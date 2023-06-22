Fishmonger Opens June 27, Bringing Big Vibes and Sensational Seafood to Howell Mill

The third location of Atlanta seafood restaurant sensation Fishmonger opens Tuesday, June 27, in the former La Fonda Latina space on Howell Mill Road.

Fishmonger takes over the building for the next two years ahead of an eventual move to the newest phase of Star Metals. The building will then be demolished to make way for apartment tower Stella at Star Metals, part of a future phase of the sprawling complex taking shape at the corner of 11th Street and Howell Mill Road, across from Northside Tavern.

Backed by restaurateurs Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le (So Ba, Octopus Bar) and chef Bradford Forsblom, expect a similar menu at the Howell Mill Fishmonger as in Kirkwood. This includes raw bar selections like oysters and ceviche and fish sandwiches such as the hot Mississippi catfish, blackened grouper, and Gulf shrimp roll. With more room to work with in the kitchen on Howell Mill, Forsblom plans to expand upon the weekly specials for which Fishmonger is now known. Look for beer, wine, and cocktails from the bar and oyster happy hours throughout the week.

“The kitchen at this location is so much bigger than in Poncey-Highland and Kirkwood. It gives Brad space to really shine,” Engelbrecht tells Eater, who says Forsblom will spend much of his time at the Howell Mill Road Fishmonger. “We are super excited about this location and what the future holds for it. Big space. Big Vibes.”

Opening on Howell Mill also allows Engelbrecht to return to Fishmonger’s original location on North Highland more frequently to focus on upgrading the small seafood market there. Engelbrecht hopes to add sushi grade fish and harder to find seafood products to the market soon and to the menus at the restaurants. As in Kirkwood, no seafood market is planned for Howell Mill Road.

The design for the Howell Mill Fishmonger resembles that of the other two locations, where hat tips to 8ARM and Octopus Bar are seen in the hip kitsch decor and signature purple and red neon lighting throughout the space. Seating for up to 60 people is available inside between tables, the raw bar, and the cocktail bar and garage doors open to a large patio with seating for up to 85 people.

Part of the success of Fishmonger on Howell Mill, however, hinges on capturing foot traffic along this rapidly developing, four-block stretch dubbed Atlanta’s “mini Times Square”. It includes becoming an additional late-night dining option in the area, which could see Fishmonger open until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. on the weekends serving food and cocktails.

When Fishmonger relocates in two years to its new space at Star Metals, the seafood restaurant will transform into a three-story restaurant with a full dining room and patio on the first floor, a raw bar with terrace seating on the second floor, and a cocktail bar housed in a shipping container (reminiscent of the patio bar at the former 8ARM) on the third floor.

Engelbrecht, Le, and Forsblom opened two locations of Fishmonger in 2022 — the first on North Highland Avenue in Poncey-Highland, followed by a second, larger location six months later in Kirkwood at the Pratt Pullman District. Plans are to open more locations around Atlanta (inside and outside the Perimeter) and in Florida over the next few years.

Star Metals and neighboring development the Interlock should reach completion by the end of 2025. A number of new restaurants are already open at these developments, including Velvet Taco, sushi bar Kinjo Room, Holiday Bar, Puttshack, Humble Pie, and rooftop bar and restaurant L.O.A at the Interlock and Sweetgreen, Wagamama, Hayakawa, and Flight Club at Star Metals.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Pinky Promise champagne bar, the X Pot, Five Guys burgers, and Starbucks open in 2024 at the Interlock. The team behind Brush Sushi open Lucky Star at Star Metals later this winter with a casual cafe and bar serving cocktails on tap in the front and an intimate bar pouring drinks all evening in back. Rooftop bar and lounge Patina, from the owners of the Painted Pin and the Painted Duck, should also open by the end of 2023 at Star Metals. A location of Shake Shack opened last summer across from the Interlock in the former Yeah Burger space at Westside Provisions District.

Open daily at 5 p.m. for dinner and late-night food. Saturday and Sunday lunch begins at 11 a.m.

1025 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. fishmongeratlanta.com.