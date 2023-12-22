Bocado Is Closing in Alpharetta, But Could Reopen in Sandy Springs in 2024

Two years after closing the original location on Howell Mill Road, the Avalon location of Bocado in Alpharetta is set to close January 2, 2024.

No reason is given for the decision to close Bocado after ten years in Alpharetta, but the Instagram announcement does indicate a Sandy Springs location is in the works and could open next year.

Eater reached out to Bocado for more details on the decision to close in Alpharetta and on the new location planned for Sandy Springs. Check back for updates.

The Alpharetta location originally opened as Bocado Burger in 2014—a restaurant centered on the Atlanta restaurant’s most popular dish. Bocado became known for its double-stack cheeseburger, first created by former chef Todd Ginsberg (The General Muir, Wood’s Chapel BBQ).

Owner Brian Lewis closed the Atlanta restaurant in March 2021 and rebranded the Alpharetta restaurant to Bocado in 2022, dropping “Burger” from the name. While the restaurant’s signature burger remained a menu staple in Alpharetta after the rebranding, a retooling of the menu allowed other Bocado dishes to be served there, including the crab fritters, tuna crudo, steak tartare, and watermelon salad.

Lewis told Eater in 2022 that he wasn’t giving up on the possibility of reopening Bocado again in Atlanta. “We made some attempts to go in-town, but weren’t able to find the perfect spot,” Lewis said. “The most natural transition for us was to rebrand the Avalon location first, and we will remain open to the idea of another in-town location in the future.”

The former Bocado space on Howell Mill Road is now home to chef Pat Pascarella’s Italian restaurant and mozzarella bar Bastone.