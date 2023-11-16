It’s Totally Back to the Future at This Glitzy Cocktail Bar Headed to Dunwoody in January

Okay Anny’s, a cocktail bar and lounge hidden within the forthcoming Dunwoody food hall Politan Row at Ashford Lane, is set to debut in early 2024.

For those who’ve visited its glamorous 1970s-style sibling in Midtown, JoJo’s Beloved at Colony Square, Okay Anny’s will feature a similar glitzy vibe and aesthetic, but lean into the culture, music, movies and TV shows, and bold abstract design of the late 1980s and early 1990s. (Think brass and fern mixed with mirrored blinds, brightly colored acrylics, and decor elements inspired by vaporwave set to a soundtrack of guilty-pleasure pop tunes, dance tracks, chart-topping hip-hop, and new wave.) Okay Anny’s is where Marty McFly of “Back to the Future” meets the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

Cocktails, too, will channel this eclectic musical and design era in American culture, with updated takes on kitschy drinks like the Kamikaze, Colorado Bulldog, and variations on the Cosmo.

Politan Row food hall at Ashford Lane should open by late-December, with Okay Anny’s following soon after in January. The food hall will seat over 220 people and include nine restaurant stalls run by local chefs and restaurant owners, and be open daily for lunch and dinner. Politan Row at Ashford lane will also feature a full-service Cuban restaurant, along with a central bar located in the food hall.

Both Politan Row and Okay Anny’s join locations of Grana, Hawkers Asian Street Food, Paris Baguette, Hobnob, Sweetgreen, Brown Bag Seafood, Superica, Nawabi Hyderabad House, and Jeni’s Ice Creams already open at Ashford Lane. Omakase by Yun recently opened at the complex. Gaming and live music venue Culinary Dropout is expected to open in the coming months.

Okay Anny’s is open Monday - Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. okayannys.com.