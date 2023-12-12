 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South African Jerky Restaurant and Cocktail Bar Biltong Bar Is Closing at Ponce City Market

Biltong Bar closes December 31 and El Super Pan chef Hector Santiago is eyeing the space for a new restaurant

by Beth McKibben
Look Inside Biltong Bar, Opening Next Week at Ponce City Market Biltong Bar
Beth McKibben is the editor and staff reporter for Eater Atlanta and has been covering food and cocktails locally and regionally for 12 years.

South African jerky restaurant and critically acclaimed cocktail bar Biltong Bar is closing after eight years at Ponce City Market, a post on social media states. Biltong Bar closes Sunday, December 31.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the lease is up on the space, which will be taken over by Madrid-influenced tapas and pintxos restaurant Le Metropolis, owned by chef Hector Santiago. Santiago also owns El Super Pan at the food hall.

Backed by Justin Anthony and True Story Brands, the restaurant group behind Yebo Beach Haus and 10 Degrees South, Biltong Bar first opened at the Ponce City Market food hall in 2016, followed by a larger location at Buckhead Village two years later and a third restaurant at Avalon in Alpharetta in 2020. Both the Buckhead and Alpharetta locations of Biltong Bar are now closed. The Alpharetta location was replaced by True Story Brands restaurant the Cape in 2021; a restaurant and wine bar inspired by the South African city of Cape Town. In 2020, the group closed its South African steakhouse Cape Dutch on Cheshire Bridge Road, which took over the space previously occupied by Woodfire Grill.

Biltong Bar’s impending closure comes on the heels of the news that Anthony and his family also plan to close 10 Degrees South after 26 years on Roswell Road. Anthony’s parents, who help run 10 Degrees South, are retiring. The building is currently listed for sale, but the restaurant remains open until further notice.

Ponce City Market

675 North Avenue Northeast, , GA 30308 (404) 900-7900 Visit Website
Foursquare

10 Degrees South

4183 Roswell Road Northeast, , GA 30342 (404) 705-8870 Visit Website

Buckhead Village

, , GA 30305
Foursquare

Biltong Bar

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, , GA 30308 (678) 515-0620 Visit Website

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Edgewood Avenue Brewpub Biggerstaff Brewing Is Closing After Two Years

By Beth McKibben

A Beer Hall Closes in Poncey-Highland, While a Tapas Restaurant Shutters in Roswell

By Beth McKibben

Popular Pizzeria Ammazza Is Permanently Closing After Nearly 12 Years on Edgewood

By Beth McKibben

Two New Restaurants Bring Pancakes, Dim Sum, and Cocktails to Westside Paper

By Beth McKibben

This Is What’s Replacing the Original El Taco in Virginia-Highland

By Beth McKibben

Kevin Gillespie’s Next Atlanta Restaurant Is Taking Over the Former Floataway Cafe Space

By Beth McKibben