Metro Atlanta’s First Pickleball ‘Eatertainment’ Venue Opens in Gwinnett County

Pickle and Social opens in Buford Thursday, December 7, bringing metro Atlanta its first pickleball “eatertainment” venue with 16 indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and bar, a rooftop lounge, and a beer garden.

Part of the Exchange at Gwinnett complex, Pickle and Social offers other games like corn hole, ping pong, and shuffleboard, along with a central green space complete with TVs, fire pits, and a beer garden and a stage for live music performances. Pickle and Social also includes a certified professional instructor and director in Chris Wolfe, who is a USA Pickleball ambassador and the co-owner of the Atlanta Pickleball Association.

Backed by the company behind golf eatertainment venue Fairway Social and Alpharetta boutique bowling bar Roaring Social, a second location of Pickle and Social could open in Alpharetta by 2025.

Much like racquetball and jai alai in the 1980s, pickleball appears to be the next big recreational fad mixing sports with dining. Close kin to racquetball, pickleball combines tennis, table tennis, and badminton played as singles or doubles on a court similar to tennis rather than on a table like ping pong. More than 36 million people played pickleball between 2021 and 2022, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals. Several pickleball courts and venues are now open across Atlanta and the suburbs, many strategically located near breweries and restaurants.

Justin Amick and William Stallworth, the owners of the Painted Pin and the Painted Duck, are poised to open Painted Pickle at Armour Yards in Atlanta by the end of the year. Much like Pickle and Social, Painted Pickle features eight indoor courts and one outdoor court, a clubhouse with a pro shop and professional instructor, a stage for live music, and serves food and drinks. While people will pay to play pickleball, all other games at Painted Pickle, including darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, and a putting green, are complimentary. Painted Pickle will also feature a stage for live music and other performances.

Pickle and Social open daily, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Court reservations highly encouraged. Pickleball equipment rental available.

2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocial.com.