Downtown Atlanta Lands a Brewery and ‘Eatertainment’ Venue Ahead of Anticipated World Cup Tourism Boom

As Atlanta prepares for the world to descend upon the city in 2026, a Nordic-themed brewery and “eatertainment” venue are set to open Downtown over the coming year in the historic 200 Peachtree building.

Backed by Atlanta hospitality firm 200 Peachtree Group, Skol Brewing Company and Valhalla Social will “address a need in the downtown area for the convention and tourism market” as the city looks forward to hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2025, followed by FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. Atlanta officials and developers are banking on a major boon in business and tourism from both sporting events, the likes the city hasn’t seen since the 1996 Olympics.

Skol Brewing Company, opening this winter, will feature eight beers and a Nordic-themed menu from chef Rich Rosendale, who also owns restaurant R3 Rosendale Concepts at 200 Peachtree. Skol is a Scandinavian word for “cheers” or “good health”, typically said before a battle. The Viking-inspired brewpub should seat around 90 people and offer a private events space accommodating up to 250 people.

“Drinkery, eatery, and entertainment hall” Valhalla Social, located above Skol Brewing, opens next summer for axe throwing, pool, shuffleboard, basketball, skee-ball, foosball, ping-pong, and darts and seating for up to 300 people. In Norse mythology, worthy Viking warriors slain in battle enter Valhalla to live alongside the god Odin in the afterlife, battling and doing heroic deeds by day and feasting and drinking by night.

Skol Brewing and Valhalla Social will share a beer menu and some dishes, such as a Juicy Lucy burger, Viking lager onion rings, smoked brisket poutine, and desserts like a mead-infused cheesecake.

The 200 Peachtree building was built in 1927 as the flagship location for Davison’s department store, and later Macy’s, which closed in 2003. A major renovation in the 2010s was meant to bring new life to the historic building, now home to Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint and events space Southern Exchange Ballroom.