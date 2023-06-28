The Much-Anticipated Vegan Restaurant Opens at Krog Street Market

Vegan restaurant Planta opens Friday, June 30, taking over the former Watchman’s Seafood and Spirits space, which closed after four years at Krog Street Market last year.

The full-service restaurant includes a full bar and offers vegan renditions of sushi, nachos, ceviche, lasagna, and pizza. Think dishes like unagi eggplant and ahi watermelon nigiri, spicy lunaconi pasta, its popular bang bang broccoli, and a selection of vegan pizzas and dumplings. Udon noodles at Planta come dressed in a truffle mushroom cream, with the spaghettini alla carbonara tossed with mushroom bacon and smoked tempeh and garnished with cracked pepper and almond parmesan.

In addition to wine and beer, expect cold-pressed juices, cocktails such as the Herb Your Enthusiasm with Thai chili-infused tequila, lime, pineapple, mint, and Thai basil, and non-alcoholic drinks, including the miso mango sour made with Lyre’s dark cane spirit and Seedlip Grove 42.

The restaurant initially opens for dinner, but there are plans to begin offering lunch and weekend brunch in the future. Seating is available at the bar and at tables and banquettes inside, with additional seating for up to 80 people on the garden terrace.

Planta Queen, a version of the restaurant with a menu leaning into vegan takes on Asian dishes, opens in November at Buckhead Village.

Atlanta has long featured a robust vegan food and restaurant scene, thanks to the Black communities and religious institutions rooted in the city’s historic neighborhoods of Westview and the West End. A recent wave of new local restaurants is helping to push the vegan food scene forward in Atlanta, including La Semilla in Reynoldstown, Grass VBQ Joint in Decatur, and Chi Chi Vegan, with locations in Reynoldstown and North Druid Hills.

Sunday - Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

99 Krog Street, plantarestaurants.com.