Popular Pizzeria Ammazza Is Permanently Closing After Nearly 12 Years on Edgewood

Popular Edgewood Avenue pizzeria Ammazza is closing December 31 after almost 12 years in the Old Fourth Ward.

An announcement on social media states the lease is up on the building at the intersection of Edgewood and Randolph Street. No other details from owners Hugh and Jason Connerty regarding the decision to close Ammazza are provided in the post. However, it does hint at the possibility Ammazza could reopen elsewhere in the future.

Known for combining the techniques, ingredients, and flavors of both New York- and Neapolitan-style pizzas baked in 8,000-pound Acunto pizza ovens, Ammazza quickly amassed a following when it opened in 2012.

Over the years, Ammazza weathered downturns in the economy, a temporary closure to repair significant damage to the 100-year-old building due to two separate car crashes, a drop in sales following the closure of the Edgewood Avenue bridge for 13 months, and the pandemic.

The first car crash caused extensive damage to the building when a water main burst beneath the floor. Thousands of gallons of water gushed for almost three hours into the dining room and kitchen and underneath the building, severely eroding the soil around the foundation. The Connertys considered relocating Ammazza to the Edge complex just up the road along the Eastside Beltline, but decided to stay put and continue renovating the century-old building.

During the renovation, which took close to two years to complete, a location of Ammazza opened in Decatur across from Kimball House. It closed two years later amidst the pandemic and is now home to Opo Coffee.

With the Beltline’s arrival more than a decade ago, the neighborhood has seen significant redevelopment bringing new restaurants, apartment complexes, and higher rents and property values to the area. It’s unclear if rising rents spurred on by continuing redevelopment in the Old Fourth Ward played a part in the decision to close Ammazza.

Eater reached out to Hugh Connerty for comment and more details on the decision to close Ammazza. Check back for updates.

591 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta. ammazza.com.