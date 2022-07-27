Is Atlanta Finally Reaching Peak ‘Eatertainment’?

There’s no denying the solid trend emerging in the number of game bar and restaurant concepts planning to open around Atlanta. Dave and Buster’s may have brought the amusement park indoors for adults and added food and cocktails to the mix (with quality sorely lacking in the latter two,) but a new batch of restaurants and bars posing as gaming establishments seem equally focused on the quality of the triple threat of good fun, good food, and good drinks.

Often referred to in marketing circles as “eatertainment” venues — a broad categorical term attempting to define a restaurant or bar offering a variety of games — Atlanta appears to be a hot market for such places right now.

Puttshack, Punch Bowl Social, The Painted Duck and The Painted Pin, Fowling Warehouse, Roaring Social, Your Third Spot, Culinary Dropout, and the Roof at Ponce City Market have all opened around Atlanta over the last few years. And there are several more spots just like the above opening in Atlanta and cities across the metro area in the coming months.

Has Atlanta finally reached peak eatertainment? Only time will tell. Here’s what to know about the new gaming restaurants and bars headed to Atlanta in 2024.

Painted Pickle — Armour Yards (opening December 2023)

Atlanta restaurateurs Justin Amick and William Stallworth, the team behind boutique bowling bar the Painted Pin and gaming restaurant venue the Painted Duck, have set their sights on pickleball next. Opening in an Armour Yards warehouse later this year, Painted Pickle includes eight indoor pickleball courts and two patios, one in front of the building and the other adjacent to the proposed Beltline trail. Painted Pickle features a full bar and a kitchen offering everything from sushi and charcuterie boards to sandwiches and salads. Amick and Stallworth are also seeking possible locations for a second Painted Pickle near the Perimeter.

Painted Park — Inman Park (opening early 2024)

Adding to their growing collection of gaming restaurant venues in Atlanta, Justin Amick and William Stallworth plan to open Painted Park in the former Brasserie and Neighborhood Cafe at Parish space on North Highland Avenue. Along with serving food and drinks, the pair will expand the outdoor space flanking the Eastside Beltline trail for lawn games.

Battle and Brew — Battery Atlanta (opening early 2024)

A second location of Sandy Springs gaming restaurant and bar Battle and Brew is opening at the Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. Located next door to mini food hall Ph’east, this location features a full bar and restaurant serving pub food, televisions playing Sci-Fi movies, and PC computers and gaming consoles, including Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. Battle and Brew joins three other gaming entertainment spots at the Battery: Punch Bowl Social, Sports and Social, and golf bar and restaurant Good Games.

Tin Pin Game Bar — Marietta (opening early 2024)

Southern Proper Hospitality, the group behind Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, plan to open Tin Pin Game Bar next door to the restaurant’s Avenue East Cobb location on Rowell Road in early 2024. Tin Pin will feature a variety of pinball and arcade games, along with food and drinks from Tin Lizzy’s. Look for throwback arcade games like Ms. Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Galaga, and Sega Outrun, as well as pinball machines such as the Mandalorian, Godzilla, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Deadpool, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Tin Pin will also feature the limited edition Venom pinball game created by Stern Pinball company.

Puttshack — Dunwoody (opening 2024)

Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack is opening a second metro Atlanta location at the High Street development in Dunwoody. Like the Interlock location on Howell Mill Road, Puttshack in Dunwoody features indoor mini golf courses using Trackaball scoring and interactive gaming technology, as well as a full bar and restaurant serving pub fare.

Valhalla Social — Downtown (opening summer 2024)

“Drinkery, eatery, and entertainment hall” Valhalla Social, located above Skol Brewing at 200 Peachtree, opens in 2024 for axe throwing, pool, shuffleboard, basketball, skee-ball, foosball, ping-pong, and darts and seating for up to 300 people. In Norse mythology, worthy Viking warriors slain in battle enter Valhalla to live alongside the god Odin in the afterlife, battling and doing heroic deeds by day and feasting and drinking by night. Skol Brewing and Valhalla Social will also share a beer menu and some dishes, such as a Juicy Lucy burger, Viking lager onion rings, smoked brisket poutine, and desserts like a mead-infused cheesecake.

Jaguar Bolera — Dunwoody (opening late 2024)

The group behind Punch Bowl Social plans to open “eatertainment” venue Jaguar Bolera at the High Street development in Perimeter Center in late-2024. At just over 21,000 square feet, the sprawling gaming restaurant and bar will feature “food hall-style counters” serving Southern and Mexican dishes, a full bar with 72 self-pour taps, and offer games like duckpin bowling, foosball, and darts. Jaguar Bolera will also include private rooms for karaoke and sell DIY crafting kits for taking part in classes on needlepoint, leather working, and jewelry making.