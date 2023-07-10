The Menu for the Eastside Beltline’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Just Dropped

The opening of the Eastside Beltline’s most anticipated restaurant in years is about a month away, as construction and permitting finishes up on Breaker Breaker, the indoor-outdoor, seafood-centered bar and restaurant from Grindhouse Killer Burgers owners Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow.

Taking shape within an old metal warehouse on the former Stein Steel plant property, Breaker Breaker is meant to be reminiscent of establishments dotting the Florida panhandle. Think 9,000 square feet of seating throughout the restaurant and bar, including a 25-seat indoor-outdoor bar and 60-seat dining room, 100 seats on the patio, and counter seating along the outside under the shady steel canopy.

Chef Maximilian Hines, formerly of the Lawrence in Midtown, and the founder of supper club Stolen Goods, leads the kitchen at Breaker Breaker. The menu features everything from Gulf smoked fish dip, peel-and-eat shrimp, and poutine topped with crab meat, cheese curds, and gravy to a Cajun shrimp boil, fried fish platters, and chicken etouffee hand pies. There’s key lime pie cups and root beer floats for dessert and even a small kids menu.

Look for frozen cocktails from the bar like the Mucho Nada made with White Claw mango vodka, mango puree, chamoy, and tajin and the Sleeper Cab mixed with gin, Campari, and watermelon juice. Red, white, and sparkling wines are available by the glass, along with cocktails and beer on draft. The Longhauler lager on draft at Breaker Breaker is a hat tip to the semi-trucks that once delivered steel beams to the plant.

Once open, which should be some time in August, Breaker Breaker will serve lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

Take a look at the menu for Breaker Breaker below:

Open Wednesday – Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

921 Wylie Street, Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com.