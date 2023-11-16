 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s Totally Back to the Future at This Glitzy Cocktail Bar Headed to Dunwoody in January

Okay Anny’s channels 1980s brass and fern mixed with 1990s mirrored blinds, bright acrylics, and vaporwave set to a soundtrack of guilty-pleasure pop, dance tracks, and chart-topping hip-hop of the era

by Beth McKibben
Beth McKibben is the editor and staff reporter for Eater Atlanta and has been covering food and cocktails locally and regionally for 12 years.

Okay Anny’s, a cocktail bar and lounge hidden within the forthcoming Dunwoody food hall Politan Row at Ashford Lane, is set to debut in early 2024.

For those who’ve visited its glamorous 1970s-style sibling in Midtown, JoJo’s Beloved at Colony Square, Okay Anny’s will feature a similar glitzy vibe and aesthetic, but lean into the culture, music, movies and TV shows, and bold abstract design of the late 1980s and early 1990s. (Think brass and fern mixed with mirrored blinds, brightly colored acrylics, and decor elements inspired by vaporwave set to a soundtrack of guilty-pleasure pop tunes, dance tracks, chart-topping hip-hop, and new wave.) Okay Anny’s is where Marty McFly of “Back to the Future” meets the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

Cocktails, too, will channel this eclectic musical and design era in American culture, with updated takes on kitschy drinks like the Kamikaze, Colorado Bulldog, and variations on the Cosmo.

Politan Row food hall at Ashford Lane should open by late-December, with Okay Anny’s following soon after in January. The food hall will seat over 220 people and include nine restaurant stalls run by local chefs and restaurant owners, and be open daily for lunch and dinner. Politan Row at Ashford lane will also feature a full-service Cuban restaurant, along with a central bar located in the food hall.

Both Politan Row and Okay Anny’s join locations of Grana, Hawkers Asian Street Food, Paris Baguette, Hobnob, Sweetgreen, Brown Bag Seafood, Superica, Nawabi Hyderabad House, and Jeni’s Ice Creams already open at Ashford Lane. Omakase by Yun recently opened at the complex. Gaming and live music venue Culinary Dropout is expected to open in the coming months.

Okay Anny’s is open Monday - Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. okayannys.com.

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Rreal Tacos Acquires Majority Ownership of Midtown Mexican Restaurant Zocalo

By Beth McKibben

Surprise! The Fishmonger Folks Are Opening a New Beltline Restaurant Right After Thanksgiving.

By Beth McKibben

Unable to Reach a Lease Renewal Agreement, Henry’s Is Closing in Midtown November 30 

By Beth McKibben

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina Closes After 14 Years Along Memorial in Grant Park

By Beth McKibben

Dunwoody Lands an ‘Eatertainment’ Spot Offering Duckpin Bowling, Karaoke, and Needlepoint

By Beth McKibben

Two Restaurant Openings Bring Beachside Vibes and Food to Dunwoody and Alpharetta

By Beth McKibben