken inasal, lumpia stuffed with grass-fed beef, Bisayang karnitas tacos, and ginataang manok (chicken stewed in coconut milk) on the menu.

Run by Daniel Fontimayor, this pop-up and catering business centers on traditional Filipino dishes, like lumpia, pancit, and chicken adobo.

A pop-up that fuses Filipino and a variety of Asian dishes together on the menu, including lumpia, longanisa wontons, siopao, pancit, and pork belly adobo sanwits.

Global

Expect dishes like coconut grits topped with local grilled vegetables, duck mole tacos, breakfast tostadas, and even pork and sauerkraut strudel when chef Jenn Nylander pops up at Freedom Farmers Market, Morningside Farmers Market, and Peachtree Road Farmers Market.

Often found at Atlanta farmers markets, this pop-up serves dishes infused with “global to local flavors” like chive dumplings, a variety of seasonal salads and grain bowls, and massaman Thai curry.

A collaborative pop-up restaurant from a rotating group of Black and brown Atlanta chefs, including Maximilian Hines, Justin Dixon, Claudia Martinez, Bryan Furman, Izzy Grier and Melanie Forehand.

This Atlanta-based pop-up and private dinner company from chef Joel Penn and Amanda Newsom celebrates vegetables and local ingredients in its dishes, as well as the couple’s Appalachian roots.

Korean

Chef and baker Vivian Lee sells Korean-inspired baked goods, pastries, and sandwiches at pop-ups and events in Atlanta. Her sandwich shop Leftie Lee’s opens in Avondale Estates soon.

This Korean-American comfort food pop-up serves dishes like the Gamja Snackwrap (cheesy potato croquettes wrapped in a scallion pancake), a hot Korean fried chicken sandwich, pimento cheese and kimchi cornbread bites, and fries tossed in ramen seasoning.

This pop-up serves traditional Korean dishes and kimchi, also available for pick up. Often at Ria’s Bluebird in Grant Park on Tuesdays.

Run by Stephanie Watson, this pop-up serves Korean street foods, like Korean fried chicken based on her mother’s recipe, tornado potato skewers, and mandu (dumplings).

Lao

Founded by Jack Louneoubonh and his wife Theary, this pop-up’s star dish is its hearty bowls of hot pho. But don’t skip other noteworthy dishes like the spicy papaya salad and chicken wings marinated in tangy Lao sauces.

This Laotian pop-up offers dishes like laab chicken wings and laab steak, papaya salad, fried pork belly, and mango sago for dessert. Find So So Fed in residence on Sunday and Mondays at Ok Yaki in East Atlanta.

Latin American

A Latin American pop-up found at Atlanta breweries serving Colombian ceviche, smoked pernil plates, and choriperros (Colombian hot dog topped with queso, garlic mayo ketchup, pineapple sauce, and shoestring potatoes.)

Described as Latin fusion cuisine, expect more than just empanadas from this Atlanta-based pop-up, including pork tamales, Baja fish tacos, and jumbo chicken enchiladas.

Mexican

Every Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Atlantucky Brewery in Castleberry Hill, catch this pop-up slinging tacos like jerk shrimp and barbecue shrimp topped with apple mango slaw.

Food cart serving birria, tacos, and birra pizza popping up in the parking lot at Sun Auto Services in Doraville and at the Allatoona Dam Food Truck Park and Beer Garden in Cartersville.

A street taco, birria, quesabirria, and mulita pop-up run by Daniela Guevara often found at Atlanta breweries and farmers markets.

Chef Rio Becerra pops up weekly at Atlanta breweries and restaurant patios with their street tacos and burritos, some stuffed with chorizo and beans or even nopal (cactus).

A mostly OTP pop-up serving birria, birria ramen, and birria tacos at breweries throughout the northern Atlanta suburbs.

A pop-up run by Little Tart Bakeshop baker, Sofia Garcia Diaz (who hails from Guadalajara, Mexico,) expect tacos like lengua tossed in tomatillo salsa, chicharron en salsa roja with refried beans and cotija cheese and slow-cooked cochinita pibil made with annatto and sour orange adobo and topped with pickled red onions.

Chef Craig Headspeth runs this taco pop-up often found at Atlanta and metro Atlanta breweries. The menu includes tacos filled with marinated grilled cactus, al pastor, and confit crispy pork shoulder.

This pop-up and food truck from Shayla Cottle brings Southern flare to California-style tacos on Fayetteville Road in East Atlanta and features a fried fish and shrimp po’boy taco with Cajun slaw.

Billed as a Latin-soul food pop-up, Chasity Hill is serving her signature “wet tacos” infused with the flavors of Puerto Rico out of Corner Store Grocery on Metropolitan Parkway.

New Zealand

Jake Harvey serves fish and chips and New Zealand-style savory hand pies, like steak, mushroom, and ale and chana masala (vegan), at Atlanta breweries and restaurants, including Boggs Social and Supply.

Persian

This dinner series, run by Nadia Deljou, fuses food, music, art, and Persian culture together for a multi-sensory dining experience. Deljou also sells baked goods and sweets with Persian ingredients and flavors at markets throughout Atlanta.

Pizza

Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker (Negril Village, Ms. Icey’s) founded this pizza pop-up now at Underground Atlanta serving pies topped with jerk chicken, honey, and blue cheese or callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce. Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant along Lower Alabama at Underground Atlanta.

Chef and owner Morris Jackson II serves his Neapolitan-style, beer-infused pizzas at breweries all over Atlanta, and includes a catering service out of Peachtree Corners called Ghost Pizza. In addition to his pizzas, Jackson also offers healthy meal prep services, makes ice cream for wholesale purchase, and hosts private dinners.

This pop-up pizzeria specializes in sourdough Neapolitan and Detroit-style pies as well as desserts. Folks can catch Kusina popping up at markets, bakeries, and breweries around Atlanta.

This westside Atlanta pizza pop-up and online delivery service from Matthew “Phew” Foster serves handmade pies topped with lemon pepper wet wings and oxtails and ricotta.

No longer at Chattahoochee Food Works, chefs James Semanisin and Byars Parham now serve their Neapolitan-style pizzas, pastas, and cannolis at farmers markets and pop-ups throughout Atlanta.

Anthony Spina Jr. (son of O4W Pizza founder) slings Neapolitan-style pizzas, like the classic margherita, a lemon-infused pie, and the Hot Boy topped with pomodoro sauce, double pepperoni, pecorino, and hot honey. Spina Pizza opens soon at Atlanta Dairies.

Polish

This Polish food pop-up from Matt Reeves features Polish street and comfort foods, including lemon pepper pierogi, flat bread pizzas called zapiekanka, and other dishes like barszcz (borscht).

Puerto Rican

A pop-up dedicated to the foods and flavors of Puerto Rico, including empanadas, mofongo, sorullito, and arroz con gandules.

Romanian

New to the Atlanta pop-up scene, expect “grandma’s traditional Romanian food,” including sarmale (cabbage pork rolls), cârnați (smoked pork sausage with mashed potatoes, garlic relish, cold cabbage, dill salad), and foi cu miere (graham crackers filled with raspberry jam).

South Asian

Owned and operated by Abbas and Sara Naqv, look for vegan Pakistani street food, chutneys, and sauces for sale from this pop-up at farmers markets around Atlanta. The ice masala chai is also must.

Sushi

This food, art, cosplay, and culture pop-up series blends sushi, anime, and hip hop with Atlanta and Japanese culture at events around City of Atlanta.

Taiwanese

Chef Fu-Mao Sun serves Taiwanese-American dishes at pop-ups throughout Atlanta and during dinner at Gigi’s Italian Kitchen in Candler Park on Thursday evenings.

Vegan

A family-owned and operated vegan meal prep and catering service, also serving vegan comfort foods.

Brandon and Maja Covington serve vegan pizzas from this pop-up at Atlanta breweries and for takeout and delivery.

This vegan farmers market, dinner series, and food pop-up is run by chef Luis Martinez My Abuelas Food, VeganX). Often popping up at breweries and bars.

Currently popping up at the Window in the Met complex on Murphy Avenue and at area breweries, look for vegan quesabirria, street tacos, and conchas on the menu.

This pop-up at the Window on Murphy Avenue serves vegan hot dogs made from carrots marinated in a 15-spice blend, resulting in a similar consistency to a hot dog. Toppings include coleslaw, vegan chili, and onions and relish.

Vegan and vegetarian soul food pop-up and personal chef service.

A new Afro-Latin vegan pop-up dinner series serving bowls, sliders, and other comfort food dishes.

Mark Sloan describes food served at his pop-up as vegan fast food, so expect cheezburgers, Buffalo unchikn sandwiches, Baja vegan shrimp burgers, and chili cheez fries. Often found at the Met on Murphy Avenue in Atlanta.

Vietnamese

Run by Lisa Bi, this Atlanta pop-up serves homestyle Vietnamese comfort food, like bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings), sugarcane shrimp skewers, and bắp nướng mỡ hành (grilled sweet corn with scallion oil).