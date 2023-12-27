The Atlanta Restaurants We Kept Returning to in 2023

As we continue our look back at the Atlanta restaurant scene and on dining in 2023, we’ve already asked Atlanta food writers, restaurant industry insiders, and our readers to name the best new restaurants and pop-ups of 2023 and their top meals in Atlanta this year. Eater also wanted to know the establishments ATL restaurant insiders, food writers, and readers found themselves returning to often in 2023. Here’s what they had to say.

Check back throughout the week for more Year in Eater feedback from Atlanta food writers, restaurant insiders, and readers.

Lia Picard, Eater contributor and Atlanta food writer

I indulge in pastries way less than I used to, but Little Tart Bakeshop remains a constant for me. I just can’t say “No” to one of their galettes or savory turnovers. The General Muir’s Sandy Springs location is a go-to spot for family brunch outings (I hope they bring dinner back one day.) My best local discovery this year was Royal Spice in Dunwoody where the express lunch menu costs about $12 and includes soup, onion pakora, rice, naan, and vegetable of the day. They make a wonderful chana masala, among other Indian classics.

I took a lot of people to the Consulate because they do a great job. They’re centrally located and MARTA-accessible and I wanted to show more people that Atlanta has Black-owned and -operated restaurants that don’t fit the stereotypical mold. I also went to Miller Union a lot (I’m still wondering why they didn’t get a Michelin Star), and found myself in the later part of the year getting a lot of takeout from the College Park location of Tom, Dick & Hank. They have really great wings, collard greens, and maybe my favorite (current) cornbread recipe. The only issue is you can’t order extra cornbread online, so you have to either call in for extra cornbread or order it when you show up. But it’s worth it.

Jennifer Zyman, Atlanta restaurant critic and senior writer at Food & Wine

One of my lunch standbys is the many Asian Food courts inside grocery stores in Atlanta. I am talking about places like Super H Doraville or Jusgo Market in Duluth. There are many options, whether you want hand-pulled noodles or spicy rice cakes. I can get my kids those Korean hot dogs they love that they see all over social media. And I can also get my grocery shopping done. We order a lot of Bibi’s Eatery from Ponce City Market because the food is excellent and fresh. I leaned heavily on pizzerias for weekly pizza nights. We have such quality pizza right now, no matter what style you crave. I ordered a lot from Lloyd’s for funky bar pie, Glide Pizza for classic New York style with homemade ranch for ranch people like my husband, Pizza Jeans for bakery pie that are nice and dry with little grease, and Pala Bakery for double-baked crusts with premium Italian ingredients.

Ginya Izakaya, Humble Mumble, and Pepper’s Hotdogs. All great, and I try to eat at when I can.

Beth McKibben, editor of Eater Atlanta

I’m not often “off the clock” when I dine out, but there are a few places I frequent when I want to just relax, eat a consistently good meal, and/or sip great wines and cocktails. My go-to spots this year included Larakin on 12th Street in Midtown for low-key patio vibes and wine or coffee paired with savory biscuits, tinned fish, and thick squares of focaccia pizza. Some evenings have been spent at Whoopsie’s indulging in funky wines and whatever Hudson Rouse is serving from the kitchen that night. Lloyd’s for pizza and a martini, and Staplehouse for the alkaline noodle bowl, Italian grinder, and some of the best seasonal salads in Atlanta. You might also find me at Lucian Books and Wine.

Eater readers surveyed

Here are some restaurants readers found themselves regularly dining at in Atlanta this year.