Filed under:

This Is What’s Replacing the Original El Taco in Virginia-Highland

Mediterranean restaurant Ela opens in February, taking over the Original El Taco space on North Highland

by Beth McKibben
The Original El Taco
Beth McKibben is the editor and staff reporter for Eater Atlanta and has been covering food and cocktails locally and regionally for 12 years.

Eight months after closing its popular Mexican restaurant The Original El Taco in Virginia-Highland, Fifth Group Restaurants plans to replace it with Mediterranean restaurant Ela in February.

Serving a range of dishes found throughout countries like Greece, Turkey, and Morocco, expect a variety of mezze, charred flatbreads, and entrees of fresh seafood and marinated lamb from chef Darragh Dudley, as well as desserts like baklava. Wines by the bottle and glass, along with cocktails, will center on Mediterranean vintages and spirits.

Eater reached out to Fifth Group for more details on Ela, including why the group chose Mediterranean fare as the basis for their next restaurant, especially given its close proximity to Truva Turkish Kitchen less than a mile away on North Highland Avenue.

Fifth Group, which also owns South City Kitchen, La Tavola, Ecco, Lure, and Alma Cocina, closed the Original El Taco in March after 14 years in Virginia-Highland.

“We’ve been in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood since 1999 when we first opened La Tavola. We love our regulars and neighbors and want to bring them something fresh and new,” when asked why the group was closing the Original El Taco. “The area is seeing an influx of investment, growth, and new retail and restaurants and we’re excited to match that energy with a brand new concept.”

