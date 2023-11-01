 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grant Park Gained Another Coffee Shop This Week Serving Breakfast Crunchwraps

Perc Coffee is now open in the former Full Commission space at Larkin on Memorial in Grant Park

Perc Coffee is now open in the former Full Commission space at Larkin on Memorial in Grant Park, becoming the third location of the Savannah-based coffee company in Atlanta.

In addition to featuring an espresso bar, this location also includes a full kitchen serving all-day breakfast sandwiches like a crunchwrap stuffed with hash browns, scrambled eggs, and cheese and a double sausage patty BEC with scrambled eggs and cheese drizzled in maple syrup on a French toast bun. The menu also offers granola and grain bowls and toast topped with lox, capers, cream cheese, and red onions.

Philip Brown, an Atlanta native and musician, founded Perc Coffee Roasters in 2010 after moving to Savannah and has been selling the company’s beans wholesale to area coffee shops and grocery stores like Whole Foods for years. After finding success in Savannah, Brown, along with business partner Alan Fischer, opened the first Atlanta location of Perc Coffee in 2020 at Hosea and 2nd in East Lake, followed by a location in Virginia-Highland a year later. A fourth Perc Coffee is expected to open soon along Main Street in Tucker.

Joining Perc Coffee at Larkin on Memorial early next year is Latin food restaurant Birdcage, from chef Leslie Cohen of Firepit Pizza Tavern. Cohen, who won a 2015 episode of “Cutthroat Kitchen” hosted by Alton Brown, is opening her latest restaurant in a standalone building at the complex across from her brick oven pizzeria. Cohen is collaborating with Firepit Pizza Tavern chef Shaun Whitmer in the food for Birdcage.

Take a look at the food and drink menu for Perc Coffee below:

Perc Coffee Perc Coffee Grant Park

Perc Coffee in Grant Park open daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. perccoffee.com.

