Say Goodbye to Ice Cream on the Eastside Trail and Pancakes in Buckhead

Butter and Cream is closing on the Beltline and the Original Pancake House exits Buckhead

by Beth McKibben
The Beltline location of Butter and Cream is closing.
Butter and Cream
The Eastside Beltline location of ice cream shop Butter and Cream is closing Monday, October 9, five years after opening at SPX Alley in the Old Fourth Ward, an Instagram post indicates.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on the specifics. It was due to reasons outside of our control,” a representative for Butter and Cream tells Eater when asked for the reason behind the closure. “All other shops are open and employees have been offered jobs at these locations.”

First opened in downtown Decatur ten years ago, Butter and Cream serves “handcrafted, small batch” ice cream in flavors like salted caramel, butter pecan, and honeycomb forest, along with seasonal sorbets and handmade caramels. The Old Fourth Ward location opened in 2018, followed by a Norcross shop earlier this year. A Duluth location opens next year at Duluth Town Green, with the possibility of new locations opening in the future.

This is the second food-related business to close at SPX Alley over the last two years. Bennett’s Market and Deli closed at the Eastside trail complex in 2021, just two years after opening there. Owned by Claire Pearson and Victoria Bennett, the SPX Alley location was meant to be an extension of their popular Grant Park market and deli.

“Sales were terrible, rent was way too high for our foot traffic, staff really did not like working there because of parking and how dark it gets at night, especially when walking to your car,” Pearson said at the time of closing Bennett’s on the Beltline.

The pair have since relocated the original location on the corner of Boulevard and Rosalie Street in Grant Park to Cherokee Avenue in the neighborhood. However, the hit the business took on the Beltline and from COVID-19, coupled with the cost to move Bennett’s deeper into Grant Park and a long wait for the beer and wine license from the city to transfer to Cherokee Avenue, continues to cause the market and deli to struggle even at its new location.

In other Atlanta restaurant closure news, the Original Pancake House is now closed on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. It’s unclear just when the restaurant actually closed in Buckhead, which had only been open since 2021 on Peachtree Road. Locations of the Original Pancake House remain open on Cheshire Bridge Road and in Alpharetta and Stone Mountain.

Butter and Cream

661 Auburn Avenue Northeast, , GA 30312 (404) 709-2173 Visit Website

