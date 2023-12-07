Two New Restaurants Bring Pancakes, Dim Sum, and Cocktails to Westside Paper

Asian small plates restaurant and cocktail bar Bar Diver and the second location of Ponce City Market brunch spot Pancake Social are now open at the emerging Westside Paper development along West Marietta Street. Here’s what to know.

The Ponce City Market brunch restaurant officially opens to the public Friday, December 8, at Westside Paper, joining El Santo Gallo, owned by Palo Santo chef Santiago Gomez, Elsewhere Brewing’s Greenhouse taproom, Richard Tang’s Bar Diver, and fried chicken restaurant Boxcar Betty’s at the complex.

Backed by restaurateurs Dan Jacobson (formerly of Chick-fil-A) and Steven Chan (Tin Drum Asian Kitchen) and Tony Riffel (co-founder of Octane), the menu for Pancake Social centers on its namesake: pancakes. Expect stacks of lemon ricotta, banana oat, or apple-spiced pancakes, along with other brunch dishes like an open-faced bagel sandwich with smoked salmon, a BEC topped with a fried egg on an English muffin, and a savory grits bowl served with a fried egg, chives, and cheddar cheese topped with bacon. In addition to coffee and coffee drinks, look for mimosas, a Bloody Mary, and a Morning Mule mixed with vodka, ginger beer, and apple and melon juices.

Eater reached out to Pancake Social for more details on the restaurant, including the hours and if the menu mimics that of the Ponce City Market location. Check back for updates.

Now open at Westside Paper, and backed by Atlanta restaurateur Richard Tang of Char Korean and Girl Diver, Bar Diver brings the West Marietta Street complex a restaurant and cocktail bar serving Asian small plates and dim sum. Tang describes Bar Diver as a “cool lounge restaurant” meant to serve the younger crowd living in the neighborhoods and apartments surrounding Westside Paper.

Open daily at 4 p.m., most of the dishes on the menu are under $20 and meant for sharing, including dim sum selections of har gow, shumai, bao, and salt and pepper calamari. For $39, people can also order a platter of dim sum chosen by the chef.

Spread out over two floors, Bar Diver features an all-weather patio seating 120 people with a retractable roof and 12-foot glass panels that shoot up from the floor. The restaurant’s top floor will eventually feature a members-only cocktail lounge, similar to Three Branches at Girl Diver.

Check out the menu for Bar Diver below. A grand opening celebration is planned for December 14.

Bar Diver, open Sunday - Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.