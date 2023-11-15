Tin Lizzy’s Cantina Closes After 14 Years Along Memorial in Grant Park

Tex-Mex restaurant and bar Tin Lizzy’s Cantina has closed in Grant Park. Google lists the Grant Park location as “permanently closed” on Memorial Drive and this location is no longer listed on the Tin Lizzy’s website.

An eagle-eyed Atlantan snapped a photo of equipment being removed from the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, with ownership confirming the Grant Park closure to Eater Wednesday morning. The restaurant’s last day on Memorial Drive was Sunday, November 12.

“We are extremely thankful for the support of the Grant Park neighborhood and our loyal guests over the past 14 years,” a statement provided to Eater reads. “All our dedicated and valued employees will have the opportunity to work at our other Tin Lizzy’s locations. We hope to see our Grant Park regulars at a different location soon.”

Eater reached back out to Tin Lizzy’s for the exact reason behind the closure in Grant Park

The Grant Park location of Tin Lizzy’s took over the original Six Feet Under restaurant space in 2009 along Memorial Drive and included a popular rooftop patio sporting views of historic Oakland Cemetery across the street.

Tin Lizzy’s becomes the second restaurant-related closure at the small retail complex in the last two years. Coffee shop and cat adoption center Java Cats Cafe closed in early 2022, with owner Haydn Hilton citing the financial impacts of the pandemic on the business as the reason for the closure in Grant Park.

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina opened nearly two decades ago in Buckhead and became known for its soft tacos, taco bowls, and quesadillas paired with margaritas. The Grant Park location followed four years later, along with six additional locations throughout Atlanta and the metro area. An early morning fire in September 2022 caused extensive damage to the Buckhead location of Tin Lizzy’s, which continues to remain closed on Piedmont Road.

Southern Proper Hospitality, the group behind Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, plan to open Tin Pin Game Bar next door to the restaurant’s Avenue East Cobb location on Rowell Road in early 2024. Tin Pin will feature a variety of pinball and arcade games, along with food and drinks from Tin Lizzy’s.