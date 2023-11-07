The Tin Lizzy’s Team Is Opening an Arcade and Pinball Bar in East Cobb Serving Tacos

Southern Proper Hospitality, the group behind Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, plan to open Tin Pin Game Bar next door to the restaurant’s Avenue East Cobb location on Rowell Road in early 2024. Tin Pin will feature a variety of pinball and arcade games, along with food and drinks from Tin Lizzy’s.

Look for throwback arcade games like Ms. Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Galaga, and Sega Outrun, as well as pinball machines such as the Mandalorian, Godzilla, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Deadpool, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Tin Pin will also feature the limited edition Venom pinball game created by Stern Pinball company.

People familiar with Tin Lizzy’s should find the restaurant’s full menu of tacos, taco bowls, and quesadillas paired with margaritas served at Tin Pin, too, with the game bar leaning toward a family-friendly vibe.

Tin Pin joins a growing collection of restaurants doubling as game bars now open or opening around Atlanta. These establishments are often referred to as “eatertainment” venues — a broad categorical term attempting to define a restaurant or bar offering games.

Places like Puttshack, Punch Bowl Social, the Painted Duck, Fowling Warehouse, Roaring Social, Fairway Social, Your Third Spot, Westside Motor Lounge, and the Roof at Ponce City Market have all opened in Atlanta over the last few years — some within the same neighborhood.

Justin Amick and William Stallworth of the Painted Duck and the Painted Pin are currently betting on the immense popularity of pickleball in the U.S., opening Painted Pickle at Armour Yards in December. Like the partner’s other recreational restaurant ventures, Painted Pickle will go beyond gameplay, serving snacks like fried pickles and charcuterie boards, along with cocktails, beer, and wine. Amick and Stallworth are even planning to add a small sushi bar to the food lineup at Painted Pickle.

In addition to Tin Lizzy’s, Southern Proper Hospitality also own several other restaurants in and around Atlanta, including the Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, the Blind Pig Parlour Bar, Gypsy Kitchen, the Southern Gentleman, Chido and Padre’s, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, and Ocean and Acre.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. sphospitality.com.