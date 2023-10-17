One of Oprah’s Favorite Soul Food Chefs Is Headed to That New Dunwoody Food Hall

Oprah-approved Chattahoochee Food Works stall Delilah’s Everyday Soul is opening at Politan Row at Ashford Lane this fall.

Politan Row is taking over the food hall space vacated by the Hall at Ashford Lane in July, which closed under dubious circumstances just two months after opening at the complex. Politan Row at Ashford Lane is expected to open in November.

Backed by Philadelphia chef and cookbook author Delilah Winder, and owned and operated by her daughter Delana Winder Reeves and Jason Reeves, Delilah’s Everyday Soul serves its popular fried chicken as platters, crispy wings, and sandwiches with sides of collard greens, cornbread, and mac and cheese. The latter landed Winder in the spotlight when Oprah dubbed the mac and cheese “best in the nation.” Winder has since gone on to appear in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown”, as well as “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” and the CBS series “Chef on a Shoestring”. Most dishes served at Delilah’s Everyday Soul are based on family recipes.

Joining Deliah’s Everyday Soul at Politan Row at Ashford Lane are chef Michaela Merrick of Pretty Little Tacos, chef Archna Becker of Tandoori Pizza and Wings, and Jack Bai of Gekko Hibachi and Sushi. All three currently own food stalls at the Colony Square location of Politan Row in Midtown.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane will ultimately feature nine independently owned restaurant stalls, along with a full bar in Bar Politan, and a cocktail lounge similar to the glitzy JoJo’s Beloved at Colony Square called Benton Bourgeois. The cocktail lounge in Dunwoody will channel the music and cocktails of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. delilahseverydaysoul.com.