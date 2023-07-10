 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Plans for That Peoplestown Food Hall Now Call for Even More Restaurant Stalls

Look for 18 food stalls at Switchman Hall when it opens at the Terminal South development in Peoplestown

by Beth McKibben
Terminal South a complex that will also include food hall Switchman Hall.
Terminal South

The expansion plans for Peoplestown food hall Switchman Hall at the Terminal South adaptive-reuse development keep on coming, this time adding four more restaurants to the mix, bringing the total to 18 food stalls. The food hall, slated to open in 2024, initially included 11 restaurant stalls when it was first announced in March, with three more stalls added in May.

Melissa Ahrendt, one of the developers leading the Terminal South project for Stafford Properties, says the high level of interest from prospective chefs and food truck operators wanting to open at the food hall continues to drive adding more stalls there. What hasn’t changed, however, is the plan to offer a variety of food options at Switchman Hall which reflect “the diversity of the neighborhood,” with a focus on local Black- and minority-owned businesses.

Joining previously announced vegan restaurant stall Life Bistro at Switchman Hall are the Original Hot Dog Factory, Caribbean spot Perfect Seasoning, and all-day restaurant stall Southern Grace.

Here’s what to know about the latest restaurant stalls:

The Original Hot Dog Factory

Founded by Dennis McKinley, the Original Hot Dog Factory includes multiple local franchise locations around Atlanta serving a variety of foot-long hot dogs, French fries, and milkshakes. The Switchman Hall location is owned by franchisees Joia and Torrence Evans.

Perfect Seasoning

Owned by Dalisha Williams and Jamaican native chef Nicoy McLean, Switchman Hall will be the second location of the Jamaican and Caribbean food stall. Perfect Seasoning includes a location at Chattahoochee Food Works. Look for dishes like oxtails, Jamaican jerk smoked chicken, escovitch snapper, fried plantains, and rice and peas.

Southern Grace

Expect breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes from this all-day food stall, including biscuits, fried green tomato BLTs topped with crispy pork belly and tomato relish, and a buttermilk biscuit topped with fried chicken and honey butter.

Located just south of the Summerhill dining district on Georgia Avenue, Terminal South is another MARTA-accessible complex now under construction in Atlanta meant to promote walkability and public transit in neighborhoods throughout the city. The food hall takes over one of two former warehouse spaces on the property. The second warehouse will include two full-service restaurants, one with a patio facing Hank Aaron Drive. Terminal South is the final stop on MARTA’s planned bus rapid transit (BRT) route originating in downtown Atlanta and is just steps from the Southside Beltline trail.

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road Southwest, , GA 30310 (404) 464-5139 Visit Website

Lee + White

1020 White Street Southwest, , GA 30310 (404) 962-8600 Visit Website

Chattahoochee Food Works

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, , GA 30318 Visit Website

The Original Hot Dog Factory

1529 Spring Road Southeast, , GA 30080 (678) 293-6099 Visit Website

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

The Menu for the Eastside Beltline’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Just Dropped

By Beth McKibben

Atlanta Nonprofit Giving Kitchen Marks 10 Years in Service of Restaurant Workers in Crisis

By Beth McKibben

What’s Going on With the Hall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody?

By Beth McKibben

Chamblee’s Downtown Entertainment District Debuts With an Open Container Policy

By Beth McKibben

Buckhead Wine Bar Lucian Is Bringing Back Its Afternoon Snack Menu

By Beth McKibben

The Vibe Is on at Formula One-Themed Cocktail Spot Dryver Bar in Buckhead

By Beth McKibben