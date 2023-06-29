 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Vibe Is on at Formula One-Themed Cocktail Spot Dryver Bar in Buckhead

Dryver Bar opens inside Yeppa and Co. for Formula One on the TVs (and the walls) and cocktails leaning into the international car racing sport

by Beth McKibben
Jose Pereiro

Cocktail bar Dryver Bar is now open inside Yeppa and Co. at Buckhead Village, and it’s definitely vibey, especially if you’re into bright neon lights and Formula One racing set off by Ferrari’s signature red hue.

Accessed by ringing a bell on the side of Yeppa and Co., cocktails and food at Dryver Bar take inspiration from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy and Modena, known as “motor valley” as the birthplace of luxury car and motorcycle brands Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and Ducati. The bar also spotlights co-owner Pietro Gianni’s passion for professional car racing and Formula One and features an interactive racing experience with TVs tuned to the sport. The floor features a starting line and placemats made from tire tread. Old oil barrels were repurposed into stands for tables and a former bread oven was incorporated into the bar’s entrance.

With seating for 45 people, including six seats at the bar, reservations are highly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome, if space is available. Dryver Bar will open on race days outside of its normal operating hours, following the hours of Yeppa and Co., which opens at 11:30 a.m. daily. Folks should follow the bar on Instagram to stay updated.

Dryver Bar is led by longtime beverage director Jose Pereiro, known for his crafty drink creations at Gianni and Stephen Peterson’s other Atlanta restaurants, Storico Fresco and Forza Storico. For Dryver Bar, Pereiro created a tight list of ten cocktails, some using agave spirts like raicilla, sotol, and bacanora, and with names leaning into Formula One and car racing terminology. The Grand Prix mixes vodka with coconut, cocoa, and a strawberry sphere using the spherification process, which molds liquid into a perfectly round ball. The Paddock Club sees gin and mezcal mixed with St. Germain liqueur and clarified cantaloupe. Brake Balance combines bourbon and Disaronno with pineapple shrub, honey, and lemon juice.

In addition to original cocktails, Dryver Bar serves classics like the Aviation, a cold Irish Coffee, and a Negroni, along with non-alcoholic mixed drinks and Italian beers and wines, many hailing from the Emilia-Romagna region. A small food menu is also in the works.

Gianni and Peterson aren’t done opening restaurants at Buckhead Village this year. The partners recently closed wine bar Storico Vino at the complex and plan to replace it with Mexican restaurant Pachengo’s at the end of July. A few popular dishes from Storico Vino, like the penne alla vodka, beef and tuna carpaccios, and Tajarin pasta, are now on the menu at Storico Fresco.

Pachengo’s will offer both lunch and dinner and feature tacos and breakfast tacos, burritos, and tostadas, along with tequila cocktails and a tight selection of wines from countries around South America. Gianni calls the menu and the vibe at Pachengo’s “easygoing” and a chance for many of the restaurant group’s longtime employees to tap into their roots and serve food they love cooking and eating.

Jose Pereiro
Jose Pereiro

Open Wednesday - Saturday, 7 p.m. until late. Reservations highly encouraged.

306 Buckhead Avenue, Atlanta. dryveratl.com.

Forza Storico

1198 Howell Mill Road, , GA 30318 (404) 464-8096 Visit Website

Storico Vino

3065 Peachtree Road Northeast, , GA 30305 (404) 806-0050 Visit Website

Buckhead Village

, , GA 30305

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

Buckhead Wine Bar Lucian Is Bringing Back Its Afternoon Snack Menu

By Beth McKibben

The Much-Anticipated Vegan Restaurant Opens at Krog Street Market

By Beth McKibben

Larakin in Midtown Finally Lands Its Beer and Wine License Six Months After Opening

By Beth McKibben

Fishmonger Opens June 27, Bringing Big Vibes and Sensational Seafood to Howell Mill

By Beth McKibben

Japanese-Korean Restaurant Salaryman Closes June 24 in East Lake

By Beth McKibben

Westside Provisions District Loses Its ‘Blade Runner’ Cocktail Bar in August

By Beth McKibben