Buckhead Wine Bar Lucian Is Bringing Back Its Afternoon Snack Menu

Starting Tuesday, July 11, Lucian Books and Wine will expand its hours after lunch, offering snacks and wine, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The wine bar briefly offered the afternoon snack service when it first opened in 2021, but scaled back to focus on lunch and dinner. Look for savory dishes like jamon iberico, oysters, chicken liver pate with cherry and toast, and Lucian’s popular fries with aioli and sweet treat such as chocolate budino with hazelnut.

Take a look at the afternoon menu below. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. Reservations highly encouraged for dinner.

Daily Chew now serves booze

The critically acclaimed cafe owned by chef Julia Kesler Imerman just started serving a limited menu of cocktails, local beer, and wines by the glass, part of phase one of what will eventually become a full-blown beverage program in the future. Think Bloody Marys and mimosas for lunch and brunch.

High tea in Virginia-Highland, anyone?

Mother and daughter Rita and Brittany Campos will open the Dirty Tea in the former Ten Thousand Villages space on St. Charles Avenue in Virginia-Highland soon, Atlanta magazine reports. And this is high tea service within an Instagram-worthy atmosphere. Think lighted signage, gold and pink tones, fluffy florals, velvet, and crystal chandeliers. While the Dirty Tea focuses on reservation-only high tea experiences, the shop does offer space for walk-ins at the coffee bar.

It’s going to be a hot hot hot weekend in Atlanta

The heat is on, and that means folks are heading straight to the pool this weekend. For those looking for some poolside pampering, hotels around town are offering day passes and cabana rentals at pools, complete with food and beverage service. Also, you might need a frozen drink this weekend.

Weekend recs: eat this bánh mì Crunchwrap in EAV and this burger in Underwood Hills

The bánh mì Crunchwrap is now on the menu at MikChan’s in East Atlanta Village. This twist on the famed Taco Bell cult classic features Vietnamese pork, cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled daikon radishes and carrots, and cilantro wrapped inside a crispy tostada. It’s drizzled with Sriracha lime aioli. Price: $9.

Don’t be put off by the silly name, the burgers at LOL Burger Bar on Collier Road are no laughing matter. Taking over the former Ssam Burger space, try the restaurant’s namesake LOL burger topped with gouda cheese, grilled red and green peppers, spicy mayo, and onions on a buttery bun. Price: $14.99.