Edgewood Avenue Brewpub Biggerstaff Brewing Is Closing After Two Years

Two years after opening next door to Staplehouse on Edgewood Avenue, brewpub Biggerstaff Brewing Company is closing its doors Saturday, December 16.

“We dearly love Biggerstaff, but due to circumstances beyond our control we are closing our doors,” a statement provided to Eater reads. “We’ll miss seeing our amazing staff and the wonderful people we had the pleasure of serving each day.”

A representative speaking on behalf of Biggerstaff Brewing declined to elaborate on the specific circumstances leading to the decision to close the brewpub and says there are no plans to relocate it and reopen elsewhere in the future.

Related Atlanta Restaurant Closures

Owned by Clay and Sarah Davies, Biggerstaff Brewing opened in 2021 serving coffee in the morning, before transitioning the menu to food and beer later in the day. The kitchen became known for its shareable snacks and plates, including charcuterie boards, smoked Vidalia onion rings, crispy cornbread bites, pork belly atop creamy farrow, and beets and brats. A small brewing operation at Biggerstaff saw mostly IPAs, sours, and pale ales produced, many smoked or infused with coffee. Biggerstaff also featured a lively front patio, which was often packed on warmer days with groups coming from the nearby Eastside Beltline trail.

Related Chef Marcus Samuelsson Opens His First Atlanta Restaurant

Biggerstaff becomes the fourth major restaurant closure on Edgewood Avenue this year.

Georgia Beer Garden closed in June just west of Biggerstaff Brewing on Edgewood Avenue. Housed in a former peanut butter factory that would later become a veterinary hospital, Georgia Beer Garden opened in 2016 offering dozens of mostly Georgia beers and ciders on tap and a tight menu of bar food. Pop-up wine bar Long Snake now resides in the space, while cocktail bar Mambo Zombi occupies the building’s second story.

Italian restaurant and late-night spot Noni’s closed across the street from Georgia Beer Garden at the end of October after 15 years in the Old Fourth Ward. The building was just sold to a new owner. Last week, the owners of Ammazza to the east of Biggerstaff Brewing announced the beloved pizzeria would close at the intersection of Edgewood and Randolph Street on December 31.