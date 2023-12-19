The Owners of New Orleans-Influenced Restaurant Lagarde Bring Milton a Cozy French Bistro

Lagarde American Eatery closed earlier this month after a year in Milton’s Crabapple District. But the New Orleans-influenced restaurant was quickly replaced with French bistro Resto L’Antoinette. The original Lagarde location in Chamblee remains open.

Chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura, the owners of Lagarde, il Giallo Italian restaurant, and G’s Pizza, feel Resto L’Antoinette is a better fit for the community at large in Milton and Alpharetta.

“In our ongoing effort to better meet the preferences of our community, we found that Lagarde Milton wasn’t quite hitting the mark,” Moura tells Eater. “Our guests, a mix of well-traveled individuals and locals, were looking for something more refined. We believe this change is an opportunity for us to be the preferred spot for those seeking a touch of sophistication and the Buckhead experience.”

Named for Moura’s wife, and with the French restaurant a tribute to the many “remarkable” women in the lives of he and his business partners, expect appetizers of duck confit, mussels in white wine sauce, and sliced salmon cooked in an armagnac sauce, along with entrees of steak frites, gnocchi stuffed with sweet peppers, and filet of sole served with a brown butter sauce. Look for seasonal fruit tarts and bananas foster creme brulee for dessert and a French leaning wine list and cocktails.

Resto L’Antoinette is currently open at Heritage Walk for dinner and drinks, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Take a look at the menu for Resto L’Antoinette below:

Open Tuesday - Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

1935 Heritage Walk, Milton. restolantoinette.com.