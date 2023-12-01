You Can Now Get Filipino Street Food Seven Days a Week at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood

Zarate Kitchen, a Filipino-American street food pop-up from brothers Marcus and Michael Fernandez, landed a long-term residency at Pullman Yards restaurant Dailies and Sides.

Look for Zarate Kitchen on the patio at the Rogers Street restaurant Wednesday through Saturday, with the pop-up taking over the entire menu on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Zarate Kitchen began popping up at Pullman Yards during the district’s monthly night markets, serving sisig and adobo tacos and balikbayan combo boxes, which come with meat choices of slow-brined, soy buttermilk fried chicken or grilled pork skewers and sides of pancit noodles, charred vegetables, and rice. In addition to tacos and balikbayan boxes, expect other street foods like lumpia and Pinoy elote covered in seasoned butter served with Tajin citrus ranch and corona cheese.

The brothers credit their grandmother for teaching them to cook Filipino food. The pop-up takes its name from the street in the Philippines where their grandmother owned and operated a neighborhood store that also served street food and snacks. They use a few of her recipes at Zarate Kitchen to create dishes, including the lumpia (pork egg roll), the adobo and barbecue pork and chicken, and arroz a la valenciana (savory rice dish).

Zarate Kitchen joins seafood restaurant Fishmonger and drinks hall AlcoHall at Pullman Yards. Billed as a “creative city,” the 27-acre historic Pratt Pullman District has been the site of several movie shoots in recent years, including The Hunger Games, Baby Driver, and Fast and Furious 5, and hosts traveling exhibits like the Van Gogh Experience and Stranger Things. During the winter, the property features an ice skating rink, which transforms into a roller rink in the warmer months.

Take a look at the menu for Zarate Kitchen.

Open Wednesday - Sunday on the patio, with both the Zarate Kitchen and Dailies and Sides menus available. Zarate Kitchen takes over Dailies and Sides on Mondays and Tuesdays.

225 Rogers Street, Atlanta. zaratekitchen.com.