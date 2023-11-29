 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s the Restaurant Taking Over the Historic H.M. Patterson Chapel and Mortuary Building in Midtown

Steve Palmer of Indigo Road Hospitality is opening a restaurant in the historic mortuary building at the Spring Quarter development

by Beth McKibben
Spring Quarter in Midtown, which also takes over the former Patterson Funeral Home building
Spring Quarter in Midtown.
Portman Holdings
Atlanta real estate company Portman Holdings is adding another restaurant to the food lineup at its forthcoming development Spring Quarter in Midtown. And the restaurant, backed by restaurateur Steve Palmer of Indigo Road Hospitality, is taking over the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens mortuary building on Spring Street.

Few details are known about the yet-named restaurant and bar from Palmer at Spring Quarter, other than it will encompass all 24,000-square-feet of the nearly century-old mortuary building, offer morning-to-night dining and drinking options, and retain many original design elements. Palmer and Portman Holdings are still hammering out the details and plan to release more information on the all-day dining destination in January, a representative tells Eater.

The yet-named restaurant from Steve Palmer will encompass all 24,000-square-feet of the historic mortuary and chapel building.
Portman Holdings

Palmer’s latest restaurant joins previously announced Japanese restaurant Sozou and Omakase by Ito at Spring Quarter. Backed by former Umi chef Fuyuhiko Ito, Sozou is located on the ground floor of the Midtown development and will serve a variety of Japanese dishes and feature a robata grill and sushi counter. Pastry chef Lisa Ito, formerly of Umi and MF Sushi, will create desserts for the restaurant. Up on the eight floor of Spring Quarter, Ito will open private omakase bar Omakase by Ito.

Restaurants at Spring Quarter are expected to begin opening next fall. In addition to restaurants, the development will eventually include the Sora apartments, outdoor event spaces, and an office tower.

Palmer and Indigo Road Hospitality recently opened a location of Charleston-based Italian restaurant Indaco at the 725 Ponce development on the Eastside Beltline. Located in the same complex as Kroger near Ponce City Market, Indaco is known for its wood-fired pizzas and pastas like bucatini tossed with blue crab and mezzalune stuffed with sweet potato puree.

Indaco marks the fifth Atlanta restaurant from Indigo Road, which also owns O-Ku on Howell Mill Road, Sukoshi at Colony Square in Midtown, and Oak Steakhouse and Colletta at Avalon in Alpharetta.

Portman Holdings
Portman Holdings
Portman Holdings

1020 Spring Street, Atlanta. springquarteratl.com.

