If You Like Mimosas, a New Bar Dedicated to the Drink Is Opening in Peoplestown

Pur Zen Mimosa Wine Bar is opening at the emerging Terminal South development in the Peoplestown neighborhood. And three more restaurant stalls were just announced for the 18-stall food hall at the complex.

Owned by Lizcha Bennett, Terminal South becomes the second location of Pur Zen Mimosa Wine Bar, which already includes a location in the city of McDonough, 30 miles south of Atlanta. At Terminal South, Pur Zen will feature a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive and serve lunch and dinner and weekend brunch. Expect charcuterie and cheese boards and other dishes like crispy Brussels sprouts tossed with bacon and a balsamic glaze, jumbo fried shrimp with remoulade, and braised oxtails atop cheddar grits, along with Southern fried chicken dinners and peach cobbler French toast. In addition to a mimosa-heavy drinks menu, Pur Zen also serves a tight list of cocktails.

Smooth n Groove, DM Sliders, and Flat-Out Flatbreads will join stalls Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, the Cream, the Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Southern Grace, and Life Bistro at Switchman Hall.

Smooth n Groove comes from Keon Davis and Lizcha Bennett of Pur Zen, serving smoothies, juices, and wraps and sandwiches named for popular dances. (Think the Roger Rabbit made with carrots, passion fruit, and banana or the Twerkulator turkey cheeseburger topped with drip sauce served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.)

Davis and Bennett will also open DM Sliders at Switchman Hall, serving 20 different types of sliders with names referencing flirty introductions when people ping each other on DM, like the R U Up grilled chicken sandwich. Their third Switchman Hall food stall, Flat-Out Flatbreads, will offer more than one dozen flatbreads on the menu with toppings such as Thai peanut chicken and fig and prosciutto.

Located south of the Summerhill, Terminal South is a MARTA-accessible complex under construction meant to promote walkability and public transit in neighborhoods throughout the city. Uptown Atlanta, another MARTA-accessible complex near the Lindbergh MARTA station, is currently being redeveloped and includes a number of new restaurants. Bona Fide Deluxe and wine shop and tasting room VinATL are both open across from the Candler Park-Edgewood MARTA station.

Switchman Hall takes over one of two former warehouse spaces on the property. The second warehouse will feature Pur Zen Mimosa Wine Bar and one other full-service restaurant. Terminal South is the final stop on MARTA’s planned bus rapid transit (BRT) route originating in downtown Atlanta and steps from the Southside Beltline trail.