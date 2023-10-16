You Heard Right. Fox Brothers Barbecue Is Finally Open in Brookhaven.

Two years after announcing plans to open in Brookhaven, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q owners Jonathan and Justin Fox, along with business partner Beau Nolen, finally opened their long-awaited Brookhaven Station restaurant over the weekend.

Called Fox Brothers Barbecue, the Brookhaven location features a meat counter similar to those found at barbecue restaurants around Texas where brisket, turkey, sausage, and pork ribs come sliced to order by the pound. Meats are smoked at Fox Brothers Barbecue in three 1,000 gallon off-set smokers. The restaurant is open every day except Monday.

The design for the Brookhaven restaurant is an ode to the Texas icehouses the brothers grew up around in Fort Worth. This includes counter-service (almost cafeteria-style) ordering, a focus on outdoor seating in a 40-seat patio, and a dining room equipped with four large televisions for watching sports.

The brothers first launched Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q as a catering business grown from the backyard barbecues hosted at their homes in Fort Worth, and then in Atlanta. The Candler Park location opened on DeKalb Avenue over 15 years ago, serving Texas-style barbecue and other popular dishes like Frito pie, hickory smoked wings, and the Tominator tater tots covered in Brunswick stew.

The brothers have since expanded Fox Bros. into a local barbecue empire, with another full-service location at the Works complex in Underwood Hills, as well as a walk-up window called the Que’Osk in Armour Yards and serving their barbecue inside Terrapin Taproom at Braves Truist Park. Brookhaven also sees new takes on some Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q side dishes, like sauteed green beans topped with fried shallots, white cheddar mac and broccoli salad with green goddess dressing, and brisket chili topped with crema, diced onions, and cheese.

And the brothers aren’t done expanding in Atlanta. Wild Heaven Beer and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q are teaming up in Toco Hills, bringing the neighborhood a brewery and smokehouse rolled into one next year. The brewery-barbecue collaboration will be housed in a building with a courtyard at the Toco Hill Shopping Center. Part of the building was once home to French restaurant Petite Auberge. The Toco Hills location of Wild Heaven will serve as both a brewery and distillery and feature a taproom offering beer, wine, and cocktails and a kitchen operated by Fox Bros. slinging barbecue plates and sandwiches.

Barring any construction delays, Wild Heaven-Fox Bros. should open by late spring in Toco Hills.

Open Tuesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. until sold out.

4058 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. foxbrosbbq.com.