Expect Al Pastor Roasted on a Spit From This Food Hall Taco Stall in Peoplestown

Andy Bibliowicz, one of the owners of Peoples Town Coffee Bar, is opening a street taco stall with a walk-up margarita window at upcoming food hall Switchman Hall at Terminal South in Peoplestown. Te Quiero Tacos will center on Mexico City-style street food, including al pastor tacos with meat slow-roasted on a spit.

Bibliowicz, who grew up in Ecuador and is a longtime South Atlanta resident, partnered with Luis Perez in Te Quiero Tacos. Perez, a Mexico native, was the general manager at So Ba and Octopus Bar in East Atlanta Village and also hosted pop-ups over the years at restaurants like 8ARM.

Perez will serve as chef at Te Quiero Tacos, where he plans to offer al pastor, suadero beef brisket, grilled shrimp, and roasted chicken tacos. The al pastor is based on a family recipe and will be roasted with pineapples on a traditional spit, with meat carved upon ordering. Tacos come dressed with diced pineapple, onions, and cilantro on fresh-made corn tortillas and be available in trios for $10.

In addition to tacos, expect other street food dishes like stuffed chicken flautas, elotes, and shrimp ceviche accompanied by fresh salsas, guacamole, and queso dip. People can order inside at the Te Quiero Tacos stall or at the margarita window on the Switchman Hall patio.

Te Quiero Tacos is part of a lineup of 18 restaurant stalls opening at Switchman Hall next year, including Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, Southern Grace, and Life Bistro. Switchman Hall takes over one of two former warehouse spaces on the Terminal South property. The second warehouse will feature Pur Zen Mimosa Wine Bar and one other full-service restaurant. Terminal South is the final stop on MARTA’s planned bus rapid transit (BRT) route originating in downtown Atlanta and steps from the Southside Beltline trail.

Located south of Summerhill, Terminal South is a MARTA-accessible complex currently under construction in Peoplestown meant to promote walkability and public transit in neighborhoods throughout the city. Uptown Atlanta, another MARTA-accessible complex near the Lindbergh MARTA station, now includes a number of new restaurants. Bona Fide Deluxe and wine shop and tasting room VinATL are both open across from the Candler Park-Edgewood MARTA station.