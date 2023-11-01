The Southeast Atlanta Food Hall Rising in Woodland Hills Debuts Next Spring on Moreland

Southeast Atlanta food hall Halidom Eatery is set to debut next spring on Moreland Avenue. Located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood near the Southside Beltline trail, Halidom will feature 11 restaurant stalls from local food purveyors and chefs, a bar, and possibly an open-container policy spanning the property.

While restaurant stalls have yet to be announced, a press release indicates some stalls at Halidom— a 12th century term for “sanctuary” — include a stone hearth pizza oven, a meat smoker, and one stall slated to become an all-day cafe serving coffee. The food hall will also feature both indoor and outdoor seating, concierge service, a takeout ordering station, and a green space covering two acres for events and live entertainment. Apartments and retail spaces are also part of the Halidom complex on Moreland Avenue.

Halidom Eatery will join over 15 food halls now open or opening in the coming year around Atlanta, a boom which began almost a decade ago with the openings of Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market.

Over the next year to two years, several new food halls will open in Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs, including Switchman Hall in the city’s Peoplestown neighborhood, Politan Row food halls in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners, South End in Norcross, and Chamblee Tap and Market in historic downtown Chamblee.

Even Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is getting in on the food hall boom in Atlanta. Citizens Go, a pared-down version of Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza, is opening on Concourse F (international terminal) between terminals F10 and F12. The food hall, which should open by early 2025, features a dining room seating 45 people and a 25-seat bar.

1341 Moreland Avenue, Atlanta. Opening Spring 2024.