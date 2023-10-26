 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Little Bear owner Jarrett Stieber and wife Hallie following his award for Michelin Young Chef in Atlanta.
Little Bear owner Jarrett Stieber and wife Hallie following his award for Michelin Young Chef.
Ryan Fleisher

A Night to Remember: Atlanta’s Michelin Guide Reveal Captured in Photos

Atlanta restaurants receiving stars and awards, champagne toasts, and the Michelin Man

by Beth McKibben
Photography by Ryan Fleisher
Beth McKibben is the editor and staff reporter for Eater Atlanta and has been covering food and cocktails locally and regionally for 12 years.

It was a day where it seemed everyone in Atlanta was either talking about or waiting to watch the big reveal of the first Michelin guide to the city. For those attending the ceremony on the evening of October 24 in downtown Atlanta, nervous excitement filled the red carpet, as people lined up to pose with the inflatable Michelin Man mascot greeting people on the step-and-repeat before entering the gala.

Michelin inspectors spent months secretly reviewing restaurants multiple times within Atlanta’s perimeter (ITP). When it was all said and done, 45 restaurants were awarded one star, bib gourmand status, or other recognitions during the ceremony at the Rialto Center in Atlanta. And while residents living beyond I-285 (OTP) were disappointed about not seeing restaurants from Atlanta’s sprawling metropolitan area also represented this year, Michelin may expand its review boundaries beyond the perimeter in the future.

Chef Terry Koval of the Deer and the Dove (recommended restaurant) talks with chef Cody Taylor of Heirloom Market BBQ (bib gourmand) before the ceremony.
Chef Terry Koval of the Deer and the Dove (recommended restaurant) talks with chef Cody Taylor of Heirloom Market BBQ (bib gourmand) before the ceremony.
Mia Orino and Carlo Gan of Filipino restaurant Kamayan ATL were honored with a Michelin recommendation in this year's Atlanta guide.
Mia Orino and Carlo Gan of Filipino restaurant Kamayan ATL were honored with a Michelin recommendation in this year’s Atlanta guide.
The table offering Petrossian caviar was a popular pre-ceremony pit stop.
The table offering Petrossian caviar was a popular pre-ceremony pit stop.
Lazy Betty chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips moments before learning the Candler Park restaurant was awarded a Michelin star.
Lazy Betty chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips moments before learning the Candler Park restaurant was awarded a Michelin star.

Following the ceremony, crowds gathered back downstairs around bar stations scattered throughout the Rialto Center lobby, where champagne flowed and people huddled in groups hugging and congratulating one another and clinking glasses in celebration. Some chefs and restaurant teams in attendance expressed genuine shock over nabbing a Michelin recognition. One chef told Eater the entire experience was “just so humbling,” while another stated, “I can’t believe I’m really here...getting a Michelin star in Atlanta.” Descriptors like “surreal”, “mind-blowing”, and “wild” were uttered frequently throughout the night by awardees. Others recognized by Michelin were simply overwhelmed.

2023 Atlanta Michelin guide by the numbers

45 restaurants are now recognized by Michelin in Atlanta:

5 one star restaurants
10 bib gourmand restaurants
30 recommended restaurants

2 restaurants (the Chastain and Bacchanalia) received green stars, joining only 21 other Michelin green star restaurants in the U.S. and 469 in the world

Atlanta joins 6 Michelin cities or states in the U.S., including New York City, California, Colorado, Florida, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Atlanta restaurants receiving star and bib gourmand ratings join over 600 restaurants across the U.S. and 6,860 restaurants across the globe listed with these distinctions in the prestigious dining guide.

The pressure is now on for these restaurants to retain or level up their Michelin status for 2024, which can change over the course of the year depending on the dining experiences of the anonymous inspectors. Restaurants can retain status, gain status, or even drop off the guide if Michelin’s food and service criteria aren’t met consistently with each visit.

Much will be written over the coming weeks about Michelin’s inaugural guide to Atlanta, including not selecting any ITP restaurants south of I-20, Black and women chefs still being underrepresented, and the conspicuous restaurant omissions many locals and industry insiders felt deserved recognition. Eater plans to continue covering the impact of the dining guide on the newly awarded restaurants and what it really reveals about Michelin’s perspective on the Atlanta dining scene.

Check out some photo highlights from the 2023 Atlanta Michelin guide gala and reveal ceremony below.

Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee of Heirloom Market BBQ (bib gourmand) pose with Mia Orino and Carlo Gan of Kamayan ATL (recommended) on the red carpet.
Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee of Heirloom Market BBQ (bib gourmand) pose with Mia Orino and Carlo Gan of Kamayan ATL (recommended) on the red carpet.
Walter Cortado and Hope Webb of Filipino restaurant Estrellita in Grant Park before the ceremony where the restaurant was awarded a bib gourmand.
Walter Cortado and Hope Webb of Filipino restaurant Estrellita in Grant Park before the ceremony where the restaurant was awarded a bib gourmand.
Jenn Koval and James Beard award-winning chef Terry Koval of the Deer and the Dove, now a recommended restaurant by Michelin.
Jenn Koval and James Beard award-winning chef Terry Koval of the Deer and the Dove, now a recommended restaurant by Michelin.
People gathered in the lobby of the Rialto prior to the ceremony dining on food from local restaurants and pop-ups curated by chef Taria Camerino.
People gathered in the lobby of the Rialto prior to the ceremony dining on food from local restaurants and pop-ups curated by chef Taria Camerino.
People gathered in the lobby of the Rialto prior to the ceremony dining on food from local restaurants and pop-ups curated by chef Taria Camerino.
Atlanta radio personality Mara Davis was the night's emcee.
Atlanta radio personality Mara Davis was the night’s emcee.
The first award of the night went to Neil McCarthy of Miller Union for outstanding service.
The first award of the night went to Neil McCarthy of Miller Union for outstanding service.
Mara Davis emcee laughs as Miller Union chef Steven Satterfield points to Neil McCarthy on stage at the Atlanta Michelin guide ceremony. McCarthy holds up his award and the Michelin Man gives two thumbs up.
Chef Jarrett Stieber of Little Bear holds his award for Michelin young chef as emcee Mara Davis hands it to him and his wife Hallie proudly smiles in the background.
Chef Jarrett Stieber of Little Bear was awarded Michelin young chef.
General manager of BoccaLupo Jason Furst and chef Ben Skolnick accept the award for outstanding cocktails as they pose next to the Michelin Man and with emcee Mara Davis and Michelin’s communications director Elisabeth Boucher-Anselin.
General manager of BoccaLupo Jason Furst and chef Ben Skolnick accept the award for exceptional cocktails.
30 restaurants within Atlanta's perimeter, known locally as ITP, are now recommended restaurants by Michelin.
30 restaurants within Atlanta’s perimeter, known locally as ITP, are now recommended restaurants by Michelin.
Chef Kevin Gillespie's restaurant Gunshow is now a recommended restaurant by Michelin.
Chef Kevin Gillespie’s restaurant Gunshow is now a recommended restaurant by Michelin.
Mia Orino of Kamayan ATL (L) and Snackboxe Bistro chef Thip Athakhanh (R) on stage after both restaurants received Michelin recommendations in the guide.
Mia Orino of Kamayan ATL (L) and Snackboxe Bistro chef Thip Athakhanh (R) on stage after both restaurants received Michelin recommendations in the guide.
Fishmonger co-owner Skip Engelbrecht heads to the stage to receive the restaurant's bib gourmand from Michelin.
Fishmonger co-owner Skip Engelbrecht heads to the stage to receive the restaurant’s bib gourmand from Michelin.
10 restaurants, including Little Bear, Fishmonger, Heirloom Market BBQ, and Antico, were awarded bib gourmands.
10 restaurants, including Little Bear, Fishmonger, Heirloom Market BBQ, and Antico, were awarded bib gourmands.
Chef Christopher Grossman of the Chastain and chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia shake hands after both restaurants were awarded green stars for sustainability practices.
Chef Christopher Grossman of the Chastain and chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia shake hands after both restaurants were awarded green stars for sustainability practices.
Chef Christopher Grossman of the Chastain and chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia pose with emcee Mara Davis, the Michelin Man at the 2023 Atlanta reveal ceremony.
5 Atlanta restaurants received one star from Michelin: Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, and Mujo.
5 Atlanta restaurants received one star from Michelin: Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, and Mujo.
Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips head to the stage to accept the one star award for Lazy Betty.
Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips head to the stage to accept the one star award for Lazy Betty.
Fine dining restaurant Bacchanalia received one star from Michelin.
Fine dining restaurant Bacchanalia received one star from Michelin.
Chef Freddy Money and his team after receiving one star from Michelin for Atlas located at the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead.
Chef Freddy Money and his team after receiving one star from Michelin for Atlas located at the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead.
Omakase restaurant Mujo on Howell Mill Road received one star from Michelin.
Omakase restaurant Mujo on Howell Mill Road received one star from Michelin.
After the ceremony, Michelin-awarded chefs and restaurant teams headed to a nearby after-party to celebrate.
After the ceremony, Michelin-awarded chefs and restaurant teams headed to a nearby after-party to celebrate.

