Like Belgian Waffles? There’s Now an East Cobb Restaurant Dedicated to Them.

Press Waffle Co., a restaurant specializing in Belgian Liege waffles, opens within a few weeks at Avenue East Cobb. In addition to savory and sweet waffles, the restaurant will also serve ice cream and milkshakes and include a coffee and espresso bar.

Bryan Lewis launched Press Waffle Co. as a food truck, before opening permanent locations in and around Dallas with his brother Caleb. The brothers then appeared on the ABC television series Shark Tank in 2019 and ended up landing a deal with resident Shark investor Barbara Ann Corcoran to grow the brand and franchise the restaurant.

The East Cobb location is owned by Keith and Niki Ginel and serves the full menu of Liege waffles, including the Southern topped with lemon curd, whipped cream, and blueberries and a waffle topped with fried chicken. People can also build their own waffles and order waffle sandwiches stuffed with Black Forest ham, smoked turkey, and American cheese and ice cream sandwich waffles.

Avenue East Cobb is undergoing a revamp which includes adding a new central green space and a handful of new restaurants. Both Peach State Pizza and arcade and pinball bar Tin Pin Game Bar are expected to open in early 2024, along with a location of Underwood Hills brewery Round Trip Brewing later next year.

Chef Doug Turbush (Seed Kitchen and Bar, Stem Wine Bar) closes seafood restaurant Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar on December 30 after seven years at Avenue East Cobb. It’s unclear what will replace the restaurant at the complex.

Updated, December 6, 4:30 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that the previously announced opening date of December 15 has been changed due to permitting delays.

Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. presswaffleco.com.