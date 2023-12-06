Kevin Gillespie’s Next Atlanta Restaurant Is Taking Over the Former Floataway Cafe Space

A year after James Beard award-winning chef Anne Quatrano closed Floataway Cafe after 25 years on Zonolite Road, another veteran Atlanta restaurateur is taking over the space.

Gunshow and Top Chef alum Kevin Gillespie plans to open Nàdair (nuh-DARE from the Scots Gaelic phrase “dòigh nàdair” or “the way of nature”) in 2024, a restaurant he considers “the next chapter” of Woodfire Grill and its cooking. Woodfire Grill closed in 2015, but will forever be linked to boosting Gillespie’s profile as a chef and for promoting seasonal, farm-to-table and wood-fired cooking in Atlanta.

“For many years we have hoped to one day be able to return to the rustic elegance of live fire cooking, paired with a service style marked by intentionality and humility,” Gillespie says in a prepared statement, who also nods to the profound impact Floataway Cafe had on Atlanta’s dining scene over its two decades in business.

Gillespie is keeping any further details on Nàdair close to the vest, but hopes to share more information on the restaurant, including design renderings, an opening date, and the menu, in the coming weeks.

This will be the first new restaurant for Gillespie since the closures of Slabtown Public House and Cold Beer on the Eastside Beltline in 2022 (now home to the Baxter and tiki bar Duke’s Hideaway) and his critically acclaimed Southern restaurant Revival in Decatur earlier this year. However, Gillespie hinted at opening a new Atlanta restaurant when he announced the closure of Revival in February.

Gillespie’s award-winning restaurant Gunshow remains open in Glenwood Park.