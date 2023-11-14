Perimeter Center Lands an Eatertainment Spot Offering Duckpin Bowling, Karaoke, and Even Needlepoint Classes

The group behind Punch Bowl Social, Three Saints Revival in Denver, and Tiki Tock in New Orleans plans to open “eatertainment” venue Jaguar Bolera at the High Street development in Perimeter Center next year.

At just over 21,000 square feet, the sprawling gaming restaurant and bar will feature “food hall-style counters” serving Southern and Mexican dishes, a full bar with 72 self-pour taps, and offer games like duckpin bowling, foosball, and darts. Jaguar Bolera will also include private rooms for karaoke and sell DIY crafting kits for taking part in classes on needlepoint, leather working, and jewelry making.

Jaguar Bolera joins indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack and two-story restaurant and rose bar The Hampton Social at High Street in 2024, along with sushi restaurant Cuddlefish and Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Agave Bandido.

Located at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, with access to the Dunwoody MARTA station, the 36-acre, open-container development incorporates approximately ten city blocks and will eventually see a variety of retail shops and restaurants, offices, nearly 600 apartments, and a central events lawn. The property on which High Street now resides was once home to the newsroom for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta’s growing collection of eatertainment establishments — a broad categorical term attempting to define a restaurant or bar offering games — now includes Puttshack, Punch Bowl Social, the Painted Duck, Fowling Warehouse, Roaring Social, Fairway Social, Your Third Spot, Westside Motor Lounge, and the Roof at Ponce City Market. Pickleball venue Painted Pickle at Armour Yards, Tin Pin Game Bar in Marietta, and “drinkery, eatery, and entertainment hall” Valhalla Social in downtown Atlanta are all expected to open over the coming months.