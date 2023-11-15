Unable to Reach a Lease Renewal Agreement, Henry’s Is Closing in Midtown November 30

Henry’s, a popular restaurant and bar along 10th Street in the heart of Midtown, is closing at the end of the month. And the failure to reach an agreement with the landlord on a lease renewal is to blame.

First reported by Tomorrow’s News Today, owner Maureen Kalmanson posted a statement to the restaurant’s website indicating the lease had expired and she was unable to reach an agreement with landlord Dewberry Capital Group to continue operating Henry’s at the corner of 10th and Juniper. Henry’s closes Thursday, November 30, after ten years in Midtown

Kalmanson also owns Campagnolo Italian restaurant a block away on Piedmont Avenue.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that I announce HENRY’S closing. Our lease expired and tried as I might, I was not able to come to an agreement with the landlord that would allow us to continue,” the statement from Kalmanson reads. “I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you. I hope to continue to share good times with you at our sister restaurant Campagnolo or wherever we meet.”

It’s unclear what Dewberry has planned for the building. Earlier this fall, the real estate developer filed permits with the city to demolish a partially constructed building just west of Henry’s on the corner of 10th Street and Peachtree. The building was to include a rooftop restaurant. According to Urbanize Atlanta, Dewberry owns an entire block that spans four acres in Midtown and includes the property on which Henry’s currently resides.

Henry’s opened on 10th Street in 2013 serving everything from wings, burgers, and ahi tuna “pizza” to sandwiches and entrees of meatloaf and roast chicken dinners. The restaurant’s tree-covered, dog-friendly patio has long been a popular hangout for visitors and residents alike in Midtown, and often serves as a year-round gathering spot for Atlanta’s LGBTQ community.

This is the second rent-related Atlanta restaurant closure announced over the past week. Krystle Rodriguez is preparing to close Hodgepodge Coffeehouse after 12 years in East Atlanta due to a “significant rent hike” accompanying a lease renewal on the building. The last day for the beloved coffee shop is Sunday, December 31.