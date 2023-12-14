With Six Restaurants and Bars, This 40-Story Hotel Debuts in January Beside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Six bars and restaurants will be part of the new 40-story Signia by Hilton hotel opening in January on part of the former Georgia Dome property between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center. Topping out at 453 feet and boasting 976 rooms, Signia will also feature dozens of meeting rooms and event spaces, an outdoor events space, and a terrace-level pool.

Three full-service restaurants at Signia will serve everything from Italian to Southern fare, while the bars include one centered on sports, a seasonal pool bar, and a sprawling lobby bar seating 88 people. With the exception of the pool bar, which opens in May, all of Signia’s bars and restaurants should open this winter.

Here’s what to know.

Capolinea

Italian for “terminus”, Atlanta’s original nickname from its founding in 1837, as it was the end of the Western and Atlantic railroad line, Capolinea is located on the fourth floor of the hotel. Expect an Italian-leaning menu of fresh pastas, red sauce dishes, and desserts, along with prime cuts of steak and table side martini service.

Nest on Four

Inspired by the Peregrine falcons often seen nesting on top of buildings around Atlanta, Nest on Four sports bar will overlook Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. Expect TVs tuned to sporting events and games throughout the day, as well as a menu of dishes like duck sausage hot dogs and peach hand pies. In addition to beer, wine, and cocktails, the bar menu will also include mini milkshakes.

Homespun

Homespun, a Southern breakfast restaurant with a name paying tribute to the craft of quilting, will serve dishes like fried chicken biscuits, French toast fluffernutter, and Creole shakshuka.

Highball

Overlooking Mercedes-Benz Stadium — and a double entendre for both a cocktail style and train signal — Highball will open in May with the pool. Expect cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, beer, and wine, as well as a take on the classic cobbler cocktail.

Lobby Bar

At 88 seats, the sprawling lobby bar on the ground floor of the hotel will serve original and classic cocktails paired with snacks. Music will lean into jazz and contemporary soul tunes.

Friendship Market

Taking its name from nearby Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta University Center, the city’s first Black Baptist church established in 1862, and the site on which Spelman College was founded, the market at Signia features coffee, grab-and-go food, and an all-day cafe serving cheese boards, crudite, and drinks.

Club Signia

Club Signia is a private bar and lounge part of the hotel’s meeting and event spaces and comes with a dedicated chef and food and beverage director.

159 Northside Drive, Atlanta.