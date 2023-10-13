 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four New Restaurants Bring Even More Pizza, Brunch Fare, and Tacos to Metro Atlanta Cities

Sammy’s Pizzeria opens in Alpharetta, while CT Cantina and Taqueria opens in Fayetteville, Eat My Biscuits opens in East Point, and Junior’s Pizza opens in Hapeville

by Beth McKibben
Garlic knots with a side of marinara on a white plate beside a thin-crusted pizza topped with meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese garnished with a hot pepper. Sammy’s Pizzeria
Beth McKibben is the editor and staff reporter for Eater Atlanta and has been covering food and cocktails locally and regionally for 12 years.

Sammy’s Pizzeria on the Green is the latest restaurant to join the burgeoning downtown Alpharetta dining district.

Owned by Scott “Sammy” Chrismer, whose father was a partial owner in the former Ambassador Restaurant on Roswell Road in Buckhead, Sammy’s is located on North Broad Street at Alpharetta City Center and serves a variety of thin-crust pizzas, like the Main Street with sausage, pepperoni, and meatballs and a margherita called the Milton. The restaurant also serves flatbreads, garlic knots, and ricotta meatballs. Beer, wine, and cocktails are available from the bar. Sammy’s features a walk-up window for to-go orders and delivery on the weekends, and hosts live music and sports on nine TVs throughout the week.

Sammy’s Pizzeria

The owners behind CT Reforma in Buckhead open a second location of CT Cantina and Taqueria Saturday, October 14, at Trilith Town Centre in Fayetteville. The group also operate a location in Alpharetta, along with CT Al Pastor in the north metro Atlanta city.

Owned by Mexico native Rafael Jaime, CT Cantina serves street tacos, tamales, esquite, and other dishes like chimichangas and fundido burritos. As in Alpharetta, the Trilith location will offer both lunch and dinner and weekend brunch.

CT Cantina and Taqueria joins Honeysuckle Gelato, Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, Woodstone Bakery and Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Thumbs Up Diner, Sensu Sushi, and Hero Doughnuts and Buns at Trilith. A location of golf restaurant and entertainment venue Fairway Social is also open at the Fayetteville development.

Four street tacos with al pastor, chorizo, shrimp, and carne asada dressed with cilantro and onions and squeezes of lime. CT Cantina and Taqueria
An enchilada topped with slice avocado and drizzled with crema with a side of breakfast potatoes tossed with onions. CT Cantina and Taqueria

In more metro Atlanta restaurant opening news, Eat My Biscuits opened for breakfast, brunch, and lunch in East Point. Expect everything from Hennessy-glazed wings, salmon croquettes, and short rib and grits to biscuits sandwiches with smoked turkey and collards.

The second location of Junior’s Pizza, the popular Summerhill pizzeria from Alex and Jennifer Aton, is now open at the corner of North Central Avenue and Lavista Drive in Hapeville. As in Summerhill, the pizzeria is open daily.

