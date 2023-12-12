South African Jerky Restaurant and Cocktail Bar Biltong Bar Is Closing at Ponce City Market

South African jerky restaurant and critically acclaimed cocktail bar Biltong Bar is closing after eight years at Ponce City Market, a post on social media states. Biltong Bar closes Sunday, December 31.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the lease is up on the space, which will be taken over by Madrid-influenced tapas and pintxos restaurant Le Metropolis, owned by chef Hector Santiago. Santiago also owns El Super Pan at the food hall.

Backed by Justin Anthony and True Story Brands, the restaurant group behind Yebo Beach Haus and 10 Degrees South, Biltong Bar first opened at the Ponce City Market food hall in 2016, followed by a larger location at Buckhead Village two years later and a third restaurant at Avalon in Alpharetta in 2020. Both the Buckhead and Alpharetta locations of Biltong Bar are now closed. The Alpharetta location was replaced by True Story Brands restaurant the Cape in 2021; a restaurant and wine bar inspired by the South African city of Cape Town. In 2020, the group closed its South African steakhouse Cape Dutch on Cheshire Bridge Road, which took over the space previously occupied by Woodfire Grill.

Biltong Bar’s impending closure comes on the heels of the news that Anthony and his family also plan to close 10 Degrees South after 26 years on Roswell Road. Anthony’s parents, who help run 10 Degrees South, are retiring. The building is currently listed for sale, but the restaurant remains open until further notice.