Here’s the Full Lineup of Food Stalls Opening at Dunwoody’s Politan Row

The remaining list of restaurant stalls opening at the forthcoming Politan Row at Ashford Lane just dropped. The Dunwoody food hall, which is taking over a previous food hall space suddenly vacated by the Hall at Ashford Lane earlier this summer, should open by the end of the year.

In addition to stalls serving soul food, birria, hibachi, barbecue, and South Asian twists on pizza, expect stalls serving Vietnamese, Thai, Italian, and Mediterranean. The food hall will seat over 220 people, include nine restaurant stalls run by local chefs and restaurant owners, and be open daily for lunch and dinner. Politan Row at Ashford lane will also feature a full-service Cuban restaurant, along with two cocktail bars in Bar Politan and a cocktail lounge similar to the glitzy JoJo’s Beloved at Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown.

Giby and Hoby Abreu are opening full-service restaurant Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina at the food hall offering a variety of Cuban dishes and sandwiches. Located in the back of Politan Row, Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina will include a full bar.

Check out the full lineup of food stalls:

Bucatini Ristorante

Owned by Luis and Maria Mendez, Bucatini Ristorante will serve hand-pulled pastas and other Italian dishes. Luis Mendez is a classically trained chef and has worked in restaurants throughout Italy. The couple previously owned Italian restaurants in Miami, before relocating to Atlanta two years ago.

Chef Viet

The original backer behind restaurants I Luv Pho and I Luv Hotpot, Thao Le, is opening this Vietnamese stall serving pho, bánh mì, and a selection of grilled Vietnamese dishes.

Backed by Philadelphia chef and cookbook author Delilah Winder, and owned and operated by her daughter Delana Winder Reeves and Jason Reeves, Delilah’s Everyday Soul will serve its popular fried chicken as platters, crispy wings, and sandwiches with sides of collard greens, cornbread, and mac and cheese. The latter landed Winder in the spotlight when Oprah dubbed the mac and cheese “best in the nation.”

This Creole-Mexican street taco stall, founded by Michaela Merrick, first launched as a food truck in Capitol View. Expect birria tacos, street tacos stuffed with oxtails, chicken, or shrimp, dessert tacos, and vegan options.

Owned by Jack Bai, Gekko serves sushi and hibachi bowls, like spicy ponzu tuna or hibachi steak or shrimp, along with potstickers and spring rolls.

Owned by Bhojanic chef Archna Becker, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. will serve dishes like naan pizzas, tandoori-marinated wings, chickpea-battered potato wedges, and samosas. Lemonade and chai beverages will also be available.

Thai restaurant owner Niki Pattharakositkul is opening a new Thai food stall at the Dunwoody food hall.

Gregory Vivier is bringing a second location of his Roswell barbecue restaurant Smokehouse Q to Politan Row in Dunwoody.

Sheesh

Chefs Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai, the team behind Stage Kitchen and Bar and Peche seafood restaurant in Peachtree Corners, are opening this new Mediterranean food stall.

Politan Row joins locations of Grana, Hawkers Asian Street Food, Paris Baguette, Hobnob, Sweetgreen, Brown Bag Seafood, Superica, Nawabi Hyderabad House, and Jeni’s Ice Creams already open at Ashford Lane. Omakase by Yun recently opened at the complex, and Culinary Dropout should open in the coming months.

4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. ashfordlane.politanrow.com.